Photo: Douglas R. Clifford/Zuma Press

Raising a profoundly autistic child is difficult. While media depictions of autism tend to focus on the least impaired—those with above-average intelligence and ultimately endearing levels of social awkwardness—profoundly autistic people are usually severely intellectually disabled and unable to express their most basic needs. They frequently engage in repetitive, self-harming behaviors. They can sometimes be violent. As they grow into adulthood, people with profound autism—their condition is often clinically described as “level 3” autism—typically still require round-the-clock care.

The communication obstacles are particularly challenging. There’s little worse than knowing your child is in pain, yet unable to tell you where or why.

Doctors and therapists have long looked for ways to help people with severe autism communicate. Some of these methods are backed by rigorous scientific research; others could best be described as experimental. One method, called the rapid prompting method (RPM), has been controversial—creating a divide between parents and clinicians.

According to its supporters, RPM is almost miraculous. The method involves an autistic person spelling out words by tapping on a letter board, which is almost always held by another person—a parent or other facilitator. Many of the children introduced to RPM have been able to demonstrate that they aren’t intellectually disabled, but actually gifted. After years of being assumed incapable of even basic academic tasks, students using RPM to communicate have gone on to earn college degrees and write books about their experiences. Others show an astonishing ability to spell in different languages or a knack for stock trading.

The method seems to confirm what many parents of profoundly autistic children desperately hope is true: that behind the outward appearance of a severely impaired child lies a rich, intelligent mind aching to break free.

“It was mind-blowing. My husband and I were sobbing,” said Nancy D’Erasmo, who lives in Long Island, about her then-16-year-old son’s first RPM session. The session involved a short lesson about the Pony Express. When the RPM provider asked her son questions about the lesson, he was able to answer correctly. This revelation upended Ms. D’Erasmo’s expectations of what her son was capable of learning.

“While we drove home in the car from the first session, I said to him, ‘I will never make you count change again and do all of those kind of silly things,’ ” said Ms. D’Erasmo. “He was really happy, you could see it.”

RPM was developed by Soma Mukhopadhyay, an Indian woman who created the method for her own severely autistic son. She brought RPM to the U.S. in 2001 and has since set up a thriving practice in Austin, Texas, teaching students and training providers. It’s hard to estimate how many autistic people use RPM. A noncomprehensive directory on Ms. Mukhopadhyay’s website lists around 50 providers worldwide. But the number of practitioners is likely much, much higher. One 2018 study found that 17% of 535 special education teachers in Tennessee used RPM every day.

Despite its relative popularity, RPM has been subject to no rigorous scientific research testing its efficacy. There’s no proof it works. Why? The answer lies at the heart of a medical controversy that has spanned decades and led to accusations of disturbing abuse, damning scientific inquiries and at least one criminal conviction. There’s now an army of autism researchers and speech-language pathologists who insist that RPM is little more than pseudoscience—and that the person holding the letter board, not the autistic person himself, is the true author of the messages RPM produces.

On the other side, there are parents and RPM providers who hail the method as a transformative intervention that unlocked their children’s rich inner lives. “With my son, I don’t care what I have to do to get him to spell,” Ms. D’Erasmo added. “I don’t care what anybody thinks.”

The story of RPM actually begins with an earlier technique known as “facilitated communication.” This method was developed in Australia in the 1970s and brought to America in 1989 by Syracuse University special education professor Douglas Biklen. Unlike RPM—in which a helper usually holds a letter board for the autistic person, who taps the letters unassisted—facilitated communication involves someone directly touching the autistic person as she types, usually by her hand, wrist, elbow or shoulder. Mr. Biklen explained the necessity of physical contact by arguing that autism is fundamentally a motor skills condition—a kind of body “apraxia” that prevents autistic people from properly coordinating their movements. Physical contact, then, is a way of steadying the autistic person, supporting his body while he types.

Despite a lack of scientific evidence supporting the method, facilitated communication received credulous coverage in the media. A 1991 New York Times story about autistic people who used it concluded that it “seems impossible that their typing is somehow cued by their facilitators.” But within a few years, the cracks began to show. Autistic people using facilitated communication began making claims of harrowing sexual abuse. By 1994, there were more than 60 such cases, according to “Chasing the Intact Mind,” a 2023 book by University of Pennsylvania medical historian Amy Lutz. Following this rash of abuse claims, scientists began to scrutinize the method, conducting studies that tested whether autistic people were the true authors of the messages they typed.

