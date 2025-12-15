Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in London on Oct. 3. Photo: Neil Hall/epa/shutterstock/Shutterstock

By Kyle Smith

There’s a certain kind of politician, usually from a party of the left, who presents to the voters in the following terms:

I’m new. I’m fresh. I represent kindness and empathy. If you want to recover a sense of national unity, vote for me and we’ll stroll hand-in-hand back to the time when things weren’t so overheated.

It’s the kind of message that’s endlessly attractive to the middle. But once in office, such pols have a tendency to push things as far to the extreme, as rapidly as they can, for as long as they can. Then they complain that some unfair exogenous factor kept them from radically restyling the country they initially pledged to unite.

Barack Obama is one example. Another is Jacinda Ardern, the sainted former Labour prime minister of New Zealand. Her career is chronicled in “Prime Minister,” a new documentary available on CNN and HBO for which the producers are seeking an Oscar nomination in the Best Documentary category. The film is extremely revealing about its subject—if perhaps accidentally.

Vigorous, smiley, charismatic, youthful and appearing even younger, Ms. Ardern was 37 when she became New Zealand’s first female prime minister in 2017. She had recently discovered she was pregnant, furnishing her with delightful news to announce a few weeks later. The baby’s father is Ms. Ardern’s then-partner, now-husband Clarke Gayford.

The documentary makes heavy use of intimate home movies shot by Mr. Gayford. Among the many disarming images are scenes of Ms. Ardern breastfeeding during a trip to the U.S. in which she gives a speech to the United Nations.

Ms. Ardern and Clarke Gayford pose with their baby daughter in Auckland, New Zealand, on Jan. 19, 2023. Photo: Michael Bradley/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Ms. Ardern presaged Kamala Harris in that, eight weeks before an election, she unexpectedly found herself the leader of her party after bad polling caused her predecessor to bow out. Also like Ms. Harris, she finished second—in Ms. Ardern’s case, by a substantial margin of 7.5%. She assumed the premiership anyway when a third-party leader gave his support to her despite holding positions well to her right.

Ms. Arden defines her brand in her U.N. remarks: “If I could distill it down into one concept that we are pursuing in New Zealand, it is simple and it is this: kindness . . . kindness and collectivism might just be as good a starting point as any.” That frictionless transition from (uncontroversial) kindness to (extremely controversial) collectivism is telling.

In 2020, as the film shows, Ms. Ardern ordered one of the world’s tightest lockdowns, closing virtually everything—schools, restaurants, churches, playground—for a month. Her contemporaneous thoughts on the possible downsides are worth quoting: “I have to think about all the kids who rely on schools to keep them warm, fed and dry. All of the people who are isolated already and all of the women who are going to experience extraordinary violence this month.”

Some viewers might ask whether those things are really what public schools are for. They might also wonder whether the majority who don’t fall into any of the three categories Ms. Ardern mentions figure into her calculus. In a candid moment, Ms. Ardern declares the choice is simple: “Life over money.”

She derides then-U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson for initially pursuing a herd immunity strategy that proved ineffective. On the brink of tears, she says bitterly that “he’s gone full Churchill.” Evidently Ms. Ardern considers this a biting insult. The film doesn’t mention that Mr. Johnson later implemented a draconian lockdown that also didn’t work.

Ms. Ardern’s Covid-19 policies proved both her greatest success and the cause of her downfall: She was resoundingly re-elected as New Zealand successfully dodged the early viral waves in 2020. Two years later, massive protests against her continuing series of restrictions and vaccine mandates suggested the public was fed up. In 2023 she announced she wouldn’t seek re-election, nine months ahead of her party getting crushed by the conservatives.

Ms. Ardern smiles through the lockdown in 2022. Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Ms. Ardern is seen at the outset decrying “hyperpartisanship . . . that I think can be really damaging. It means we don’t work together as much. It means we don’t listen and engage in respectful debate that we need.” That sounds like a plea for moderation, a search for middle ground. Yet minutes later she is seen telling an immigration restrictionist, “I do not want to be seen to have made any compromise to get into government that involves immigration. I have a real strong view on this.” Later, after being briefly heckled in Parliament by a rival pol, she says, “I wanted to punch him in the face.”

As those exchanges suggest, Ms. Ardern moved the country sharply to the left, not the center. She implemented one of the most liberal abortion laws on the planet, banned and confiscated assault rifles, and banned new offshore oil and gas permits while citing the effect of climate change on a country with far less than 0.001% of the world’s population. The current government reversed the ban after energy prices rose.

Today, her New Zealand political career seemingly over, Ms. Ardern is a free-roaming celebrity icon whose spectacular failure goes unremarked. Last year she was at Harvard. This year she’s at Oxford. When Mr. Gayford delicately asks whether defeat inspired her to consider “reviewing her processes,” she fires back that he is guilty of a “full-blown mansplain.”

The world would be much better informed if we could see the home movies of all political leaders.

Mr. Smith is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.