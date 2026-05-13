WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
6h

The only thing Two Tier wants to conserve is his position. He’s like every American democrat. Mouths moderation, governs full islamocommie.

Although maybe now that the Muslims are abandoning Labour for their own sharia party, he WILL get serious about limiting immigration.

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