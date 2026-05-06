Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Lena Dunham released her second book, “Famesick,” last month. It’s a memoir chronicling the slightly more than a decade between her first experiments with filmmaking and her 2021 marriage to Peruvian-British musician Luis Felber. The book has been an instant hit, prompting apologies from former critics and a revival of appreciation for “Girls,” the HBO series she created.

And for good reason. The book is a delicious read—funny and self-exposing in the way so much of Ms. Dunham’s work tends to be. It’s also, fundamentally, a tragic story. Straightforwardly, the memoir is first about fame—how “Girls” got made, what it was like for Ms. Dunham to become famous and controversial almost overnight—then about her crippling chronic illnesses. While most memoirs tend to have a theme of growth, what makes “Famesick” so heartbreaking is how Ms. Dunham stays the same.

Throughout the book, Ms. Dunham writes about herself almost like a grown-up teenager, still half-moved-in with her parents and sleeping with stuffed animals. When she makes decisions that any young adult should be able to handle, she writes about it with an air of disbelief, as if having her own apartment or a serious boyfriend is another strange side effect of her unexpected creative success.

At one point, she describes moving in with her then-boyfriend, musician Jack Antonoff. The pair were 28 and 30, respectively, yet she muses that her neighbors must have seen them as “kids standing on each other’s shoulders wearing trench coats, pretending to be part of the adult world.” At another point, she describes herself and Mr. Antonoff as “pretending to be adults.”

Ms. Dunham writes about her life as largely happening to her. Despite her talent, it’s other people who seem to make all the big decisions. Jenni Konner, her longtime creative partner, comes off almost like an overbearing stage mother, ordering Ms. Dunham this way and that, telling her how to negotiate her contracts and what to eat. When she becomes exhausted from overwork, Ms. Dunham’s father writes the email she sends telling Ms. Konner she needs a break.

It shouldn’t be surprising that Ms. Dunham, whose work has come to epitomize the generation that invented the concept of “adulting,” should admit to such a prolonged state of adolescence. The characters in “Girls” spend their mid-20s living little better than college sophomores, staying in crumbling apartments, hopping from dead-end job to dead-end job, dead-end relationship to dead-end relationship. Hannah, the struggling writer played by Ms. Dunham, openly yearns still to be in college. “College is the best!” she says in season 3. “Your only job is to be yourself! It’s why I apply to grad school every year.”

But most of the characters in “Girls” grow up, at least a little bit, by the end of the series. Hannah moves upstate and has a baby and Marnie, who began the series as Hannah’s roommate, moves in with her again to help Hannah raise him. Shoshanna, the plucky chatterbox of the foursome, gets engaged and leaves the rest of the group behind. By the end of the book, Ms. Dunham seems to be making no better choices than she was at the start. She’s sober at least, but still flattened by other people’s unreasonable demands, still hooking up with men who sleep on a mattress on the floor.

Once Ms. Dunham falls ill with a series of amorphous chronic conditions, including a horrific case of endometriosis, it’s hard to blame her for her dependency. In the years post-“Girls,” she is frequently bedbound or hospitalized, and—in a particularly sad moment—the pain gets so bad that she decides to have a hysterectomy despite a lifelong dream of motherhood. Someone as sick as Ms. Dunham must rely on other people to take care of her. But rather than a reversion to childhood, Ms. Dunham’s severe stretches of illness are variations on a theme. While a younger, healthier Ms. Dunham lets herself be sexually humiliated by pathetic men and manipulated by hangers-on, she seems no more in control of her life and choices than the 30-something who spends her days trapped in bed and wracked with pain.

At first, Ms. Dunham’s continual adolescence seems like the natural consequence of being emotionally dependent on her parents—and periodically living under their roof—well into her postgraduate life. Then, after severe chronic illness sets in, it’s the inevitable part of a life she’s too sick to truly live.

I found myself torn while reading “Famesick.” The lack of agency Ms. Dunham exhibits is maddening. But how much agency and independence is it really fair to ask of someone who is literally incapacitated by blinding pain and addicted to the pills a doctor prescribed to help her cope with the stress of it all? Perhaps what I’m looking for is dignity, a sense that Ms. Dunham believes that, just because her disabilities inconvenience other people, she isn’t obliged to take orders and put up with abuse. But she seems to view herself as fundamentally undeserving—a little girl who got a lucky break she couldn’t handle, never able to meet other people’s expectations.

And that’s another tragedy of “Famesick.” Ms. Dunham, as her character Hannah pleaded, is the voice of her generation—or at least “a voice of a generation.” She’s worked hard enough, and exhibited enough talent, that she’s earned the right to a little self-regard. So much should’ve changed from the beginning of the book to the end. But in many ways, she still seems like an insecure 22-year-old, desperate for approval.

Ms. Camp is senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.