By Kate B. Odell

A boy admires a “Make Way for Ducklings” exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. Photo: Charles Krupa/Associated Press

By now perhaps you’ve heard that America’s children aren’t interested in reading and aren’t capable of digesting books befitting their grade levels. A litany of articles and national report cards testify to the crisis. But the fight for young minds is being lost even earlier than most appreciate and long before a child sets foot in a school.

The first frontier is children’s literature: chapter, picture and even board books. There are thousands of children’s books that train the ear in language and form the moral imagination, narratives that help children place themselves in the larger human story. But many are now hard to find, and most of the latest titles can be fairly described as awful.

I was thinking about this recently as I pulled down my attic box of Christmas books for my young children, a little library I set up every year to infuse the season with a sense of wonder. One favorite is “How the Hibernators Came to Bethlehem,” which pairs Norma Farber’s 1966 poem with illustrations by Barbara Cooney. The book is out of print. The secondhand copy I bought years ago online bears the stamp of a library district in Arizona, and I have always wondered why it ended up in the toss pile.

“Hibernators” is a charming story about woodland animals who are stirred awake in the dead of winter by the allure of the star of Bethlehem. It isn’t an explicitly Christian book. But it’s fundamentally about Christ’s birth as a mystery that reached across the entire earth. It’s a pleasant poem that offers readers civic biblical literacy, and children love the critters. Last I checked, a used copy online will run you $54.

American families do still read some good books to young children. But it’s typical now in bookstores to find children’s books browbeating kids about why Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a girlboss or how all the animals will soon be extinct because of human rapaciousness. One title I encountered recently at a store was about an ocelot separated from another cat by an evil wall on the southern border.

The nation’s most prestigious honor for children’s literature, the Randolph Caldecott Medal, once went to powerhouse titles like “The Little House” and “Chanticleer and the Fox,” the latter a spin on the Canterbury Tales. In 2024, the winner was an “emotional exploration of being big in a world that prizes small.” In 2021, the Caldecott went to a tale about how “water is the first medicine.”

The children’s book scene is dominated by cultural and political progressives—woke stuff. But the much bigger problem: The books aren’t compelling. They teach through lectures about self-confidence or managing emotions, instead of rich stories that stir a heart to ponder characters and lessons. Children tend not to enjoy hectoring, and who can blame them?

You might be surprised by how many such books are on shelves in affluent households whose politics aren’t particularly radical. These parents still read to their kids: How else to get ahead in the rat race? But the same parents can also be anxious to associate themselves with prevailing cultural narratives about what it means to be a decent person. Ibram X. Kendi’s “Antiracist Baby” has more than 9,500 reviews on Amazon. Most are positive. I give him credit for capitalizing on the opportunity to influence the youngest minds.

Such books are helping produce children who arrive in school unprepared to read voraciously and in many cases uninterested in the enterprise altogether. I’ll be accused of harboring nostalgia for some simpler era, of recommending only books that reflect an outdated view of society. To the contrary, if you want to be overwhelmed with gratitude to live amid the wealth and ease of 2025, spend a few minutes reading to a child “Little House on the Prairie” by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

For busy parents, the test of time is also helpful as a rough sorting process for good books. And to read classic children’s books is to affirm that humans have over time learned things worth knowing, and that to grow up is to inherit and receive something.

Cooney’s “Miss Rumphius” (1982) is a gorgeously illustrated story for children about making the world more beautiful. Cooney’s motto was that she would never “talk down to—or draw down to—children.” But I only give “Miss Rumphius” to certain new parents because it uses the word “Indian.”

Richard Scarry is a genius and versions of his stories are still household staples, thankfully. But some of his original work is déclassé. One criticism: His books from the 1950s and ’60s portray women in too many traditional roles. His book about vocations—“What Do People Do All Day?”—says a “mother’s work is never done,” which, in my experience, is true. There’s also a page about turning coal into electricity. Uh oh.

“We Are Water Protectors,” inspired by protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline, won the 2024 Randolph Caldecott Medal for best children’s picture story. /Associated Press

Some of my friends on the right are admirably concerned about the political left’s hold on children’s literature. But the exact wrong approach is producing books about right-wing heroes. Better for a publisher or philanthropist to pay through the nose for intellectual property of classic stories and fairy tales, and make a run at circulating them en masse. That might include stocking places like pediatrician’s offices, where I am often handed some lame attempt at literature during appointments.

Alas, most public libraries have abandoned their role in providing equitable access to excellent books. My local library features staff book lists for children, and what’s on offer? Books on “divorce and separation”; books on “mindfulness for kids”; “Feelings: Shelf-Help for Littles”; “funny picture books to make you LOL.” There’s also a list dedicated to gender issues and identities for “younger readers,” including a book about a kid who “has always been a boy, even if the world sees him as a girl.”

Many parents, present company included, are reluctant even to visit the public library because of the content on the shelves. But that means the best stories are less likely to reach the children who could most benefit, those from families without resources. It isn’t trifling to think every five-year-old in America should have a copy of “Make Way for Ducklings” or “Mike Mulligan and His Steam Shovel.”

This Christmas, I’m reading aloud to my family perhaps the best story for children ever written, published 75 years ago this fall: “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” by C.S. Lewis. I figured the falling snow outside was an evocative moment to invite the children to imagine a world where it’s “always winter but never Christmas.”

“Wardrobe” is a masterpiece precisely because it doesn’t hammer readers with a simple lesson or obsess over the inner emotional monologues of the four protagonist children, even as they encounter a sometimes frightening world. There’s more to absorb in that short story about emotional courage, justice and a healthy sense of identity than you’ll ever find in today’s hackneyed books for children.

Mrs. Odell is a member of the Journal’s editorial board.