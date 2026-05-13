A crow stands on the pavement outside 10 Downing Street on May 12. Photo: Justin Tallis/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

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Helen Fielding’s global bestselling Bridget Jones novels of the late 1990s were set in a London that I only dimly remember from childhood. Bridget was a single 30-something who lived in a swanky flat in a fashionable neighborhood, surviving comfortably on her publishing assistant salary and enjoying the pleasures of modern London.

This was the era in which Tony Blair’s New Labour came to power, offering a “third way” that was founded, according to Mr. Blair, “on the values which have guided progressive politics for more than a century—democracy, liberty, justice, mutual obligation and internationalism.”

In practice this meant massive increases in welfare spending, massive increases in immigration, and the introduction of legislation that, among other things, made it difficult to deport foreign criminals and illegal immigrants.

This was a moral mission—an attempt to break with Britain’s Imperial past and pursue a kinder, more modern, more progressive political project that aimed to lift up the whole world. Even after Mr. Blair left office, this project was pursued, not only by subsequent Labour prime ministers, but also by Conservatives. As Gus O’Donnell, then the most senior civil servant in the land, said in 2011, “I think it’s my job to maximize global welfare, not national welfare.” This worldview has been the establishment position for almost my entire life, across all major parties and within the supposedly politically neutral civil service.

At first, none of these changes did women like Bridget Jones any harm. In the years before the 2008 financial crisis, increased welfare spending could be paid for without much pain, and mass immigration was sufficiently nascent that London felt gently cosmopolitan, but still culturally familiar. This was a good time to be a Londoner. The Irish Republican Army was in retreat, and homegrown Islamic terrorism had yet to emerge. I imagine that there’s a brief moment, soon after you’ve set your house on fire, when the heat of the flames is cozy and pleasant. So it was for progressives at the turn of the millennium.

The romantic hero of the Bridget Jones franchise was a handsome human rights lawyer by the name of Mark Darcy, portrayed by Colin Firth in the film adaptations. For many years it was rumored that Darcy’s character had been based on Keir Starmer, the man who—at the time of writing—is still prime minister. Like the fictional character, Mr. Starmer was (in the words of one flattering profile) “floppy-haired and square-jawed,” and he spent the 1990s and 2000s working as a human-rights barrister, the sexiest job imaginable to a British baby boomer like Helen Fielding.

What most people miss about Mr. Starmer as a politician is that he is actually a small-“c” conservative. Specifically, he longs to conserve the spirit of the 1990s, when the New Labour passion for “justice” and “internationalism” saw human-rights lawyers attain a remarkable degree of social status and power. Mr. Starmer is a regime man, through-and-through. Unluckily for him, that regime is now in the process of collapsing.

It seems inevitable that Mr. Starmer will be imminently forced out of office. In last week’s local elections, Labour suffered catastrophic losses to two insurgent parties: Nigel Farage’s right-populist Reform U.K., and Zack Polanski’s left-populist Greens. Labour rebels are trying to oust Mr. Starmer as punishment for this failure. If he goes now, Britain will have had four new prime ministers in four years, a symptom of worsening political fragmentation. “Are we actually becoming ungovernable?” asked Alastair Campbell, one of the architects of the New Labour project, on a recent podcast. It’s a question that many Britons are now asking.

Britain has two big problems, both of which originated in the latter half of the 20th century and were made worse by New Labour and subsequent governments that never abandoned the social justice vision of the third way.

The first problem is that the state has committed to enormous welfare spending—particularly on healthcare and pensions for its aging citizens—that the country is no longer rich enough to honor (if it ever was). This year, welfare spending surpassed income-tax revenue for the first time, with £333 billion spent on welfare against £331 billion raised in income tax.

The second problem is that successive governments have permitted inflows of millions of people from culturally distant parts of the world, many of whom have resisted assimilation. The most obvious costs of this policy include terrorist and grooming-gang atrocities. Other costs include a weakening of social trust and the emergence of ethnic voting blocs, including at the recent local elections in which 572 Muslim sectarian-style candidates were elected.

It is true, as Labour rebels suggest, that Mr. Starmer isn’t up to the task of dealing with these problems. Unfortunately for Britain, nor is anyone else within the Labour Party.

Since he became prime minister almost two years ago, Mr. Starmer has tried to reverse some of the damage done to the country by the very worldview he has so consistently supported. He has been thwarted at every turn by his own party.

In a speech last year, he promised to reduce immigration, acknowledging that Britain risked becoming “an island of strangers,” only then to retreat from this rhetoric in the face of rebellion. He also tried to sacrifice one small part of the welfare state to save the rest, proposing a means-testing of the winter fuel allowance paid to pensioners, plus tighter gatekeeping of disability welfare. Labour MPs blocked these reforms. Many of them are also working hard to block efforts by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to make the immigration system more restrictive. Rather than abandon the ideology that has caused so much damage, most members of the governing party insist on doubling down. The only options Labour is offering to the public are conservatives like Mr. Starmer who are mentally stuck in the 1990s, or radicals who long for something even less attainable. No wonder they were punished at the polls.

And no wonder the bond markets have been spooked by the prospect of Mr. Starmer’s departure. The U.K.’s 10-year-bond yield is at its highest level since 2008, while the yield on the 30-year gilt is its highest since 1998. Mr. Starmer is likely to be replaced by someone further to the left, which makes the prospect of welfare spending cuts even less likely. “The markets will have to fall in line,” said a Labour MP backing Andy Burnham, who is one of the figures tipped to replace Mr. Starmer. These revolutionaries won’t abandon their moral mission just because it has been a disaster for the country they are tasked with serving.

How would a Bridget Jones be faring now, if she had been born 30 years later than Helen Fielding’s character? First of all, she would probably not be living in London, let alone living solo in a central London flat. The 3-bedroom property at 8 Bedale Street that was used as a filming location is now reportedly worth close to £1 million and, like most Britons, Ms. Jones will not have seen a real wage increase since 2008, putting such a property well beyond her reach. Likely she would be renting a room in a house at the edge of the city and suffering a long commute. Likely, too, she would express extreme pessimism about the future of the country. Could we blame her?

In the campaign song adopted by Tony Blair’s campaign in 1997, the “Cool Britannia” band D:Ream promised listeners that “Things Can Only Get Better.” As it turned out, and thanks in large part to New Labour, things were set to get an awful lot worse.

Ms. Perry is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.