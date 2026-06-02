WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Frances Burger's avatar
Frances Burger
43m

They have become what they said they hated.

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
2hEdited

Amazing. In talking about the absolute repellant fake oyster man, nepo baby, full disabled ptsd hater of the military, sexist, participant in a child grooming app, the WSJ journo can’t but help drag Trump into it.

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