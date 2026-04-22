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Today in Free Expression, columnist Louise Perry decides she values her sanity more than a chance to see a sunrise from space; Barton Swaim comes to praise the little magazines that could; and Rob Henderson wades into a weird world where words can wound.

But first, labor’s love lost . . .

DeRemer Unredeemed

—Jack Butler

Donald Trump won big in 2024. You might even say he won big league. Many on the left still haven’t accepted it. Few of them realize—or admit—that the Democratic Party’s leftward lurch under Joe Biden presented an opportunity for the Trump campaign to poach voters who typically vote blue. Wellness-obsessed and/or Covid-radicalized Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fans. Skeptics of America’s foreign policy. Union supporters. Mr. Trump’s 2024 strategy yoked these nontraditional groups to the traditional Republican base to push him over the top.

You hear a lot about how Mr. Trump breaks norms. But there’s hardly a norm older in politics than rewarding your friends. So each group got a foothold in President Trump’s second-term cabinet. MAHA got Mr. Kennedy himself as secretary of Health and Human Services. Dovish types got Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence. And the unions got Lori Chavez-DeRemer atop the Labor Department.

Until yesterday, when she resigned.

A Republican, Ms. Chavez-DeRemer broke from the party on union issues. She was enraptured by the notion, popular among technocratic eggheads but yet to be electorally validated, that Republicans could steal the Democrats’ lunchpails by kowtowing to union activists. This is different from persuading the rank-and-file, whatever the activists want you to believe.

She endorsed the Pro Act, a sop to union activists that would override right-to-work laws in 26 states, undermine secret-ballot union elections, effectively ban gig work and impose further regulations on franchisees. She also supported a bill that would force public employee collective bargaining on states and localities. This earned her the backing of Teamsters President Sean O’Brien and cautious optimism from American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, neither anyone’s idea of a conservative stalwart.

Yet Ms. Chavez-DeRemer didn’t reshape the GOP’s relationship with unions in her role. She didn’t do much of anything. Allegations of misused funds and personal misconduct—staff trips to strip clubs, drinking on the job—marred her brief tenure. She blames all this on “high-ranked deep state actors.”

Ms. Chavez-DeRemer isn’t the first member of President Trump’s cabinet to go. She isn’t even the first this month: Mr. Trump fired former Attorney General Pam Bondi on April 2. But Ms. Chavez-DeRemer is the first coalition-maintenance pick to depart. The fates of several others are uncertain. Despite her best efforts to grit her teeth, Ms. Gabbard appears uncomfortable defending Mr. Trump’s actions against Iran. Things may be even worse for her behind-the-scenes. Joe Kent, her once-trusted deputy, resigned from his post and has since been taking potshots against the Trump administration over Iran.

Mr. Kennedy’s crusade for “real food” may be popular. But the Journal reported last month that the White House is deliberately restraining him from fully indulging his decadeslong preoccupation with the supposed dangers of vaccines, which it knows is far more controversial. And MAHA voters are unhappy with some Trump administration moves.

Ms. Gabbard and Mr. Kennedy may make it through the second term. They could also be gone tomorrow. Their ultimate fates won’t change an emerging reality: The unusual coalition that was powerful enough to put Mr. Trump over the top in 2024 is also unstable. The new elements don’t always react well with the old. The power of Mr. Trump’s charisma held everything together in an election, with partisan motivation at a peak. But as his political standing erodes, this unique grouping is beginning to break down.

For all of Mr. Trump’s novelty, this, too, is normal. Anyone expecting this electoral alignment to remain fixed forever as it was two years ago is in for an unpleasant surprise. Big league.

Blowfish : Many waterways are polluted with cocaine, mostly entering rivers and lakes through wastewater. To study the drug’s effect on fish, Swedish researchers implanted young salmon with slow-release capsules designed to dose them with a typical polluted waterway’s levels of either cocaine or a different compound formed when human bodies break down the drug. Not only did the drugged fish swim farther than the unexposed ones, but salmon dosed with the cocaine byproduct swam most of all—almost twice as much as their sober compatriots in the final weeks of the study. There’s plenty of talk about the human drug crisis, but if we don’t get things under control, we might have to worry about sending fish to rehab. – Emma Camp

Water of Life: Anyone who’s been in D.C. in the past decade will notice an abundance of beautiful fountains—many of them dry. In preparation for this summer’s semiquincentennial celebrations in the nation’s capital, the Trump administration has been working to restart and refurbish the District’s aquatic setpieces. Earlier this week, some that had been dormant for so long that their inoperability had become a kind of resigned default briefly surged to life. Returning these fountains to regular service would be a small but meaningful victory in the effort to make the capital beautiful, and a defeat for the slouching apathy that too often marks big-city governance. If the Trump administration can actually pull this off, it and the crime-reducing deployment of the National Guard would make President Trump an unexpected boon for quality of life in Washington. – J.B.

Photo: Bill Clark/Zuma Press

Don’t Let the Door Hit You: This has got to be some sort of record. Three members of Congress have resigned in the past week. On Tuesday Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D., Fla.) joined the stampede started by Reps. Eric “Flirty” Swalwell (D., Calif.) and Tony “Lapse in Judgment” Gonzales (R., Texas). Introverts and party poopers have long known that the best way to slip out of a social engagement is to bandwagon on the exits of other early leavers. So let it be known: If you are a representative with a dark, dirty secret—or have simply reached the end of your tether—the bus is leaving right now. Be on it or be under it. – Matthew Hennessey

Louise Perry

I would turn down a trip to the moon. My fear is that it would drive me mad.



Astronauts are an unusually psychologically robust group of people. But there is something about space travel that causes the kind of psychological destabilization that can imperil relationships back on Earth—and induce a new perspective. Space travel gives a person access to truths that are normally concealed.

Barton Swaim

I can recall many confident predictions that print culture lay on the verge of death. What’s notable lately, though, are the little signs of print’s resurgence. Portico, a new literary magazine, is the latest example.

Rob Henderson

Photo: Getty Images

Many people now believe that words can cause lasting harm. This belief has grown strong enough for some to justify violence. Who holds this view? The pattern won’t surprise many readers. People who view themselves as highly compassionate also tend to be more volatile and psychologically fragile.