By Elliot Kaufman

Kanye West in Shanghai on July 11, 20. Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

One hopes that Kanye West’s apology, published in a full-page ad in Monday’s Wall Street Journal, is sincere.

“I lost touch with reality,” the musician writes, in reference to his yearslong dive into Nazi propaganda and anti-Jewish conspiracies. But more important than what he now would like to retract is what the culture still won’t let go.

Mr. West’s descent can be marked by his association with such “influencers” as Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes and Tucker Carlson. The rapper proved too much for Alex Jones, who today seems a vestige of halcyon days when even vicious conspiracy nuts didn’t have to be monomaniacs about “the Jews.” Amid the first flowerings of the post-woke era, Mr. West’s antisemitic explosion was a sign that a return to sanity wasn’t to follow.

Mr. West wasn’t the first to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” as he put it in October 2022. He was, however, doing it from the commanding heights of American popular culture. A superstar since 2004, Mr. West has sold some 160 million records and won 24 Grammy Awards. He was married to Kim Kardashian from 2014-22. To many young and not-so-young listeners (Mr. West is now 48), his emotional outbursts and transgressive edge made him seem fearless, a truth-teller.

When I first wrote about Mr. West’s ravings in 2022, I found in them an “implicit bid for a transracial politics of anti-Semitism.” America had seen antisemitism from the left and the right, from black nationalists and white nationalists. Each has a history and a pantheon. But Mr. West seemed strangely to combine them all, raising the possibility of a new American politics organized against the Jews.

Start with the hegemony, at the time, of critical race theory, which the writer Hussein Aboubakr Mansour rightly recognized as “a German way of thinking.” It held that there’s a structure of white supremacy controlling everything, manipulating America and rigging the game, but “mystified and hidden from critique,” in Mr. Mansour’s summary. This was how cultural elites spoke of white universities and white corporations, with “white” signifying a corrupt essence and hidden hand. Substitute “Jewish” for “white,” and you have a truly radical idea theoretically capable of encompassing grievances of both whites and blacks, right and left.

Mr. West, who said on live TV in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, “George Bush doesn’t care about black people,” was no Republican. He donated to the campaigns of Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 and even Hillary Clinton in 2016. But in the early Trump years, what could be less transgressive than “resistance” liberalism? It’s impossible to imagine Mr. West reciting such slogans as “Nevertheless, she persisted.”

He began to praise the work of Ms. Owens, a black conservative who worked with advocacy groups Turning Point USA and PragerU to challenge consensus black-liberal politics. The two became friends in 2018, the year Mr. West donned the MAGA hat. That year, with Ms. Owens by his side, he mused that the endurance of American slavery “sounds like a choice.”

Mr. West now apologizes to the black community, but we’re all left with Ms. Owens. Piggybacking on his fame, she built what is now one of the country’s most popular podcasts. She uses it, since Hamas death squads massacred Jews on Oct. 7, 2023, to promote every anti-Jewish conspiracy she can find. From pushing the medieval blood libel of Jewish ritual murder and 19th-century German forgeries “exposing” the Talmud to claiming Stalin was Jewish and Israel assassinated John F. Kennedy, she’s on it.

Amid Mr. West’s antisemitic frenzy in October 2022, Mr. Carlson brought him on his show for an interview. “The enemies of his ideas dismissed West, as they have for years, as mentally ill,” Mr. Carlson told viewers. “You can judge for yourself.” But as was later revealed, he edited out many of Mr. West’s crazier moments and remarks about Jewish businessmen and the “financial engineering” that supposedly comes with Hanukkah.

Mr. Carlson, now armed with his own chart-topping independent podcast, promotes conspiracists of every stripe to blame Jews or Israel for 9/11 and America’s wars, while pushing a revisionist history of Hitler and Churchill and even discussing a special Jewish immunity to Covid. But he remains canny enough to let the audience judge for itself—and to stay in the good graces of Vice President JD Vance, whose political career he helped launch, even as he savages the Trump administration for its foreign policy.

In November 2022, Mr. West brought internet streamer Nick Fuentes with him to a dinner at Mar-a-Lago. President Trump has said he has no idea who Mr. Fuentes was, and neither did most anyone outside the far-right fringe. A Hitler fanboy and “proud incel” who uses jokes and irony to desensitize viewers and push off moral considerations, Mr. Fuentes fed Mr. West’s admiration for Hitler and rage at the “Jewish Zionists,” whom the rapper blamed for ex-wife Ms. Kardashian’s choices and much else. While palling around with a white nationalist, Mr. West tweeted, “I’m starting to think anti Semitic means n—.”

Mr. West now apologizes to the Jewish community, but he gave Mr. Fuentes the boost of a lifetime—at least until the streamer’s promotional 2025 interview with Mr. Carlson. Mr. Fuentes has acquired a cult following on the young right, which he used to harass Charlie Kirk, before his death, and still uses against Ben Shapiro and other mainstream conservatives. When Mr. Fuentes and a diverse crew of antisemites wanted to cause a stir at a Miami Beach nightclub earlier this month, they had the staff play Mr. West’s 2025 song “Heil Hitler.”

The crew that helped Mr. West down the rabbit hole is still with us, and it has used Mr. West’s notoriety to capture new audiences for its ideas and conspiratorial patterns of thought. With his nose for transgressive energy, Mr. West sniffed out early the cultural opportunity that his lessers now exploit for ideology, fun and profit.

Mr. Kaufman is a member of the Journal’s editorial board.