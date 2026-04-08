A closed tour office on the Las Vegas Strip, Aug. 07, 2025. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

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It’s a rule of casinos that the house always wins. So why is Las Vegas, the biggest house of all, on a losing streak?

The number of annual Vegas visitors fell by 7.5%, 3.1 million fewer people, in 2025. That’s the worst decline outside Covid since the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority began counting in 1970. Revenue from gambling (or “gaming”) on the Las Vegas Strip was stagnant last year, while hotel room occupancy rates fell. Passenger traffic through the city’s main airport shrank by 4%.

These are worrying figures for Nevada. Tourism, heavily driven by the gambling and resort industries, makes up more than a third of the state’s economy. And over 80% of the state’s gambling revenue comes from Clark County, which includes Las Vegas.

Theories abound. There are fewer visitors from outside the U.S., particularly Canada, supposedly a product of tense relations between the two nations during President Trump’s second term. Nongambling amenities like food and hotels are becoming more expensive, making visits more daunting for the less well-off.

These factors could play some role. But under normal circumstances, Americans might see fewer foreign tourists crowding the slots and the tables as a golden opportunity to visit Sin City. And while Vegas visitors don’t go there hoping to lose their shirts, thrift isn’t typically their paramount concern.

Something else is going on: Sin City isn’t as special as it was. Las Vegas’s status as an adult playground for visitors to do things they couldn’t do elsewhere has long been central to its appeal. The city leaned in to this reputation with the tourism slogan, “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.” It took 45 years after Nevada legalized commercial gambling in 1931 for New Jersey to allow it in Atlantic City. Even after that, other states remained hesitant to join them.

Things have changed. Only a few states lack casinos or lotteries (Nevada is actually in the latter group). Ohio has enshrined legal gambling and designated locations in its overamended state constitution. The floodgates are even more open now than they were four years ago, when Free Expression columnist Matthew Continetti declared that the “iniquity” heretofore only associated with Vegas and Atlantic City “has since gone national.”

The most dramatic change is the rise of sports betting. Thirty-nine states plus Washington, D.C., have legalized the practice since the Supreme Court struck down a law that had effectively banned it. Sports and gambling are now heavily intermingled. It’s impossible to watch professional or even much collegiate athletics without seeing ads for FanDuel, DraftKings and others whose business is betting.

Even reality itself has become a fodder for wagers. Companies like Kalshi and Polymarket let people wager on world events. Some are getting big payouts betting on things like Ayatollah Khamenei’s death. As a recent article in Barron’s on the woes of Vegas gambling asked, “Who Needs Las Vegas When You Have a Casino in Your Pocket?”

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.