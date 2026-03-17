A protest march in Dublin on Jan. 24. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/ZUMA Press

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For one amazing year in the late 1980s, an almost unbelievable pair of facts were true: the mayor of Dublin was Jewish and the president of Israel was Irish.

Ben Briscoe, a Jew, was lord mayor of Ireland’s capital city from June 1988 to June 1989. At the same time, Chaim Herzog, born in Belfast and raised in Dublin, was president of the Jewish state. My father got a huge kick—and a lot of mileage—out of this unlikely state of affairs. As the owner of an Irish bar in our New Jersey hometown, he enjoyed regaling his Jewish friends with this bit of trivia.

As a young man I understood the connection between the Jews and the Irish intuitively: We were two peoples who had been kicked around for centuries and made to feel unwelcome in our own countries. Because of this, and for reasons stemming from a mutual love of stories and song, we shared a natural bond of friendship.

Sadly, that bond is fractured. Since the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks, Ireland has emerged as one of the most unhinged anti-Israel countries in Europe. The Irish political establishment is incorrigible on the subject. The nation’s leadership, following public opinion, has been consistently hostile to Israel’s war of self-defense against Hamas—despite an Irish connection to the conflict via Emily Hand, a 9-year-old Irish-Israeli girl kidnapped and held captive by Hamas for 50 days.

In February 2024 Prime Minister Leo Varadkar accused the Israelis of prosecuting the war on Hamas while “blinded by rage.” Later that year Ireland formally recognized a Palestinian state and backed South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. In response, Israel closed its embassy in Ireland.

The Irish have gone gaga over Gaza. The media is consistently and harshly critical of Israel. Restaurants and pubs across Ireland display Palestinian flags. Protests calling Israel an apartheid state are weekly events. In September 2025, someone used a drone to hang a Palestinian flag reading “Stop Genocide in Gaza” on the Spire, a 400-foot tall monument in the center of Dublin. No one was motivated to figure out how to get it down, so it flew there for months.

Irish universities launder student antisemitism by allowing “Zionist Free Zones.” The Irish-language rap trio Kneecap earned headlines—and a terrorism charge in the U.K.—for chanting “Up Hamas, Up Hezbollah” in concert. The charge was ultimately dropped, but the Irish rewarded Kneecap by making them national celebrities.

In truth, and despite the political success of the Briscoe family—patriarch Robert Briscoe, a hero of the Irish war for independence, was himself twice the lord mayor of Dublin—the Irish-Jewish affinity has primarily been a new-world phenomenon. The tiny Jewish minority on the island has always had an uneasy relationship with the Catholic majority.

In the early years of the 20th century, a boycott of Jewish businesses in Limerick snowballed into an effective pogrom. In subsequent decades, antisemitic vandals have regularly targeted Irish synagogues with threatening graffiti.

Then, of course, there is the biggie: World War II. Rather than appear to support England, its traditional oppressor, Ireland chose to remain officially neutral throughout what it called “the emergency.” I’m not a huge believer in the wrong side of history concept, but if ever there were a case to apply it, this would be the one. Irish Prime Minister Éamon de Valera visited the German ambassador to pay his respects upon the death of Adolf Hitler. That single, indefensible act probably did more to diminish Ireland’s standing among the Jews of the world than anything before or since.

Antisemitism is a real and persistent problem in Ireland, as it is in much of Europe. Irish social media is a sewer of Jew-baiting and sickening tropes about Jewish control of the media and finance. What Ireland’s Chief Rabbi Yoni Wieder calls “constant inflammatory rhetoric” has emboldened those who seek “to intimidate and marginalize Jewish people in Ireland.” A reporting system established by the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland documented 143 incidents of antisemitism during the six months ending January 2026. The community of Irish Jews numbers fewer than 3,000.

In December, Dublin’s city council tried to satisfy the demands of activists to change the name of a small suburban oasis from Herzog Park to Free Palestine Park. No one ever offered a justification for this change that didn’t have something to do with Chaim Herzog’s Jewish identity. Official antisemitism, pure and simple.

As an Irish-American who loves the Jewish people and supports the state of Israel as a homeland for Jews, all this breaks my heart. The Irish and the Jews are cut from similar cloth. We are diaspora people. Our music and stories sustained us through tragedy and displacement, war and hunger, exile and persecution. We excel at literature and drama. We love a good joke. We should be the best of friends.

Something’s gone haywire since 2023, and I’m ashamed to admit that my people bear the bulk of the blame. For centuries, the British kept Ireland poor and at war with itself. That’s no longer the case. But three decades of peace and prosperity haven’t fundamentally changed the Irish national character. We are hardwired to look for powerful external forces to explain our hardships.

The Irish shed their obsession with British oppression, but the habits of centuries don’t die so easily. Reaching for the nearest villain to hand, the Irish found the longest hatred: Blame it all on the Jews.

Mr. Hennessey is editor of Free Expression.