A lot of us are revisiting Rob Reiner’s classics, for obvious reasons. Watching “Stand By Me” and comparing the preadolescents of the 1950s with the anxious generation of today made me realize what today’s kids are missing: the chance to journey, literally and metaphorically, to adulthood. They can’t do that if we’re right there reminding them to hydrate.

“Stand By Me” follows four friends on the cusp of junior high who mislead their parents about their whereabouts to go on a two-day trek about 20 miles from home in search of a kid killed by a train. It’s gobsmacking how competent they are. After grabbing sleeping bags and canteens, they’re off, not a healthful snack in sight. No sunscreen, no adults, and no way to reach mom to say, “I forgot my retainer.” When it’s time to cook dinner, the boys know how to make a fire. They have matches—for cigarettes, naturally.

There was a time, in fact as well as fiction, when kids had scads of free time to make “bad choices.” They made good ones, too. Parents didn’t accompany or track their every move. Gen Z calls this benign neglect. We used to trust kids to handle a lot. Including insults. The boys aren’t hooligans. But they do argue with, insult and “bully” each other—if that’s how you chose to see it—every few minutes.

And yet, because this is circa 1959, not 2026, and because these kids aren’t at school, or on their way to travel soccer, no one is there to remind them, “Be an upstander, not a bystander, Chris.” Or, “Always report unkind behavior, Gordie.”

So the boys, miles from home, have to figure out how to remain friends, rift after rift after rift. They do this in a couple of ways. They fight. They egg each other on so hard that they finally go at each other with fists. Sometimes it looks pretty serious. But then either the fight peters out, or the noncombatants pull them apart. The fight helps clear the air.

They also do something almost prehistoric. They “gimme skin.” One boy holds his arm out, palm up, and the other boy skims his palm over it. Some 40ish dads I talked to last week said they used to do this same thing, with spit added. Gross. Effective.

“Gimme skin” is a solemn, quasi-tribal ritual so effective Pfizer should turn into a pill. It resets the relationship to neutral. It also seems to reset the kid to neutral. It regulates a person away from anger and self-pity toward grudging normalcy. This mellows into camaraderie. Soon the kids are friends again. It’s better than therapy, because the kids do it themselves. And it’s free.

Alas, kids today don’t get the chance to spend two days arguing, de-leeching and running from trains. If only.

Even at overnight camp—the closest most kids will come—there’s often a photographer beaming their private lives back to their parents. Camp directors have come to expect calls like, “Vern looked unhappy at the cookout.”

Back home, there’s even less independence. A Harris Poll I ran with Zach Rausch and Jonathan Haidt found that the majority of American kids age 10-12 have never made plans without an adult’s help, or even walked somewhere without an adult. Only about a third—36%—had even used a sharp knife.

They’d be unrecognizable to the “Stand By Me” kids. This is the Stand By Mom generation. We’ve made today’s kids very safe and very anxious. Their distress has grown as their independence has shrunk. Boys seem to be hit harder.

Yet somehow today’s worried, screen-staring kids instinctively know what they need to come back to life. When our Harris poll asked how they’d prefer to spend time with their friends—just hanging out, in an organized activity, or online—kids age 8-12 overwhelmingly chose the hanging out unsupervised option. Organized activities were second; online fun, a distant third.

This generation wants to stand by each other, away from adults, and see what it’s made of. The psychologists call it “exposure therapy.” You get exposed to what scares you most—the woods, the dark or your own soul—and come out the other side.

When the four boys return home just two days later, the town seems smaller. But really, they’re bigger. They got a chance to grow, because no one was helping them.

If you want to know if they found the body, watch the movie.

