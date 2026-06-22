Photo: Matt Kaminsky/ZUMA Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Kyle Smith watches the TV show “Clarkson’s Farm” and finds the secret to later life; Dominic Green surveys British politics a decade after the U.K. voted to leave the European Union; and Allysia Finley discovers the human task that AI can never replace.

But first, we’re far from the shallows now . . .

Come On In, the Water’s Green

—Matthew Hennessey

Nobody knows less about reflecting pools and algae blooms than I do. But I do know a political distraction when I see one.

Summer is the silly season. It’s when we get a steady stream of sensationalized stories about shark attacks, crop circles and heat waves. This year, I’m afraid, we’re all going to learn more about “new pond syndrome”—and the combination of nanobubble ozone technology and hydrogen peroxide that cures it—than we ever thought we would.

In much the same way that nobody really cared about President Obama’s tan suit, nobody really cares about the reflecting pool drama. But the press corps see an irresistible opportunity to gin up controversy. They imagine the peeling paint and greening water in the shallow pool opposite the Lincoln Memorial has a deep symbolic resonance.

“In a year full of metaphors that are way too on the nose, this one really has become a perfect story of the Trump administration,” said Chris Hayes of MS NOW.

Yes, the perfect story of alleged bribery, incompetence, cover-ups and lies. It has all the ingredients. It’s a well-seasoned stew that substance-starved cable-news watchers and supposedly sophisticated broadsheet readers will lap up with equal relish. How is the media supposed to resist serving such a dish?

Sample the headlines:

The ballroom story was the previous preferred perfect metaphor. Before that it was the Kennedy Center. Before that it was . . . you get the idea.

In the minds of many working in the media today—most of whom were teenagers at the time—the 2014 tan-suit “controversy” is understood as a real thing that happened. No joke. Conservatives lost their minds over the first black president wearing a light-colored suit. There is a Wikipedia page devoted to the affair. It identifies broadcaster Lou Dobbs and Rep. Peter King (R., N.Y.) as the primary villains.

Talk about a flimflam. Talk about fake news. There was no real controversy. Nobody apart from a few bored TV producers cared. Not a single genuine American person, liberal or conservative, mentioned it, or probably even noticed. If they did, they thought, “Handsome guy. Nice suit. Seasonally appropriate.”

Stories like this have a way of gaining momentum seemingly on their own. Of course, momentum can’t create itself—that’s a law of the universe. Balloons don’t fill themselves, especially big ones. They require a lot of hot air, which someone, somewhere has to generate.

Now that’s a good metaphor.

Seen vs. Unseen : Students of economics immediately recognized Frédéric Bastiat ’s “parable of the broken windows” in a story out of Oakland, Calif. “A decline in car break-ins across Oakland is being welcomed as a public safety win, but it is also contributing to a downturn for some local auto glass repair businesses,” reports KTVU Fox 2. Writing in 1850, Bastiat helped us understand that not all economic activity is a net positive for society. Vandalism generates business for the window-repair man, and his profitable employment shows up in statistics. But without an appreciation for opportunity costs and unintended consequences, a true accounting is impossible. A society that focuses only on what it can see, and ignores the unseen, easily arrives at the false conclusion that vandalism is good because it creates jobs for repair men. Henry Hazlitt called this fallacy “the most persistent in the history of economics.” — M.H.

Leave It to Beaver: Some crafty critters in England are doing what the government can’t. Residents of Greenford in the London borough of Ealing have been unable to access their local Underground station during heavy rain. Local officials had no solution, but some local beavers solved the problem. By doing what comes naturally to them, and without any direction from the government, they adjusted local water levels and created a wetland environment that stemmed the tide. A group of beavers was similarly helpful in the Czech Republic last year, building a series of natural dams when the nation’s government had been unable to complete manmade ones in the same area. Let’s hear it for the big-teeth fellas. — Jack Butler

Mind the gap, if you pleassse sssir. Photo: Robin Loznak/Zuma Press

Kyle Smith

Jeremy Clarkson is an inveterate city slicker who decided in his 60s he could have fun running a farm on reality TV.

He is a model for all of us gentlemen of a certain age and a generous waistline in that he just keeps getting on with it.

Britain’s Post-Brexit Decade of Bitterness 1:32 PM The British voted to leave the European Union 10 years ago. Now, the U.K. is buckling under extremist politics, an immigration crisis, and a crippling budgetary crunch. Did Brexit break the British economy—or just British politics?



By Dominic Green Read full story

These Shoes Were Made for Running 1:34 PM I needed a new pair of running shoes, so I asked ChatGPT to help me find my sole mate. Turns out, AI can help with a lot of things, but it can’t substitute for real-world experience or personal judgment.



By Allysia Finley Read full story

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