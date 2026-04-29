Australian Defence Force march in Melbourne on April 25. Photo: Ye Myo Khant/SOPA Images/ZUMA Press

Some anthropologists argue that ancestor worship is more universal than almost any other social practice. Humans seem to share an instinctive assumption that there is an ongoing connection between the living and the dead, and often an open channel of communication, too. Ancestors expect—and sometimes angrily demand—kind words and ritual offerings. In most times and places, they receive both.

Our own culture is fast becoming an exception to this rule. We have historically venerated our ancestors, as everyone else has. We erected statues to our former leaders, built war memorials and established commemorative traditions. On All Souls’ Day we prayed for the dead, and on Memorial Day we prayed for the dead who had died for us.

At some point around the turn of this century, the practice of ancestor worship began to collapse across the Anglosphere. The process accelerated in the 2020s. Statues were torn down in displays of mob violence that recalled public executions. The names of historical figures were removed from the institutions they founded. A total of 17 states and Washington, D.C., renamed Columbus Day as Indigenous People’s Day, in condemnation of the European settlement of the Americas.

While these iconoclastic efforts were initially directed at slave owners, they soon extended to other historical figures, indicating that this was more than a relitigation of the Civil War. During summer 2020, protesters in Madison, Wis., tore down a statue of abolitionist Col. Hans Christian Heg, along with an allegorical sculpture of a female figure representing the spirit of the state. In Boston, the city government removed a statue of Abraham Lincoln copied from an original purchased through donations by freed slaves and black veterans of the Union Army.

The breadth of the destruction shows us that these protesters don’t only object to certain political ideas, or to immoral behavior. They also object to something much more profound. They believe that the U.S. is built, as the pop star Billie Eilish recently put it, “on stolen land.” In other words, it’s an illegitimate project. In condemning the people who built their society, a faction of the left has turned away from the anthropological norm of ancestor worship and instead embraced its opposite: ancestor annihilation.

In Australia, acts of ancestor annihilation have been particularly aggressive. Statues of Captain Cook, the explorer who claimed the eastern coast of Australia for Britain in 1770, have been a focus of repeated vandalism. The official national day, Australia Day, is now met every year with protests and demands that it be renamed Invasion Day.

Land acknowledgments are far more common in Australia than in the U.S., having become suddenly ubiquitous during the 2020s. When I flew into Australia last year, cabin crew reminded us that we were about to land on the “unceded” territory of indigenous Australians. The same kind of statements are on websites and signs all over the country. In a park, I noticed that a land acknowledgment sign has been erected right next to a war memorial. The contrast was jarring: a display of gratitude to men who had died for Australia (including some of my relatives), paired with an insistence that Australia was never actually theirs.

“Always was, always will be Aboriginal land,” is the phrase that activists have adopted to proclaim that nonindigenous Australians are, at best, unwelcome visitors. It has become common for public events to be opened with a “welcome to country” ritual, during which an indigenous person venerates his ancestors, and reminds attendees that they’re in indigenous territory.

These displays demand something quite strange of the nonindigenous Australian public, most of whom are descended from the British and Irish settlers whose names and likenesses are now being removed from public spaces. While indigenous ancestor worship is celebrated, other Australians are asked to participate in ancestor annihilation.

Plenty of Anglo-Celtic Australians have cheerfully agreed to abide by this double standard, interpreting it as an act of politeness, as well as a show of sympathy for indigenous people who have truly suffered.

They also realize, deep down, that it’s fake. Land acknowledgments are a show of strength, as well as humility. No one would dare offer a land acknowledgment in a region that was truly contested. You’ll notice that Israelis don’t offer land acknowledgments to the Palestinians, and nor do Ukrainians offer land acknowledgments to Russians. When wealthy Australians participate in this political display, they do so confident that no indigenous group is going to take their multimillion-dollar homes from them. The military, economic and technological might of Anglo-Celtic Australia remains unchallenged.

Not all Australians are willing to go along with the ancestor annihilation rituals, fake as they may be. There is a backlash under way, with some Australian conservative politicians who initially acceded to the demands for land acknowledgments now refusing to do them. Pauline Hanson, leader and founder of the right-wing populist One Nation Party, who is currently ahead in the polls, has always refused to participate. Last year, One Nation senators turned their backs while a land acknowledgment was spoken in Parliament. “They have had a gutful,” Ms. Hanson later said in defense of her senators, adding that she does not want “to be disenfranchised from my own country.”

Last week the welcome-to-country rituals at Anzac Day dawn services in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth were met with booing and jeering. The same thing happened last year. Reports suggest that veterans were among those who booed, and RSL Australia—an organization that supports Australian Defence Force members and their families—is now reviewing its policy on whether welcome-to-country addresses should be mandated for future Anzac commemoration events. It seems that the institutional acceptance of ancestor annihilation has hit its high-water mark, at least in Australia.

Anyone with any knowledge of history or anthropology could have seen this coming. Indeed, the fiercest critics of Anglo-Celtic Australia should have been the first to see this coming. If you truly believe that people of European descent are some of the most violent, devious, hateful villains to have ever walked the earth, why would you also believe that these people would gladly embrace their own self-abnegation? The human instinct is toward ancestor worship of one kind or another. It shouldn’t surprise us that efforts to suppress this instinct are prone to failure.

Ms. Perry is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.