Protesters in Dublin on April 11. Photo: Peter Morrison/Associated Press

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It’s well-established in the literature on war that civil wars are more likely to occur in poor countries with youthful populations. Political violence is a young man’s game, and desperate young men tend to be more reckless than those with full bellies and well-paid jobs. What’s more, poorer governments with low state capacity are usually less able to maintain control.

It’d be comforting to assume, therefore, that civil wars occur only in poor and young populations. It’s probably true that the threshold for political violence is higher in rich, aging countries such as the modern U.S. But it isn’t true that we have reached “The End of History,” as foretold by Francis Fukuyama, in which such conflict is impossible.

One academic warning against complacency comes from David Betz, a professor of war studies at King’s College London. He’s argued that the peace and prosperity of the West today is threatened by internal social instability which could escalate into widespread violent conflict. As he put it in a 2023 paper:

[I]t is impossible to maintain an integrated multi-valent society once neighbours start kidnapping each other’s children and murdering them with hand drills, blowing up each other’s cultural events, slaying each other’s teachers and religious leaders, and tearing down their icons. It is soberingly worth noting, moreover, that plenty of instances of all those things have occurred already in the West and all of them have occurred in France alone in the last five years.

Western countries may be peaceful and affluent when we assess them against the full sweep of history, but they’re increasingly fractured politically. One factor is the rapid demographic change producing a sense of a “downgrade” in power and status for ethnic groups that were, until recently, both numerically and politically dominant. Meanwhile, low-level ethnic conflict has been present in Europe for more than 20 years in the form of regular Islamic terrorist attacks, occasional race riots and sectarian iconoclasm of the kind Mr. Betz describes.

While the proportion of young men in aging Western countries is low, the absolute numbers have never been higher, given that population growth has been so rapid over the last century or so. The U.S. has a much older age profile in 2026 than in 1861, but the population of military-age men is now more than 10 times as large as it was on the eve of the American Civil War. Our societies may be graying, but we don’t yet have a shortage of young men.

Hence the concern of scholars such as Barbara Walter, a professor of international affairs at the University of California San Diego, who’s been warning that the U.S. could stumble into a second civil war, albeit one that would likely look very different from the first. Mr. Betz argued last year that Britain and France are the countries at greatest risk of violent civil conflict.

Recent events in Ireland suggest that this is another country we ought to worry about. Of course, the island of Ireland has experienced ethnonationalist political violence in recent history. The conflict in Northern Ireland between Catholic and Protestant armed insurgency groups and the British government that lasted from 1968 to 1998, known as the Troubles, is typically not categorized as a civil war. But the more than 3,500 people who lost their lives in the conflict represented a disturbingly high proportion of the Northern Irish population, equivalent to the loss of more than 800,000 Americans.

Ireland is a small country, and Irish events don’t typically attract much international interest. But we ought to pay attention to what’s happening there, not least because escalating violence in any one Western country could easily spread to the rest.

On Tuesday, the Irish government survived a no-confidence motion triggered by nationwide fuel protests in which tractors and trucks blockaded freeways, fuel depots and a major port. The protests are about the price of fuel, which is rising as a consequence of the war in Iran. They’re also motivated by anger about mass immigration, which has been the cause of much violence across both Northern Ireland and the Republic in recent years.

Last summer, ethnic conflict in Northern Ireland took on a different flavor than that of the Troubles. Riots broke out after two Romanian-speaking Roma teenage boys were charged with attempting to rape a teenage girl in the town of Ballymena. Rioting also occurred in Dublin in 2023 after an Algerian national was charged with the stabbing of three young children and a childcarer, and then again in 2025 after an African asylum seeker was charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old Irish girl.

This violence has occurred alongside a wave of anti-immigrant graffiti. A display in Belfast in 2024 threatened that anyone working to repair a homeless center used by asylum seekers “will be shot.” Another graffiti display in Belfast in 2025 read, “Asylum seekers will be dealt with.” Arson attacks on refugee accommodation centers in Northern Ireland attest to the sincerity of such threats, alongside dozens of similar attacks across the Republic.

Strange images have emerged from these events, as if from the past. Men riding into a violent protest on horseback, some of them riding bareback. A crowd gathering around a protest leader urging them to stand their ground against the authorities. “If you leave this blockade tonight and let the Gardai [police] in it’s f— over, forever!” he shouts, to cheers from the men. Ireland has seen such speeches many times before.

The ongoing fuel protests are a display, not only of public anger, but also of the fragility of the Irish state. Ireland is an aging country, and also—for now—a relatively rich one. That doesn’t mean that history has ended there, or indeed anywhere else.

Ms. Perry is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.