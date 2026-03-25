Photo: Aliyah Navarro/Zuma Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Louise Perry explains how viral memoirist Lindy West became the victim of her own progressivism; Rob Henderson imagines a future without work as one devoid of meaning; and Emma Camp argues that the internet should ease up on New York City First Lady Rama Duwaji’s teenage tweets.

But first, put me in coach, I’m ready to play . . .

Batter Up

—Matthew Hennessey

Baseball is back. The 2026 Major League Baseball season kicks off this afternoon with interleague play in San Francisco, where the Giants face off against the New York Yankees.

The temptation on Opening Day always is to rhapsodize, to wax poetic about baseball’s special place in the American heart. I won’t do that. Instead, I’ll do the other thing. I’ll complain about how the game has changed.

As the manager in “Bull Durham” said, baseball is a simple game. You throw the ball. You hit the ball. You catch the ball.

But then the nerds came along and made it complicated.

The obsessive focus on data analytics over the past 25 years stripped the life out of the game. The invention and elevation of new statistical categories crowded out the human element of baseball: touch, feel, instinct.

Out went the manager’s sense that his starting pitcher can go the distance today, or that his slumping infielder is due for a hit. In came the dugout iPad, loaded with Statcast and enabling continuous assessment of WAR, WHIP, OPS+ and FIP. Spin rates and spray charts have replaced memory and intuition.

You may not be surprised to learn that my favorite characters in “Moneyball” are the grumpy old scouts who resent being pushed aside for the Jonah Hill character.

Baseball was once played by damaged men with interesting habits. They drank and smoked. You watched your favorite team and thought to yourself, “Those guys aren’t so different from me.” It was the professional sport that discouraged athleticism. Sluggers were warned to stay out of the gym, lest they injure themselves. Some had beer bellies.

Now baseball is played mostly by lab-grown supermen. Everybody is swinging for the fences. Nobody hits for average. They work year-round on specific muscle groups to build explosive power and rotational strength. The modern Major Leaguer wouldn’t dream of putting away a six pack in the clubhouse after the game. Nobody even chews tobacco anymore.

Watching a ballgame on TV has become like watching surgery while two dorks narrate the action: “Check out the replay on our High Speed EdgerTronic Camera and you can see how the hitter’s hips uncoil, creating a swing plane matching the descent angle of that kick-change and getting the barrel of the bat out of the plate for maximum coverage of the hitting area.”

That stuff leaves me cold. I want to see guys like wild-eyed Dennis Eckersley and smashmouth Lenny Dykstra play with reckless abandon. Give me bad-ball hitters like Vlad Guerrero Sr., or fireballing lefties like Steve Carlton coming in high and tight on big Willie Stargell. Bring back complete games and drag bunts. If we have to have nerds, let them be murderers like Orel Hershiser and Greg Maddux.

Baseball was better when it was sloppy. It was more fun with less muscle tone.

There is a labor dispute brewing between the owners and the players’ union. Next year, if there’s a strike or a lockout, there may be no Opening Day. So enjoy this one. If you can.

Death by DEI : The University of Southern California abruptly canceled a gubernatorial debate scheduled for Tuesday evening after some candidates accused the school of racial discrimination. The race is crowded. USC claims it used a “data-driven candidate viability formula” to determine who would be on stage during the debate. But Xavier Becerra , who served as Health and Human Services secretary in the Biden administration and is polling at 4.3%, cried foul. “You can’t escape the detestable outcome,” he wrote in a letter to the school. Imagine the audacity of a university using skin color to make decisions about admissions.

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Louise Perry

Lindy West has built a life doing everything that the progressive political project told her to. The author embraced being fat as a rejection of slimness. She moved to a cabin in the woods in defiance of suburban life. And she practiced polyamory because it seemed less oppressive than monogamy.

Ms. West insists in her latest memoir that she’s happy. But it’s clear she’s been consumed by her radical embrace of millennial feminism.

Rob Henderson

Photo: Getty Images

As artificial intelligence advances, some are beginning to welcome a future without work. But giving everyone a universal basic income won’t reveal most people’s inner Mozarts. It will make them profoundly unhappy.

Emma Camp

Photo: Andres Kudacki/Associated Press

The internet is having a field day digging up decades-old offensive tweets from the 28-year-old wife of Zohran Mamdani. Rather than revealing some fundamental bigotry, the posts are much more likely to be the kind of embarrassing, thoughtless comments that young people have always made.