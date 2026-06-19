Photo: ANP/Zuma Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Matthew Continetti warns against declining national pride among America’s rising generation; Emma Camp argues the alarm over President Trump’s Education Department cuts is overblown; and Jack Butler asks celebrated conductor Ignat Solzhenitsyn about the state of classical music today.

But first, raise a glass to freedom . . .

A Nation of Habitual Drunkards

—Matthew Hennessey

Are marijuana and alcohol essentially the same?

That question was at the heart of United States v. Hemani, on which the Supreme Court issued its ruling Thursday. The case was about the Second Amendment, and whether, as a Journal editorial put it in March, “stoners” have gun rights. The government’s argument was that there’s a “robust tradition of restricting the rights of habitual drunkards, even during sober intervals.” The high court ruled 9-0 that being an occasional pot smoker isn’t the same as being a habitual drunkard.

Fine. I can accept that. But one line in the opinion jumped out. In his concurrence, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that “marijuana use today is like alcohol use at the founding. It is widespread and increasingly considered socially acceptable in many quarters.”

I don’t buy either of these claims.

Americans in the late 18th and early 19th centuries drank a lot by modern standards. As Justice Neil Gorsuch points out in the main opinion, there was a “ ‘culture of copious drinking’ in early America.” John Adams reportedly drank “a tankard of hard cider” at breakfast.

The average American in 1790 was drinking about four gallons of 90-proof liquor a year. That’s about 20 bottles of hooch annually for every man, woman and child. Impressive.

Americans don’t drink nearly as much today as they did back then. Still, something like half of all adults drink alcohol either regularly or occasionally. By contrast, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last year that 19% of Americans have used cannabis at least once since 2021. A 2024 Gallup poll found that 15% of Americans say they smoke marijuana.

Few modern Americans are smoking weed with anything approaching the same appetite as their Revolutionary ancestors hit the bottle. Nobody drinks from tankards anymore.

What about social acceptance? Is Justice Alito right that the culture is totally mellow about the rise in marijuana use? Not from where I’m sitting.

Adults openly sip beer and wine in places where nobody would dream of lighting up a joint—in the stands at Little League games, on picnic blankets during Fourth of July fireworks, at church-sponsored barbecues. Plenty of workplaces tolerate moderate alcohol consumption on special occasions. Rare is the boss who lets you toke up to celebrate a colleague’s retirement.

What’s more, every nice suburb in America has a high-end liquor store somewhere near its downtown. Cannabis shops and pot dispensaries, if they’re allowed, are almost always shunted to the outskirts or clustered into commercial ghettoes.

A majority of Americans (55%) support marijuana legalization, according to the Pew Research Center, but that isn’t the same as social acceptance. I’ll believe that pot use has become socially acceptable when the chief justice brings a dime bag to the office to toast the birthdays of his fellow justices instead of the usual wine.

Effervescent Epidermis: If you’ve noticed a glow among Donald Trump’s crew lately, chalk it up to the steak and sauerkraut diet. The Journal reports that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has hooked other members of the president’s cabinet on a menu of protein and fermentables. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Vice President JD Vance have all been drawn to the diet “by the promise of slimmer waistlines and glowing skin.” Say what you want about the food they’re eating, but facts are facts: Most men don’t talk this way about their skin. — M.H.

RFK’s dermatologist prescribes this stuff. Photo: vincent kessler/Reuters

Toddlers for Zohran: Fangirls make merch for New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani: “Hot Girls for Zohran” T-shirts, TikTok-ready posters, cutesy bumper stickers and scented candles that portray the smiling socialist as a saint. Now, his cult of comrades is creating content geared toward a much younger audience. Manhattan’s Strand bookstore is featuring in its windows a brightly illustrated book called “Zohran Walks New York” and a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle of the mayor’s November “New Yorker” cover, next to a children’s book by his activist bestie, Ms. Rachel. The covers look innocuous, but the display seems to represent a “shrine” to socialism, as one observer put it, deifying the far left as a moral authority for the youngest readers. — Mary Julia Koch

Matthew Continetti

If Gen Z embraces a culture of ingratitude and rejection, American exceptionalism will fade into history. Socialism and antisemitism will march to the fore.

No one should want to inhabit such a future.

Don’t Cry for the Education Department Emma Camp · Jun 19 The panic over President Trump’s latest changes to the Education Department is misplaced. Trimming the department and relocating its most useful functions are perfectly reasonable reforms that will likely have no noticeable effect on American schools. Read full story

Free Ex Q&A: Ignat Solzhenitsyn Jack Butler · Jun 19 World-renowned conductor and pianist Ignat Solzhenitsyn joined Free Expression in New York to discuss the trajectory of his life, the state of classical music and his sense of how that music stands in the world today. Read full story

The Light-Rail Boondoggle Jun 18 Buses aren’t as cool as trains. But they provide a much better bang for a city’s buck.



By James B. Meigs Read full story

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