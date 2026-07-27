By Jonathan Shapiro

LeBron James in Los Angeles on April 10, 2026. Photo: Jessie Alcheh/Associated Press

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Los Angeles

I love L.A. It’s my hometown. A third-generation Angeleno, I get choked up every time the Dodgers win and Randy Newman’s song plays at Chavez Ravine. But I never expect L.A. to love me back. It isn’t that kind of town.

Consider the city’s reaction to the departure of LeBron James. One of the greatest basketball players ever to play the game, undoubtedly one of the greatest Lakers in the team’s 80-year history, King James played his heart and body out, giving L.A. eight great seasons while fighting age and injury. He led the Lakers to the NBA championship in 2020. Now he’s off to join the Philadelphia 76ers.

No athlete during the same span of years consistently gave L.A. fans more reason to love him. As a Laker, he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time scorer. He shared the court with his son Bronny to become the first father-son teammates in history.

He also gave of himself, making numerous trips to visit sick kids in local hospitals and contributing millions to local charities through gifts, time and effort. And he did it without producing a single mug shot, failed drug test, late-night strip club brouhaha, or hint of scandal. In a tawdry age desperate for heroes, King James was heroic.

Yet when he left, there wasn’t a wet eye in the place.

“A lot of people in L.A. didn’t love LeBron’s time here,” former Laker Derek Fisher said. “I think people have moved on.” That was quick. He deserved better.

The opposite of love isn’t hate. It’s indifference. L.A. is an indifferent city. Jack Kerouac called it “the loneliest and most brutal of American cities.” It’s the nature of the place and its people; too big to care, too cynical to love, and too distracted to hate. Film noir was born here. We are a hard-boiled lot living on a sunbaked land, an endless urban sprawl of unlovely neighborhoods bounded by freeways that cut through tinder-dry hills, where the wealthy ignore the homeless, and everyone else struggles to stay in between. It is a mean town.

Our lack of sentiment is a strength and a curse. It keeps us moving ever forward in the face of natural and human-made catastrophe, allowing us, as the comedian Billy Connolly marveled, to reinvent ourselves every two days.

But it disconnects us from one another and our past. It makes us what Norman Mailer decried (but Andy Warhol celebrated) into a constellation of plastic, incapable of realizing what we have and what we have lost. It isn’t that we are shallow, exactly, though we are eager to leave close games early to beat traffic, to tear down beloved buildings to make way for profit, and to forget those we should admire.

We are the products of our place and the people in it. Most Angelenos weren’t born here, and an increasing number say they want to leave. We have seen and experienced too much to care about much, and we are too new and ever-changing to feel guilty about it. The greatest mayor L.A. ever had, the long-serving and long-suffering Tom Bradley, a former LAPD officer who broke racial barriers and made the city both good and great, is as forgotten as the rest of our recent history.

Blame it on nature. L.A. is a hostile environment, ever intent on killing off its inhabitants. A desert basin rimmed by mountains, it is prone to droughts, torrential rains, earthquakes, mudslides, and catastrophic fires of biblical destructiveness. It’s why for so long there was no here here. For most of its history, L.A. remained a small, sleepy, unpopulated town.

Ultimately, it wasn’t the romance of the place or Manifest Destiny that drew people to California from everywhere else. It was the money. In 19th-century San Francisco it came in the form of gold. In 20th-century Los Angeles it came in the form of cash—government contracts allowed defense plants to pay good salaries during World War II and the postwar boom.

Like millions before him, Mr. James came to L.A. for the dough. He was already an established superstar when he arrived. His initial four-year deal was for $153 million, and proved that rarest of things: a good deal for all concerned. It made the Lakers relevant again, five years after the death of owner Jerry Buss, and papered over the less than brilliant management of the team under his successors.

And it gave Mr. James the chance to compete for championships with a talented team. More might have been expected of him had the Lakers remembered their own past successes and paired him with a super co-star (Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson with Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal with Kobe Bryant). By the time the Lakers realized their mistake and brought in the miscast Luka Dončić, it was too little, too late. But that fault was the front office’s, not the players involved.

To be fair, it wasn’t only about the money. L.A. is an industry town also fueled by the effervescent pleasures of fame and status. It offered Mr. James the chance to expand into show business, and he took full advantage. He produced numerous series and movies, and even acted in a few, though less said about the abysmal “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (2021) and the atrocious “House Party” (2023) the better.

Still, Mr. James did far better in show business than most billionaires do simply by not going bankrupt. Like malaria and addiction, one is never fully cured of show business. He will probably retain a presence in Hollywood. But if he should leave showbiz behind, Mr. James will get out of town cleaner than most, with more money than he came in with, and his reputation intact.

Those who don’t immediately forget Mr. James will be happy to see him succeed in Philadelphia. Everyone else can jump right on L.A.’s baseball bandwagon. Shohei Ohtani has the winning Dodgers sitting comfortably atop the National League West. That will keep most of us satisfied, at least until the next big thing comes along.

That’s how we roll out here.

Mr. Shapiro, a former federal prosecutor, is an Emmy and Peabody Award-winning television writer and the author of “How To Be Abe Lincoln: Seven Steps Toward Leading a Legendary Life.”