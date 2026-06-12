Sen. Bernie Sanders at an event with Graham Platner in Portland, Maine, May 25. Photo: Sophie Park/Bloomberg News

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Graham Platner’s victory in Maine’s Democratic Senate primary was a personal triumph for the 41-year-old Marine veteran and campaign novice. His win also forces us to look at the last decade of U.S. history from a different perspective.

Americans think of the years since 2015 as the Trump Era. Politics, entertainment, foreign policy, education and even sports have been defined in relation to President Trump and the MAGA movement. Tell me where you stand on Mr. Trump, and I’ll have a pretty good idea of your views on a variety of questions, from trans rights and tax cuts to national pride and Iranian nukes.

Mr. Platner’s success is a reminder that Mr. Trump and MAGA aren’t the only actors in this drama. Running parallel to the Trump Era has been the Sanders Era: The rise of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders from socialist gadfly to Democratic Party kingmaker.

Mr. Sanders launched his 2016 presidential campaign one month before Mr. Trump. And though he lost the Democratic nomination that year, and again in 2020, Mr. Sanders did one job well: He pushed the party sharply to the left. He opened its doors to the Democratic Socialists of America. He inspired a new generation of leftist public officials, including Mr. Platner.

Indeed, in one respect, Mr. Sanders’s achievement is more historic than Mr. Trump’s. Not that his electoral record is better. Not that his proposals have become law. What makes Mr. Sanders significant is his novelty. He alone is responsible for bringing socialism into the political mainstream.

By contrast, Mr. Trump swims in the deep currents of American life. Populism predates 1776. Nationalism is rooted in our history. America is the exemplary capitalist nation. Mr. Trump has been a fixture in popular culture for 40 years. He embodies aspects of U.S. identity: glamour, spectacle, volume, braggadocio, success and excess.

Nor did Mr. Trump build his movement from scratch. He seized an opening. He used political tools that others had left to rust: immigration restriction, tariffs, traditionalism, confrontation over gentility, social media, tentpole rallies that married Tea Party populism with the concerns and attitude of blue-collar Reagan Democrats. Mr. Trump’s genius was to bring these tropes and tactics under his inimitable personality. The Republican Party wouldn’t be the same.

Mr. Sanders’s task was harder. His socialism put him at odds with the Democrats, a party to which he has never formally belonged. In 2010, according to Gallup, 50% of Democrats had a positive view of socialism. President Obama distanced himself from the term.

Mr. Sanders’s campaigns tapped a reservoir of youthful antagonism toward the American system. When acolytes took up his message, they found that hostility to Mr. Trump was driving the Democratic base to the left. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ousted a 10-term Democratic incumbent in 2018. She formed the socialist “Squad” with Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley.

Mr. Sanders’s causes—Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, Abolish ICE—set the party’s agenda. In 2020, Joe Biden had no choice but to absorb Mr. Sanders’s movement into his campaign and presidency. The rest of us had to live with the consequences.

Mr. Biden aimed at a “transformative” presidency. But his failures ended up restoring Mr. Trump to office. And Mr. Trump’s return empowered Mr. Sanders. How? By elevating “resistance” to a supreme value on the left and convincing socialists that they hadn’t gone far enough. Consider what’s changed: By 2025, 66% percent of Democrats held a positive image of socialism, according to Gallup. Zohran Mamdani, a DSA member and Mr. Sanders loyalist, is the mayor of America’s largest city.

Thus far in 2026, Sanders-endorsed candidates have won House primaries in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and California. In addition to Mr. Platner, Abdul El-Sayed, Mr. Sanders’s choice for Senate in Michigan, leads in polls ahead of the Aug. 3 Democratic primary. Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is running fourth in the Real Clear Politics average of 2028 Democratic presidential polls.

Mr. Sanders continues to set the terms of Democratic debate. His longstanding criticism of Israel’s self-defense has spread throughout the party. In April, 40 of 47 Democratic senators voted to block arms sales to the Jewish State. Medicare for All is making a comeback. And Mr. Sanders has led the charge against data-center construction and AI development.

Mr. Sanders’s rise is connected to Mr. Trump’s. Their power rises and falls together. Mr. Trump’s effect on the opposition is therefore different from Ronald Reagan’s. Reagan’s success convinced Democrats to reform and embrace the center, but Mr. Trump’s wins have provoked a mania for left-wing resistance. As Mr. Trump exerts control over one party, Mr. Sanders squeezes the other.

Yet Democrats have reason to be nervous. Controlling a party is different from persuading voters. Socialism appeals to the grassroots. The public remains allergic.

The consensus is that 2026 will be a Democratic year—but the same consensus held that 2022 would be a Republican triumph. That didn’t happen. Trump-backed candidates flopped in key contests. GOP gains in the House were meager, and Democrats increased their Senate majority. The same could happen in November, but with the parties reversed: Graham Platner as Herschel Walker; Abdul El-Sayed as Mehmet Oz.

What’s more, a succession crisis looms. Asked Monday about a potential 2028 bid, Mr. Sanders said, “I suspect that’s not going to happen.” Mr. Sanders will be 87 on Election Day 2028. Historically, populist movements dissipate once their charismatic leaders exit the stage. Will the same be true of 21st-century American socialism—or will Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, Mr. Mamdani or Mr. Platner inherit the mantle?

“The really basic political changes in a modern democracy invariably involve changes within parties which, over the longer term, alter the very meaning of a party alignment,” wrote Irving Kristol in 1983. In Bernie Sanders, an outsider has traveled from the margins to the center of the Democratic Party—and remade it into a Democratic Socialist Party that embraces radicalism, antisemitism and redistribution.

One day, the Sanders Era will end. But it won’t end well.

Mr. Continetti is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.