“The results were remarkably consistent,” writes Ms. Lutz. “Across more than four dozen controlled experiments, users were only able to communicate information that was known to the facilitator.” As Ms. Lutz notes, these results led a bevy of medical associations to condemn facilitated communication as pseudoscience. An October 1993 statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics declared: “Studies have repeatedly demonstrated that [facilitated communication] is not a scientifically valid technique for individuals with autism.”

While facilitated communication has largely fallen out of favor, RPM’s critics are concerned by the similarities between the two methods. Howard Shane, who directs the Center for Communication Enhancement at Boston Children’s Hospital, is a leading critic of facilitated communication. He told me that he views RPM as a “variant” of it. A 2018 position statement from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association recommending against the use of RPM compares the method with facilitated communication, noting that both techniques are “ ‘facilitator’-dependent techniques,” meaning “techniques that involve the person with the disability being dependent upon a ‘facilitator’ to produce a message.”

While RPM doesn’t involve physical touch, critics argue that there are still plenty of ways the person holding the board can subconsciously manipulate the outcome. “The way it works is essentially the same as other forms of” facilitated communication, Ms. Lutz told me in an interview. “There’s physical manipulations being done by a facilitator; they’re shifting the letter board in the air for example, or they’re providing other types of cues. Or applying interpretive biases to the [autistic person’s] pointing that end up shaping the outcome.”

If you watch videos of RPM in action, you can’t help but notice indications of potential cueing. In the 2009 documentary “A Mother’s Courage,” an Icelandic boy named Keli goes to Ms. Mukhopadhyay to learn RPM. As she works with him, Ms. Mukhopadhyay often moves the board—which is about the size of a standard clipboard—by several inches in either direction, bringing it closer when Keli appears to go toward the “right” letter, and shifting it back when he approaches the “wrong” one. When Keli selects a letter Ms. Mukhopadhyay doesn’t like, she makes him start again. Notably, Keli often isn’t even looking at the board during the session. The clip is striking: A small boy, whose parents were unsure if he could even understand English, staring into space or playing with a twig while Ms. Mukhopadhyay pays close attention to the board, moving it this way and that to meet his languid gestures.

In fairness, some of Ms. Mukhopadhyay’s students spell without help, pointing to a letter board placed on a table or spelling letters aloud. But even independent-spelling cases can include evidence of cueing. Ms. Mukhopadhyay shared a video with me to highlight her independent spellers. But in the video she can be heard saying several of the letters out loud before her student verbally repeated them. Ms. Mukhopadhyay wouldn’t estimate for me how many of her students spell independently—she said “it depends”—but one RPM provider I spoke with estimated that 90% of her students need the board held by someone else. Another told me that none of her 10 students can spell independently.

The RPM providers I spoke to were divided on facilitated communication. One admitted to being skeptical. Another wholeheartedly endorsed it. When I asked Ms. Mukhopadhyay about facilitated communication, she claimed not to know much about it.

There is good reason to be skeptical of RPM. It has a near-universal success rate. Of the four RPM practitioners I spoke with, including Ms. Mukhopadhyay, all agreed that with enough time, every student who uses the method can learn to spell. One admitted that RPM doesn’t always work, but observed that those students can use facilitated communication or some other method instead.

The debate around RPM could be settled once and for all with the kind of scientific inquiry that facilitated communication was subjected to. If RPM really is trustworthy, then simple tests should prove that it can consistently communicate information known only to the autistic person. However, a 2026 systematic review of studies on RPM and the similar method “spelling to communicate” turned up an “empty review,” meaning no studies exist testing whether the facilitator or the autistic person is the true author of messages produced by RPM.

One such study, testing a single spelling to communicate user, was almost published in 2018. However, as journalist Brendan Borrell reported in a 2020 article for the neuroscience-focused outlet the Transmitter, the “investigation ultimately failed to confirm that [the participant] was the author of the messages.” The case study passed peer review, but before it could be published, the participant’s mother filed an ethics claim demanding that the paper be withdrawn. As Mr. Borrell writes, an institutional review board eventually “recommended that the researchers comply with her withdrawal request and destroy all video and data.”

This shouldn’t have been particularly surprising. “The proponents of RPM are not exactly cooperative in terms of testing,” Ralf Schlosser, the systematic review’s lead author, told me.

Ms. Mukhopadhyay has historically framed research investigating RPM as inhumane. According to Lutz’s book, she once wrote on her website that asking her students to “prove their intelligence is insulting and demeaning.” But when I spoke to her, she signaled some openness to research. “They can do it if they want,” she said. “Why not?”

