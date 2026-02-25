Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

I won’t ask you to pity the man formerly known as Prince Andrew. He has, at the very least, been a fool. The courts will decide whether he has committed more grievous offenses.

I do ask you to pity his relatives. Not because Andrew’s behavior stands out as particularly unusual in the long history of the British royal family. In the past, a prince possessed of martial prowess—Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor demonstrated bravery in the Falklands War—would likely have been permitted a great deal of latitude when it came to the mistreatment of commoners, servants and teenage girls. These sins are hardly unheard of among powerful men.

But the British royal family isn’t powerful anymore. Yes, the royals are wealthy and famous, and King Charles III’s role as monarch is still technically an important one. Yet Charles’s lack of true power has been revealed by the success of the British media in forcing him to publicly humiliate his brother, stripping Andrew of his titles and all but one of his military medals, and now threatening to remove him from the line of succession.

Although Andrew is now under investigation for the crime of leaking confidential information, his defenestration has been in motion since 2022, when he settled a civil lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, an American woman who had accused him of sexual assault as part of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. Queen Elizabeth II responded to this reputational threat to the monarchy by publicly punishing her son, despite his protestations of innocence.

Andrew is the first member of the British royal family to be arrested in almost 400 years. The last time this happened was the arrest of King Charles I, effected only through a civil war that killed an estimated 3% of the population of England and Wales. Yet Andrew was apprehended without demur.

The difference is that King Charles I actually had power, whereas King Charles III doesn’t. The British royal family knows its position is fragile and that difficult family members like Andrew must be expelled in order to protect the institution.

The political winds are blowing against the monarchy and have been for some time. These attempts at damage control won’t change that. An ideological revolution took place across the West in the 1960s, and the revolutionaries have only grown more powerful since. That’s why the British media demonstrates zero deference toward the royals. That’s also why a January 2026 YouGov poll found that only 42% of 18- to 24-year-olds agree that the monarchy is “good for Britain.” Progressivism and monarchism are like oil and water. They can’t be reconciled.

The royals have tried to demonstrate loyalty to the new ideological regime with appeals to various progressive causes, including environmentalism and mental health. Charles often makes positive comments about diversity and interfaith dialogue, and he included non-Christian religious leaders in his coronation service. But none of these gestures are enough to appease the supporters of an ideology that is based on radical egalitarianism and is therefore intrinsically at odds with the idea of monarchy.

What’s worse, these attempts to cozy up to progressives have angered many young Britons on the right. A newsletter popular with 20-somethings who work in Westminster recently described the king as “The Rancid Woke Charlie.” There is no nascent generation of passionate monarchists coming to the rescue.

Of course, the royal family continues to attract the sentimentalism of older people and the attention of tourists. When Queen Elizabeth was still alive, she was sufficiently popular to keep the antimonarchists at bay.

But demographic change is working against the royals. Support for the monarchy among ethnic minority Britons is low, especially in younger age groups. In 2023, 77% of respondents over 65 told YouGov they believed the monarchy was “good for Britain,” while only 19% of ethnic minority 18- to 24-year-olds believed the same. Given that almost half of babies born in Britain in 2024 were from ethnic minority families, support for the monarchy will likely fall further and faster in the coming decades. Charles may talk about loving diverse Britain, but it seems that diverse Britain doesn’t love him.

There are a few ways this could play out. The most likely is that we see a salami slicing of taxpayer funding for the royals and a gradual reduction in the number of working members of the family. We may also see further defections, in the style of Prince Harry, from younger members of the family who don’t want to suffer the intrusion and spite that the British media now insists upon. Why be a powerless piñata when you could be a normal rich person?

I look at the royal family, especially the children, and feel great pity for them. For all of its humiliations, the Prince Andrew scandal is the least of their worries.

