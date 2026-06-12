WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Curtis Edmonds's avatar
Curtis Edmonds
3h

Back in the 80's, the great P.J. O'Rourke put out an article about the "New McCarthyism," which ended, gleefully, with an enemies list - that included an obscure Vermont mayor named Bernie Sanders, and I remember reading it, and saying, who the blazes is that. Guess we found out, and that P.J. was righter than he knew.

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
5h

Well mandami so t be the guy because. He. Wasn’t. Born. In. The. US!!!!! Sheesh dude. You should know the rules.

And let’s revisit the picks in November shall we?

Journos. Always prematurely stating the reality the THINk should happen and not what actually does happen.

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