Yet she also reiterated her skepticism that research is even necessary. “When a typical person is starting, no one is sitting and researching them,” she told me. “That’s why for a long time I thought that ‘you know what, this whole research thing is so inhuman.’ ”

Ms. Mukhopadhyay’s view, often described as “presuming competence” by some in disability-advocacy circles, holds that all severely autistic people should be assumed to be of average intelligence, even if they have every outward appearance of intellectual disability. It’s a nice idea. But it also flies in the face of current clinical practice.

“As a clinician who has been working with children with severe disabilities for decades, you don’t approach them believing that they’re competent; you approach them as an agnostic,” said Dr. Shane. “Obviously, you approach everybody with respect, but you can’t presume they’re normal . . . It doesn’t make sense as a clinician.”

The families who use RPM clearly believe that the method works. I wanted to give their perspective a fair shake. After finding a provider willing to let me observe, I soon found myself approaching a well-appointed home on Long Island, ready to see the method in action.

I was greeted by Kristen Madonia, an RPM provider wearing a T-shirt that read, fittingly, “communication looks different for everyone.” She introduced me to the home’s owner, Maureen, who was the mother of an autistic son whose RPM session I would be observing.

When I met Maureen’s son Patrick, 27, he was playing contentedly with a SpongeBob-themed claw machine. I said hello, and the four of us went into Maureen’s mudroom, which had been decked out with a folding table and an array of fidget toys.

Like many RPM sessions, Patrick’s started with an academic lesson. Ms. Madonia sat next to him, holding a letter board as she read a passage about different kinds of memory aloud, asking simple questions as she went. The first thing I noticed was, unlike many of the videos I had seen online, Patrick usually said each letter he touched out loud, though it was often hard to hear which letter he was saying. It was also obvious that he could read—a skill I later learned isn’t unusual for the profoundly autistic. I tried to follow along, but from where I sat, it was difficult to tell the difference between letters he tapped and ones he merely hovered over.

After the lesson on memory was complete, I asked Patrick a question of my own: “What do you wish people understood about this method?”

Patrick quickly began his response, steadily tapping out “THATLKRSISTEN,” then spelling a string of letters that appeared to read “MHCIOPUKLCDNTMALK” before Ms. Madonia flicked the board away and quickly returned it. Patrick then reached for “EM” while saying “make” out loud. He continued; “IESGASY,” before getting another flick. “GABGNSYSTHING.”

“What was the whole thing?” Maureen asked, “That Kristen—?”

“Can’t make me say anything,” Ms. Madonia replied, switching to a light blue letter board to help Patrick continue with his message. Earlier, she had explained that “visually, it can be a lot for a person to take in a certain color,” adding that a pale color board “can help almost wake them up a little bit and have them visualize it better.”

When I asked Ms. Madonia why she so often flicked the board away from her students, she explained that it’s a method for keeping them on track. If she notices her students are having “a really hard time forming real words,” she assumes they’ve become unregulated. Moving the board and swiftly returning it gives a student “the space to think about it in between each letter,” so he can pick the letter he really wants.

Maureen told me that Patrick had been using RPM for nine years, three of them working with Ms. Madonia. “It took a really long time for him to get comfortable and to be able to spell on the board,” she told me. But once Patrick finally got his breakthrough, everything changed. “We started trying to see as many teachers as we could, realizing this is the most important thing [we] can do for him.”

After Patrick was done, Ms. Madonia started a session with another client, a lanky 17-year-old named Billy. He had only been using RPM for about a year, but his mother Heidi said the method had already dramatically improved her son’s quality of life.

“This has been crucial, because if we started a new medication, I can ask him, ‘How [are] you feeling? Is it hurting your stomach?’ And I can get his opinion on what he would want to try,” said Heidi. “It’s really been a long road. Our family is willing to do anything and everything if it helps him, and this has certainly helped him.”

Billy spent his session pacing back and forth in the room, often stopping to press his face tenderly against his mother’s forehead. Ms. Madonia followed Billy, standing next to him with a laminated letter board printed on red paper. As he typed, he often said each letter aloud in a raspy whisper. Ms. Madonia flicked the board away more often than she did with Patrick.

After Billy’s session ended, I kept chatting with Ms. Madonia and Maureen. Ms. Madonia admitted to originally being skeptical of the method, but eventually became convinced when she witnessed Patrick communicating something with another RPM provider that she couldn’t have known about. “That for me, was a really big game changer in realizing that it was him. It wasn’t the provider, it wasn’t the teacher influencing him,” she said.

Eventually, the subject of research came up, and I suggested that we try a simple test that could prove Patrick was the true author of the messages he spelled. They both agreed, and Ms. Madonia went to another room and started playing loud music in her headphones so she couldn’t hear anything Patrick and I said.

