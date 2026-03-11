Police arrest Emir Balat outside Gracie Mansion in New York on March 7. Photo: Madison Swart/Reuters

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

The left can’t resist a beautiful revolutionary boy.

The guy who threw the bomb at cops in New York on Saturday looked like he came straight from progressive central casting—hungry, with sunken cheeks under a pile of dark curly hair, clothes hanging loosely off a lithe frame. He seemed so young and athletic during the fence-leap and ensuing footchase, like a beautiful wild animal being pursued by angry zookeepers.

Oh, the romance of it all. All he was missing was a keffiyeh.

Taylor Romine (UC Berkeley ’16, Columbia J-School ’18) works for CNN out of its Los Angeles bureau—the ideal perch from which to track the latest on the ISIS-inspired terrorist attack on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Ms. Romine’s Tuesday morning story on “what we know so far” has been widely mocked for its breathless opening, summarized in a quickly deleted tweet:

Two Pennsylvania teenagers crossed into New York City Saturday morning for what could’ve been a normal day enjoying the city during abnormally warm weather. But in less than an hour, their lives would drastically change as the pair would be arrested for throwing homemade bombs.

My word. Close your eyes and let me tell you a story: Nineteen Arab gentlemen boarded commercial airliners one clear September morning for what could’ve been a normal day in the friendly skies over New York and Washington . . .

The left has a type. Rolling Stone gave Dzhokhar Tsarnaev the teen-dream treatment mere months after he and his brother killed three people, including 8-year-old Martin Richard, at the 2013 Boston Marathon. The Tsarnaev brothers maimed many, many more. A new generation of lefty ladies fell hard for Luigi Mangione, that fit bit of business who killed a man in cold blood because he hated health insurance so much.

This trend is hardly new. Edna St. Vincent Millay wrote sonnets for the anarchists and convicted murderers Sacco and Vanzetti. The cult of Che Guevara was built not on the number of counterrevolutionaries the Argentine Marxist guerrilla executed—possibly more than 500—but on how dashing he looked in photographs. The Black Panthers had legions of admirers in what used to be called “polite society.”

The romantic allure of the young revolutionary has a seemingly permanent hold on the minds of the media class. He is the self-sacrificial poet partisan. He is the IRA man on the run. He is Ali La Pointe in “The Battle of Algiers.” In his eagerness to fight, and willingness to die, he embodies the courage of praxis. He lays his precious body on the line for the cause of righteousness.

Swoon!

To state what ought to be obvious: Throwing a homemade bomb into a crowd of people is an evil thing to do. It deserves neither praise nor admiration. Those guys are going to spend a long, long time in jail, and they deserve it. If you’re tempted to romanticize what they did, take a breath—or a cold shower—and come back to reality.

Mr. Hennessey is editor of Free Expression.