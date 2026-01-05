By Roy Altman

Venezuelan expatriates celebrate in Bogotá, Colombia, on Jan. 3. Photo: Carlos Ortega/EPA/Shutterstock

My family in Caracas awoke to loud explosions on Saturday morning. They came to learn, at daybreak, that the country’s repressive dictator, Nicolas Maduro, had been seized in a daring raid by American commandos. “God willing,” my cousin whispered into a phone, still afraid of who might be listening, “this is the end of our decades-long nightmare.”

That’s a hope my family shares with the millions of Venezuelans who have been exiled over the past two decades.

I’m only the second Venezuelan-born federal judge in U.S. history. A few years ago, at the end of an emotional and lengthy federal-murder trial, I went to thank the jurors for their weekslong service to our country. When I entered the jury room, I found the foreman, a man in his mid-40s, fighting back tears. He explained that he had read about my own family’s journey from Caracas to South Florida, that he too had fled Venezuela with his family and that he only wished his grandfather—a lawyer who had been forced to escape the Maduro regime—could have lived long enough to witness what our jurors had seen: an important federal trial in America, presided over by a free Venezuelan-American judge and a free Venezuelan-American foreman.

“One day,” I promised as I embraced him, “you’ll live to see a free Venezuelan justice system too.”

Flush with emotion, he nodded, smiled and wiped away tears. “God willing,” he replied proudly, “we will go together.” Now, perhaps, we can.

A few years earlier, I presided over a complicated white-collar trial in Miami. One morning during the trial, the U.S. Marshals called to report a problem. With the main prisoner elevator broken, they had brought the defendants up through one of the public elevators. Unfortunately, the elevator door had opened unexpectedly at the lobby level, where one of my jurors was standing. It’s a basic rule of the American justice system that jurors shouldn’t be prejudiced by the sight of a defendant in shackles. The lawyers asked me to question the juror about what she’d seen and whether it might affect her ability to reach a verdict.

As soon as I brought the juror into my courtroom, she raised her hand as if asking for permission to speak first—a request I granted. She told us that she’d been a lawyer in Venezuela and that she’d been forced to flee the country when the regime had purged the professional classes. She understood why we wanted to question her in person but insisted that she wouldn’t tell the other jurors about what she’d seen and promised that it wouldn’t influence her verdict in any way.

In response to a question from one of the lawyers, the juror began to cry. Turning to me, she said that, as a lawyer who had been kicked out of an unjust country, she had been so proud to serve on our jury—an experience in fairness, justice and the rule of law that she hoped she could carry with her for the rest of her life. And then, in words I’ll never forget, she begged the lawyers (and me) not to take that away from her.

The lawyers and I were so moved by her plea that we agreed to let her stay. When the trial ended, I went back to the jury room to shake her hand. “With God’s help,” she told me resolutely, she would return one day to a free Venezuela to tell her people what she’d learned about real justice in an American courtroom presided over by a Venezuelan-born judge.

And now, God willing, she can.

Judge Altman is a U.S. district judge in the Southern District of Florida and the author of “Israel on Trial,” coming April 28.