Alone with Patrick in the mudroom, I quickly wrote “LAMB” in big block letters in my notebook and showed it to him. He immediately read the word aloud. After I explained that he’d need to spell the word with Ms. Madonia, she came back in the room and sat down with Patrick. “Just spell the word,” she told him softly.

Almost immediately, Patrick began tapping randomly at the board. After around 30 seconds of this, Ms. Madonia flicked the board away. “What’s the word that she wanted you to spell?” she said, more firmly this time.

Patrick typed three words: “WATERSLIDE . . . QUESTION. . . PLEASING.”

“Somehow I don’t think that’s the word that you were told.” she said, clearly growing a little frustrated. She turned to give Patrick a pep talk. “After this, all done with Kristen. You get a nice long break. OK? So, just focus. Don’t say it out loud. Emma gave you a word that you looked at. What was the word?”

“MARRIED,” Patrick typed, saying it out loud after he was done.

“What was the word that Emma gave you?” Kristen asked again.

“HUGS,” Patrick typed.

It was clear he wasn’t going to spell the right word, so I suggested we try again. I gave him the word “broom,” but Patrick almost immediately said it aloud as he began to spell it. We tried a third time. This time, he got it right, shakily but obviously spelling “Olive.” Maureen suggested we try one more time, telling me to give Patrick a difficult word and gesturing to the pile of National Geographic magazines sitting in a basket on the floor. I flipped through one, coming across the word “practical.” Again, Patrick wasn’t able to spell it, typing a mixture of seemingly random letters and the words “Pears” and “quaint.”

I could tell Maureen and Ms. Madonia were disappointed, but I wasn’t sure what to make of the results. Of course, we weren’t in a lab, and our test shouldn’t be treated as proof in either direction. Patrick also clearly wanted to be done with his session—I was keeping him from his dinner—and frustration or exhaustion on his part might have affected the results.

It may have been a more useful experiment if I had asked an open-ended question. Since no one disputes that Patrick can read, our experiment, even if it went perfectly, couldn’t have proven that Patrick knew the meaning of the words he spelled. It only could have demonstrated that he was capable of reading and repeating words fed to him. But still, the fact that the task should have been tantalizingly easy was itself revealing. He struggled to execute consistently the most basic foundational task of RPM: deliberately spelling a word you have in your mind. At the same time, he did successfully type one word that Ms. Madonia didn’t know. And that has to be worth something.

“I think if we taught him how to do it, and then you could come in with words, he would understand the game,” Maureen assured me as I gathered my things to leave.

I left with the queasy feeling of uncertainty. Patrick’s performance neither convinced me that RPM is reliable nor proved that it’s always a sham. On the train ride back to Manhattan, I watched the videos I took over and over, draining my phone battery in the hope that another viewing would reveal some determinative detail.

Parents who embrace RPM clearly believe the method works. They insist that it allows their children to express opinions and crack jokes, to take regular high-school classes and let their parents know why they’re in pain. The difficulty with challenging RPM is that it requires suggesting that a truly wonderful story might be false. It’s a hard argument to make without attracting accusations of cruelty. Who are you to suggest a parent is making the wrong choice? Or that an autistic person isn’t genuinely expressing himself?

But questioning RPM “does not in any way reduce that person or call into question in general our belief that every human being has a rich inner life regardless of their ability to express it,” said Kevin Pelphrey of the NIH Autism Center for Excellence—and the father of a moderately autistic daughter. It’s possible both to take the needs and hidden abilities of autistic people seriously and to be skeptical of a method like RPM unless and until it’s scientifically validated. I’m open to the possibility that the method works for some, but if there’s anything my afternoon watching RPM in action convinced me of, it’s that real research is desperately needed.

There are few things RPM supporters and skeptics have in common. One is the belief that those on the other side are denying the human rights of the profoundly disabled. If RPM is legitimate, its critics are trying to silence autistic people. If it isn’t, then those who use it are effectively ventriloquizing them. Ultimately, the only thing that could forever clear up suspicion, that could truly confirm once and for all whether RPM is genuinely helping people communicate, is high-quality scientific research. Right now, none exists. Until that changes, the story of RPM will remain unfinished.

“There’s nothing that any parent wants more for their child than to have the capacity to go on to live independent lives, to pursue meaningful work, to have exciting relationships, to travel, see the world, engage in all the discourses,” said Ms. Lutz. “I have felt that desperate hope myself.”

What she can’t justify is shielding RPM from rigorous research. “It is just ethically unacceptable to turn a profoundly disabled person into a puppet.”

Ms. Camp is senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.