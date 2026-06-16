By Timothy Nerozzi

The Catholic Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City. Photo: Alamy

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Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints—once called “Mormons”—want to be recognized as Christian. But traditional, Nicene Creed-professing denominations believe this would render the term meaningless.

The Defense Department recently released its updated list of religious-affiliation codes. The LDS church wasn’t categorized as “Christian.” Utah Sens. Mike Lee and John Curtis, both LDS members, publicly objected. The Pentagon, unwilling to play divine referee, revised the list to remove the “Christian” label altogether and will now identify denominations by their name alone, such as “Baptist” or “Catholic.”

The debacle revived a centuries-old debate over whether the idiosyncratic beliefs of the Latter-Day Saints can be reconciled with what is generally understood as Christianity.

“It’s not the same religion at all,” said Doug Wilson, the Reformed pastor who counts Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth among his flock and preaches at the Pentagon. Mr. Wilson considers the LDS church “co-belligerents” in the fight against secular atheism, but believes its “polytheistic” theology fails “the basic criteria” to be considered Christian.

Michael Goodman, professor of religious education at Brigham Young University, holds the tenets of the LDS church to be “beautiful” and “true,” and admits that adherents have “separate beliefs” from traditional Christianity. But he said these differences have excluded LDS believers from the Christian community. “If what matters to you more than anything on this planet is your relationship with God through Jesus Christ, and people are telling you that you don’t believe in Jesus Christ—that’s going to raise feelings of being mislabeled or misunderstood or not valued.”

Creedal Christians and LDS share a few fundamental beliefs: the virgin birth, earthly ministry and the resurrection. Both affirm that Christ is the only path to salvation and hold the Bible as a foundational text inspired by God.

But there are more differences than similarities. Christians believe that God the Father, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit make up a single Triune God. LDS theology rejects the Trinity. Christians believe God is the uncreated creator of the universe. The LDS view is that God was once a mere man like us and that we can become deities like him, suggesting a nesting succession of gods.

Nicene Christians believe divine revelation ended with Jesus and his apostles. The LDS church believes Christ’s followers fell into a “Great Apostasy” shortly after the Resurrection. The Book of Mormon and other subsequent scriptures were necessary to restore the faith. LDS members also believe in ongoing revelation from God through their prophet, aka their president.

In 1998, then-prophet Gordon Hinckley acknowledged that the “traditional Christ of whom [creedal Christians] speak is not the Christ of whom I speak.” In 2002, he said there is “some substance” to the assessment that the LDS doesn’t believe in the “traditional Christ of Christianity.”

Such comments reflect a history of mutual estrangement between the LDS and creedal Christians. But the LDS church has recently sought rapproachement. “Regardless of differences in our teaching or our theology, at the core, there’s a common bond shared by Christians that is couched in the belief that Jesus is the savior and I think that has caused us to want to identify with Christian communities,” said Andrew Reed, a professor at Brigham Young University.

It’s an unhappy arrangement for all parties. No one wants to be told they aren’t what they believe themselves to be, and no one wants to be forced to play gatekeeper against their friends. But this isn’t unique to Christianity. Jews and Muslims have similar divisions and tensions. The majority can’t be forced to accept the minority, and the minority can’t be forced to abandon its self-perception.

“At the end of the day, if other Christians don’t want to accept me as a Christian, I’m not terribly bothered by that. I know I’m a follower of Jesus Christ,” said Jasmin Rappleye, a popular LDS influencer. “We feel like we have common beliefs, and so we’d love to be friends. We want to build community together.” Her comments echo Mr. Wilson’s talk of “co-belligerents.”

Fr. Christopher Gray, rector of the Catholic Cathedral of the Madeleine in the heart of Salt Lake City, is likewise “grateful” to all his “LDS friends,” and prefers to focus on bigger issues. “Lack of faith today is the greater problem than anything else,” he said.

The Defense Department debacle was an unwelcome reminder of a sometimes painful difference in perception. But it’s ultimately fruitless. If Christians and LDS believers can’t agree on how they relate to one another, they should focus on the much larger battles they’re fighting together.

Mr. Nerozzi is the senior foreign affairs reporter for the Washington Examiner and a Robert Novak Journalism Fellow at The Fund for American Studies.