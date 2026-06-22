WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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amy goode's avatar
amy goode
14m

I care - what a complete waste of my tax dollars!!!!

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
2h

Face it Hennessy. The media sucks.

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