Union troop re-enactors at the Gettysburg National Military Park in Gettysburg, Pa., July 2, 2011. Photo: Agence France-Presse/Getty Image

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It’s right there in the national anthem: America is the land of the free. But these are more than words in a song, or an expression of a national ideal. The land itself tells stories of how America’s freedom was won and kept. America’s 250th anniversary provides an occasion to recall these stories.

In some of these places, the land still bears obvious imprints of its past. In others, the sheer contrast between what was and what is brings the history to life even more starkly. The 8.5 million residents of New York City probably don’t often think of their home as a war zone. But in 1776, shortly after the rebellious colonies declared independence, it became one. George Washington’s troops bivouacked in today’s boroughs, engaging with and then retreating from the British—at one perilous moment, with the aid of providentially timed fog. Your commute is probably a little easier.

Down in Baltimore, at the entry to the now tourist-friendly Inner Harbor, sits Fort McHenry. From its shores, you can try to conjure up British gunboats in the water, lighting the skies with the rockets’ red glare during the War of 1812. And you can remember that our flag was still there when the bombardment ended. Americans had been less lucky about 40 miles south a few weeks earlier. A wooden bridge near what now is a park in Bladensburg, Md., was the site of the last battle before Americans retreated to nearby Washington, D.C., which the British then burned. Today the troops could chase each other down the long bike trail that snakes along the Anacostia River and through tree shade back to eastern Washington.

You need a bit less imagination to turn the hills and fields of Gettysburg, Pa., into a battlefield. They remain much as they were in early July 1863. The main difference is that the bucolic landscape is now dotted with placards and memorials that provide the exhilarating details of the Civil War’s bloodiest battle, which took place there in the days before the Fourth of July. The Union army nearly faltered before beating back Robert E. Lee’s Confederate forces. Only unplanned moments of initiative and resolve kept it alive. The placards tell the stories of the people behind those courageous acts.

It gets particularly crowded in Gettysburg this time of year. All the better to understand how unpleasant it must have been in 1863. Soldiers who struggled against each other nonetheless agreed on that. “Flesh and blood cannot sustain such heat and fatigue,” a soldier from Virginia wrote. A Massachusetts soldier justly complained that sweat “got into the eyes, causing them to burn.” Trudge up Little Round Top or make your own Pickett’s Charge, then imagine yourself carrying pounds of gear and in woolen clothing. You’d think nature was punishing you, too.

Look into the history of your own land and you’ll find some trace of how the country became what it is. Signage marks the spots where Confederate daredevil John Morgan menaced my Ohio hometown and nearby areas, giving the state—which was essential to Union victory—its only actual Civil War combat.

These and other dramas—and not only battles—seem almost mythic now. But Americans don’t need a Heinrich Schliemann, the eccentric German who proved that the Troy of Greek epics was a real place, to know these stories are real. They’re often right in our backyards and a cherished part of our communities.

Remembering and visiting these places can’t dedicate, consecrate or hallow their ground. Those who came before us have already done that. But doing so can remind us what our forebears did to make and keep this land free. Because of them, others can also lay claim to this land—250 years later, and beyond.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.