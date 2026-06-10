Alexander Zverev in Paris on June 7. Photo: Jon Bromley/Action Plus Sports/ZUMA Press

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It was as close a call as they come. Late in the fourth set of the 2026 French Open final, Germany’s Alexander Zverev unleashed a serve so strong that Italy’s Flavio Cobolli didn’t have a chance to lift his racket. An ace. The shot would give Mr. Zverev a crucial lead in the fourth set. But Mr. Cobolli wasn’t so sure it was a winner. He walked to the service line and studied the ball’s imprint in the dusted red brick surface. To him, it looked out. Fans hollered from the stands. Then, the umpire, Damien Dumusois, descended from his chair to inspect the mark and signaled that the original call held—the ace was in.

Undeterred, the explosive young Italian went on to win the fourth set in a tiebreak, before the towering German won in the fifth to earn his first Grand Slam title. But fans didn’t stop debating that decision. A chorus of observers weighed in to scrutinize a close-up image of Mr. Zverev’s ball mark long after the match had ended. Tennis commentator José Morgado described the call as “scandalous.”

This kind of drama, characteristic of the many disputed line calls at Roland Garros, represents a dying part of the tennis world: human judgment. As of last year, the entire ATP Tour uses electronic line-calling to determine whether shots are in or out. Roland Garros, alone among major tournaments, still refuses to surrender to the Hawk-Eye sensor. Traditional line judges and umpires reign supreme, using their own human eyes and shouts of faut!

The French Tennis Federation’s reasoning is both practical and philosophical. The line-calling technology relies on a static surface and painted lines to calculate ball trajectories, making it more accurate on hard courts like the U.S. Open than on shifting court surfaces like the French. “As of today, the machine is not 100% reliable, so we continue to place our confidence in human officials,” French Open director Amelie Mauresmo said. On the clay courts of the 2026 Madrid Open, several top players protested to chair umpires that the newly adopted line-calling system glitched and made bad calls. Each time, the refs deferred to the machine and refused to overturn questionable calls.

At Roland Garros, however, the court itself serves as a living record of the match. It isn’t perfect—skidding balls can leave misleading marks—but in Paris, it’s tradition. During a match, the court goes from a blank canvas to a Jackson Pollock painting, splattered with streaks of sliding sneakers and piercing shots. In between sets, it’s the job of groundskeepers, not automated sprinklers, to hose the court down and drag chain-link nets across the surface to keep the clay firm. This preference for human effort and craft might evince a particular brand of French Luddism, but it’s refreshing in today’s tech-obsessed world.

Tennis players who support the adoption of electronic line calling, such as Novak Djokovic, argue that it eliminates human error. Though the vast majority of human line calls are correct, officials can make mistakes when balls are flying at 100 mph or more. During a second-set tiebreaker between Casper Ruud and Joao Fonseca, a spectator shouted that Mr. Fonseca’s forehand had landed out. A chair umpire ruled it in, but an electronic review on TV later suggested the fan was right. Mr. Ruud lost his lead in that tiebreaker and ultimately in the match.

Human error is unfortunate, especially when less than an inch can make or break a match. But it’s rarely intentional, let alone rigged to support a particular player, as some tennis conspiracists like to claim. The sport, like any other, is governed by an implicit social contract: The fans believe the officials are impartial, unless there’s hard evidence to the contrary. If a call seems dubious, a player can challenge it (which he can’t, by the way, when Hawk-Eye is in charge). If the umpire disagrees, the player accepts it, moves on and tries to win the next one, as Mr. Cobolli did.

In the AI era, it’s easy to imagine replacing umpires with perfectly egalitarian, emotionless robots. That’s already been floated. An AI umpire might prevent disputes such as the one between Serena Williams and a chair umpire at the 2018 US Open. But it would also rob the sport of personality. Every time an umpire has to come down and check a call, fans are reminded that tennis involves more than the players. And, when players argue or even break a racket, fans get to see what the sport’s stars are really made of.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.