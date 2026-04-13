By Kyle Smith

Karen Carpenter Photo: Popperfoto via Getty Images

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I was driving on a Saturday morning in December when something really exciting happened: the era-defining single “American Pie” made its debut on American Top 40.

Not in reality, of course, but someplace much more congenial: the 70s on 7 channel on SiriusXM. DJ Casey Kasem was counting down the Top 40 records from the Billboard chart dated Dec. 4, 1971. I could see a future Casey couldn’t, understanding that this wasn’t just another song (and would be voted the defining tune of my high-school class of 1984, though it was about the 1950s). A week after that, when I was listening to the show again, a friend visiting my home on a Saturday morning asked me, “Wait a minute, Casey Kasem is still alive?”

No. He died in 2014. But his voice is still kicking. And every Saturday and Sunday is, as the Carpenters sang in their 1973 hit, yesterday once more. During the crazy-making lockdowns of 2020, I discovered a balm in Casey’s program, which replays an episode of American Top 40 from the ’70s three times each weekend. I have seldom missed a single week since.

There was nothing particularly exciting about my 1970s suburban boyhood (biking to school, biking to baseball games, biking to swim in someone’s pool after ours collapsed) but listening to Casey is like a lucid dream or a marvelous trip to an audio museum full of odd artifacts. Sometimes I try to explain to my children what some of these songs meant to me, but they don’t care, so I’m telling you.

I wish I could say A.T. 40 brought me back to a youth like Bruce Springsteen’s, roaring with “suicide machines” or at least decorated with “barefoot girls sittin’ on the hood of a Dodge drinking warm beer in the soft summer rain.” But mostly the radio was something I listened to while driving to the mall with my mom or doing chores in the basement of our house in Western Massachusetts, where my dad ran a dog-grooming service and whose four rooms I had to clean up every Sunday morning because it was the only day he didn’t work. Casey’s show was my companion as I swept up the fur and cleaned out the cages.

I won’t say Casey Kasem takes me back to a better time or even a more innocent time but it was certainly a stranger time. The countdown dependably brings back such long-forgotten curiosities as 1975’s “Mr. Jaws,” a Dickie Goodman comedy song in which the performer is a newsman interviewing a shark and all of the responses are snippets from hit songs of the day: “Please mister, please,” sings one of his victims, who is apparently Olivia Newton-John. In “Junk Food Junkie,” which hit the chart in 1976, singer Larry Groce narrates the story of a man who eats health food during the day but at night scarfs down Twinkies and Ding-Dongs. I was less partial to what might have been the only chart-topper of the decade that had a laugh track, Ray Stevens’s “The Streak,” a 1974 song about the then-endemic trend of public events being interrupted by random spectators disrobing and running around naked (this even happened at the Oscars that year). I thought it was a song for hicks of the kind who liked “Hee-Haw,” but my dad (who liked “Hee-Haw” and had many other disturbing good-ol-boy tendencies despite never having lived anywhere but Massachusetts) thought it was hilarious.

Whenever the 1977 ballad “You and Me” pops up, I remember the Old Man asking 10-year-old me if I thought Alice Cooper was a boy or a girl. It was obviously a girl’s name, I thought, but then again my dad wouldn’t have asked unless it were a trick question, which meant Alice was a boy. Yet my dad knew I was smart and would immediately sniff out the ruse, which meant it couldn’t be a boy. So I said, “Girl.” This marked the beginning of a lifelong tendency to overthink things.

Both the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” and Billy Joel’s “My Life” fill me with delight, not just because they’re great songs, but because I remember hearing both on the radio one time when my mom picked me up from school during one of New England’s classic insane winters (1978-79). It was such a rare treat to get a ride home—Mom only did that when the weather was terrible—that those two songs are like a bookmark for a moment of unexpected joy.

I understand that nostalgia can be a trap, a curse, a vice. I also appreciate that my life turned out 100 times better than it started (that same winter, our overworked furnace went down, and for two weeks we all slept huddled near the fireplace like it was the 18th century). But for me, ’70s songs are more than a feeling, they’re sunshine on my shoulders and they make me want to take the long way home. John Denver may be sweet, but he’s a zero-calorie treat.

Mr. Smith is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.