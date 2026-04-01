WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Charles's avatar
Charles
3d

What kind of psychologist are you Rob ?

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Mark Hasman's avatar
Mark Hasman
2d

Ironically, Congress seems to select for and reward emotional reactivity over stoicism and reputation management. Thanks for the breakdown.

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