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Today in Free Expression, columnist Kyle Smith exposes the folly of Zohran Mamdani’s “sewer socialism”; Dominic Green explains how the Peter Mandelson scandal revealed Britain’s failing administrative state; and Jack Butler advises American Catholics to tune out the battle between the pope and the president.

But first, when you absolutely, positively have to save democracy . . .

Emergency Docket

—Matthew Hennessey

Democrats are walking a fine line. On the one hand, they are working hard to convince the country that they are the party of norms and institutions. On the other, they are feeding fantasies to their progressive base about how aggressively they will wield power once they regain control of the federal government.

“If the Democrats win the presidency and both houses of Congress, I think on day one, they should make Puerto Rico [and] D.C. a state, and they should expand the Supreme Court to 13. F— it. Eat our dust,” said James Carville on a podcast released Thursday. “Don’t run on it. Don’t talk about it. Just do it.”

Yeeeeee-haaaaw.

Mr. Carville doesn’t call the Democratic tune, but he is close friends with the piper—and the guys who pay him. Democrats both moderate and radical want those two new states, because they think having them equates to permanent control of the Senate. And they want to pack the court, because it’s currently full of conservatives who can interfere with their fantasies.

Lest you doubt this last claim, consider this weekend’s big Washington story. Another paper published locally got its hands on some decade-old memos from the Supreme Court. These memos are normally secret. The justices use them to communicate among themselves on questions that have, or may, come before them.

Collegiality in the form of secret memos is the norm at the institution of the Supreme Court. But the paper published the memos anyway because, with the right spin, they make the conservative justices look sneaky, petty, partisan and—worst of all—unconcerned that the planet is boiling.

The memos date to the waning days of the Obama administration in 2016, when, according to reporters Jodi Kantor and Adam Liptak, the president “was under enormous pressure to address the global climate crisis.”

I love a sentence like this, especially when it comes early in a piece. It doesn’t tell you who or what was applying the pressure. That would require some illusion-destroying self-reflection. Readers of that paper don’t want to think too much about how its reporters and editors work to shape the news and form liberal opinion on key topics. Loyal subscribers are invested in the idea that they are reading objective truth with their morning coffee, not policy bulletins from progressive headquarters.

Pressure isn’t applied, you see. It just builds.

President Obama, the reporters insist, had disappointed voters by doing next to nothing “for eight years as the planet heated.” Remember, these are the paper’s news pages, not its opinion section. It “was his last chance to act” on his campaign promise to slow the rise of the oceans and heal the planet. Chief Justice John Roberts, the villain of the piece, was eager “to rein in Mr. Obama’s Environmental Protection Agency.” So he composed a “blast of a memo” to rally conservative justices to block the unassailable Clean Power Plan before it could do its good and holy work.

Now it can be told: Mr. Roberts hates the planet and wants it to die.

In the aftermath of the 2022 Dobbs leak, some are naturally wondering how Ms. Kantor and Mr. Liptak got hold of these memos. Court watcher Ed Whelan of the Ethics and Public Policy Center speculates that the Ruth Bader Ginsburg estate may have leaked them. Jonathan H. Adler, writing for Reason magazine, thinks he sees the handiwork of a sitting liberal justice:

All of the memos appear to be photocopies of the original documents on letterhead with the authoring justice’s initials or signature—save one. The memo from Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s chambers is not on letterhead, has no signature or initials, and (the NYT notes) appears to have the wrong date. . . . This suggests the source had access to a non-final or non-circulated version of the Sotomayor memo, but the NYT gives no indication of why that might be.

Everybody likes a good detective story, but the “how” is actually less interesting than the “why” in this instance. The Democrats are building out their post-Trump agenda. That includes ramping up assaults on the court’s legitimacy as a pretext for packing it.

Don’t run on it. Don’t talk about it. Just do it.

Never mind all that No Kings stuff. Never mind how unprecedented are this administration’s attacks on institutions and norms. Never mind about saving our democracy. President Trump is bad in new and dangerous ways. The Supreme Court is filled with bad justices who block good and holy policies. So we fight back using leaks, spin and the paper of record.

Eat our dust.

Honey Pot : A brown bear—aka a California grizzly—hasn’t been seen in the Golden State since 1924. A trio of alleged insurance scammers should have checked that out before claiming that a member of the extinct species ripped up the leather interior of a 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost at Lake Arrowhead. According to the Los Angeles Times, a State Farm investigator who examined a video submitted in support of the phony claim had no difficulty identifying the true culprit—a person in a bear costume wielding “meat shredders.” But that was only after two other insurance companies had already paid out, proving that you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. — M.H.

Whoopsie Nazi: Oysterman Graham Platner has spent far more time and energy trying to convince Maine voters that he isn’t a Nazi than any Senate candidate ever should. He’s given heartfelt explanatory interviews about his Nazi tattoo. He even got a new, non-Nazi tattoo to cover up the old Nazi one. Then, with one unfortunate hand gesture, he scooped all that good work out of the half-shell. — M.H.

The oysterman salutes. Photo: X.com

Heaven Knows They’re Miserable Now: The Journal recently ran a story comparing the finances of baby boomers and millennials. The goal was to settle the age-old question: Who had it harder? Neither, turns out. Every generation has it hard. By now Generation X is used to being ignored in these analyses. We sort of like it. Plus, everything is fine. Not terrible. Not great. Just fine: “From [Gen X’s] mid-20s to their mid-30s, their median inflation-adjusted income wasn’t sharply higher or lower than boomers’ before them or millennials’ after them.” The difference is that you don’t hear us complaining all the time. — M.H.

Kyle Smith

Zohran Mamdani likes the phrase sewer socialism. That’s good, because sewers and socialism emit similar odors and share approximately the same level of attractiveness.

Mr. Mamdani ought to dial down his ambitions and become Mayor Pothole. Imposing drastic change on New York is like getting across town quickly at rush hour—theoretically possible, but only a fool would count on it.

Dominic Green

Photo: Leon Neal/Pool/Reuters

The British Prime Minister will be fighting for his political life when he enters the House of Commons Monday afternoon. For the third time in seven months, Mr. Starmer must explain how he appointed Peter Mandelson, a disgraced Labour Party fixer, as Britain’s ambassador to the U.S. in December 2024.

Jack Butler

Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

It’s often best for the faithful to look away from public controversies, and to focus instead on one of the central mysteries and paradoxes of the faith.

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