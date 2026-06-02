Photo: Sophie Park/Bloomberg News

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Today in Free Expression, columnist John J. Miller finds his field of dreams; Jack Butler gets lost in the backrooms; and Christian Schneider defends the robot umpires.

But first, when they tell you who they are . . .

Handlebar on the Half Shell

—Matthew Hennessey

The problem with Graham Platner isn’t that he’s led a messy life. Many politicians, like most people, are saddled with human baggage. The problem with the Hotchkiss Oysterman is that the particular messes he’s made tell voters a larger story about what a certain type of Democratic man is really like.

To be blunt: Mr. Platner seems like the kind of guy whose enlightened, forward-thinking views are all skin-deep. While he espouses all the fashionable left-wing pieties, underneath he’s really only a Reddit troll—misogynistic, antisemitic and a big fan of using the R-word to insult people’s intelligence.

Mr. Platner is a veteran, and we thank him for his service, but he holds opinions about American soldiers that would make North Vietnamese actress Jane Fonda uptight. He’s a married man, but as the Journal reported this weekend, he sexts a lot with women who aren’t his wife. He claims to be an ordinary, red-blooded American male, but . . . what was that stuff about the port-a-potties?

And then there is the class warfare. He masquerades as a blue-collar hero in handlebar mustache and thick flannel who has “never been close to money and power.” But as the Washington Free Beacon discovered recently, that isn’t quite true. There’s power in his family background:

His father, Bronson Platner, served as an assistant district attorney in Maine, ran unsuccessfully for state senate, and operated his own law practice for more than 30 years. He also chaired the board of a local nonprofit that maintained ties to former Senate majority leader George Mitchell, former secretary of defense William Cohen, and former Maine governor Joseph Brennan, according to a 1984 Ellsworth American article.

There’s also money:

Platner’s grandfather, Warren Platner, was a world-famous architect known for creating “a furniture collection that has proved to be an enduring icon of 1960’s Modernism” and for designing “several prominent interiors in New York, including offices for the Ford Foundation building and the original Windows on the World restaurant,” as the New York Times put it when he died in 2006. Pieces from that collection are still available for purchase: The “Platner Easy Chair” sells for $19,395, while the 60-inch “Platner dining table,” a “bestseller,” costs $7,283. The “Platner Stool” starts at a more modest $2,395.

So the whole humble oysterman routine is a bit of a con job—not unlike the fudgy biographies of other big progressives we know. Former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.) portrayed himself as an advocate for women’s rights and safety right up until he was outed as an alleged serial abuser. Whoopsie daisy. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) worked the affirmative-action system to the hilt right up until a DNA test revealed that the Native American content of her blood resembles the ABV of near beer. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) makes out like she’s Sandy from the Gritty City Block when the truth is that she’s from a quiet suburb in northern Westchester County.

Voters can be forgiving when moved by a genuine story of redemption. But Mr. Platner isn’t that contrite about his shortcomings. While he apologized at first for his Nazi tattoo and his history of lewd internet comments, he is slowly walking it all back. He attacked the Journal and another paper published locally over the weekend for reporting the news that his wife had made his campaign aware of his naughty texting habits. He dismissed it as “gossip.”

On Monday, he tried to change the subject entirely by tweeting, “Senator Collins is bought and paid for by Benjamin Netanyahu.”

Yes, Republicans have struggled with their own version of the bad-candidate problem. As my colleague Kim Strassel pointed out in a May 21 column, seasoned members of the GOP “wince” at the memory of the “deeply flawed” Senate hopefuls who kept the party from retaking the upper chamber in 2010 and 2012. She called it the “season of witches and ‘legitimate rape.’ ”

And, yes, Donald Trump is nobody’s idea of a model conservative. But to everything there is a season. This is the season of the oysterman.

Sullivan & Sons : Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan is already in a difficult re-election contest against Democratic former Rep. Mary Peltola . Now he faces another obstacle: his namesake. Dan J. Sullivan , a teacher from a town more than 100 miles south of Juneau, has entered the Senate race. D.J. Sullivan’s views are a bit unclear, with one exception: He’s running because he says it’s “time for Alaska to elect a Sullivan that’s on their side.” Alaska Republicans suspect a dirty trick. Ms. Peltola denies a direct role, but an Alaskan political strategist who has worked with Democrats in the past may be involved, per the Anchorage Daily News. This won’t be the first time Sen. Sullivan shared a ballot with someone of the same name: In 2014, another Dan Sullivan ran for lieutenant governor. How could a state this big have such a small list of names to choose from? — Jack Butler

No Shame in the Game: If you don’t think there are enough reasons to ban phones in schools, here’s one more. Apparently, the kids these days are “lunch shaming” each other. That is, snapping photos of classmates eating alone or taking unflattering mouthfuls—and posting them online. According to the Journal, the trend is making some teenagers scared to eat at school. One San Diego high schooler said he’d been lunch-shamed dozens of times, saying that, “It makes you feel self-conscious and like you have to hide while eating.” We might not be able to stop teenage cruelty, but the least we can do is prevent high schoolers from cyberbullying their classmates during school hours. — Emma Camp

Lunch is a battlefield. Photo: Wong Maye-E/Associated Press

Par for the Course: Golf is more popular than ever. Once accessible only by country club, the sport is reaching more Americans with the rise of golf-entertainment venues like Topgolf. And it isn’t only golfaholic dads and President Trump picking up clubs. Participation is surging among Gen Zers who are learning about the sport through the sparkling greens and pretty swings they see on social media. When the U.S. Open Golf Championship kicks off in Southampton, N.Y., later this month, expect among the fans an unusual number of young guys and gals in pastels and preppy polos. — Mary Julia Koch

John J. Miller

For a Tigers fan growing up in the 1970s and ’80s, Bosse Field in Evansville, Ind., was a mythical place. It was where many of Detroit’s best players got their starts.

Today, the Evansville Otters play there for love of the game—and a long shot at the show.

Jack Butler

Photo: A24/Associated Press

The No. 1 movie in the country this weekend began in a subgenre of online horror centered around the empty, dread-inducing points of transition or prefabrication that litter the modern world.

Christian Schneider

Photo: Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

The Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System isn’t replacing human umpires. It’s making them better at their jobs.

There is nothing good that can’t be ruined by technology.

By Jonathan Shapiro

The director weaves Catholic themes into his dramas, but deep down he’s a funny guy.

By Kyle Smith

Tales of murder, addiction and OnlyFans have written the ordinary teenager out of the script.

By Mary Julia Koch

There’s a gap between the government’s official numbers and the price levels that Americans actually experience.

By Tom Elliott

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