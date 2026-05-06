WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
10m

Didn’t I read somewhere that this “bestseller” was hyped and manipulated by the NYT to be better selling than it was while Elise Stefanic’s much better selling book was downgraded

This author sounds like she’s a fawning Lena Dunham acolyte rather than an actual reporter. Excusing infantilism, believing whatever was written without question, and writing an obsequious hagiography.

I guess this is what “ journalism “ has become at the formerly stellar WSJ

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
19m

Maybe not growing up but definitely growing out

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