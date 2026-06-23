Eve Plumb as Jan Brady in “The Brady Brunch.” Photo: CBS via Getty Images

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My mother has always joked that raising children is like making pancakes. The first kid is overcooked with parental attention. The second gets too little and the batter is undercooked. By the time the third child arrives, the parents have figured out the formula. The pancake comes out just right.

This kind of family dynamic is at risk of going extinct in the West. As birthrates fall, families are getting smaller, and middle children are vanishing from the nuclear unit. In the 1970s, large families with four or more children were common. Today, two-child families are the norm. As the undercooked pancake in my family, I must defend the archetype—and show what families might miss out on without us.

Middle children don’t have a great reputation. Pop culture often portrays them as awkward misfits or risk-taking rebels, in the image of Malcolm from “Malcolm in the Middle.” There’s some truth to this stereotype. Research at MIT found that second-born boys are more likely to get in trouble at school and face disciplinary issues compared to first-born boys. One reason is that parents are often most attentive to their first child, so subsequent children can get away with some misbehavior. Another is that younger children in the family grow up with older siblings as role models, so they may mimic more mature behavior sooner in life, whether it’s negotiating a later bedtime or even trying out a bad word they overheard.

But there’s a flip side. Middle children’s relative openness to risk can also make them more innovative. Outside the firstborn’s spotlight, they might become more independent. It’s true that on average, eldest children achieve higher education levels and income and are more likely to become CEOs or start companies. The majority of American presidents throughout history, however, have been middle-borns, according to Catherine Salmon and Katrin Schumann, authors of “The Secret Power of Middle Children.” Maybe this is a pure numbers game, but can’t we middlers hold something over our siblings? President Trump, for one, is the fourth of five children and the second-born son, and certainly goes to the beat of his own drum.

Another perception of middle children is that they’re whiny and attention-seeking, like Jan Brady. Yet growing up with multiple siblings and divided parental focus can teach adaptability and the importance of compromise. A Canadian study of more than 700,000 people found that, on average, middle children scored higher than their siblings on traits seen as important for cooperation. The researchers found that benefits can extend across all birth orders: Larger families tend to produce more agreeable children than families with one child.

Where you fall in your family tree doesn’t necessarily dictate your personality for the rest of your life. But kids acquire roles and responsibilities in relation to each other that can shape who they are as adults. In my household, I had an older brother to look up to, and a younger one to mentor. We learned from each other’s missteps, and got inspired by each other’s successes. And while I might’ve suffered from a mild case of middle-child syndrome in my younger years, I wouldn’t trade it for an ounce more of attention. Besides, our family needed at least one perfect pancake.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.