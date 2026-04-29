WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Mickey Evans's avatar
Mickey Evans
7h

I thought this was a great, really thought-provoking piece. A nation—or even a person—can’t live a healthy, productive life if it’s rooted in self-loathing or constant hatred of its own past. It's one thing to look at history with an objective lens. It's another to dehumanize your ancestors.

Further, I think the reality of land ownership is a lot more complicated than the usual slogans. As an Israeli, I hear the claim that we “stole” the land—but much of it was actually purchased, and places like the Negev Desert were largely uninhabited. So what really makes land “yours”? Is it living on it? Historical connection? Nationhood? And who decides when a group is officially a nation? How does one know where his land begins and ends? Why isn't Jordan Palestinian land as well (was originally apart of the British Mandate of Palestine)?

There aren’t easy answers here, which is exactly why reducing it to simple narratives feels misleading. What's clear to me is these virtue signaling land acknowledgements are nothing more than a secular religious way to say Merry Christmas. Only instead of ginger bread cookies and carols, everyone is just angry and protesting.

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Grant Wyeth's avatar
Grant Wyeth
1h

Unfortunately in Australia there is a lack of explanation of different concepts that use the same terminology.

To Indigenous Australians “Country” is a spiritual concept, rather than a political one. They see themselves as part of the land, no different to trees or rivers. They’re not just “on the land” as Europeans may think about themselves. So the welcome to country was initially about this invite into the spiritual connection to the land, not a statement about how we may understand political sovereignty.

Yet it is also true that land acknowledgements have become progressive shibboleths, and the claim of “unceded land” flies in the face of the entirety of human history where almost no group has ever willingly given up their land.

So we’ve created a bind for ourselves, where progressive politics has clearly overplayed its hand, yet those who are most vocal in their opposition to Welcome to Country acknowledgements are some of the worst scumbags in the country who cannot be submitted to. One of the most prominent men booing at the Dawn Service in Melbourne is a known Neo-Nazi, and One Nation are a cancer.

You are right the progressive politics should have seen this coming. But unfortunately, progressive politics is all about cultivating in-group status, with little regard for how the ideas it advances play out in the broader society.

This all could have been explained better, and it could have been more subtle. But unfortunately we don’t do subtle these days.

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