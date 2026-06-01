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Today in Free Expression, columnist Kyle Smith finds Martin Scorsese funny, but not like a clown; Tom Elliot thinks the government has inflation all wrong; and Mary Julia Koch wonders where the TV shows for normal teenagers went.

But first, shut up and sing is now just shut up . . .

The Day the Music Died

—Matthew Hennessey

In the places where music and movies come from, the worst thing you can be is an avowed Republican.

Some will say it isn’t true. They will point to Jon Voight and Kid Rock as counterexamples. But any honest person knows it’s indisputable. You can be a lot of other things. You can be a wastrel or provocateur. You can have gang ties or a criminal conviction. You can be well-known to the American public as a freak, molester, addict or cult member. You can be any or all of those things and keep your endorsements, hang on to your record contract, open a movie or tour the country every summer. But if you give even the tiniest hint of being a Republican, you can kiss the big money goodbye.

That’s the industry reality in the best of times, when being a Republican meant thinking George W. Bush had some good ideas. In the age of Donald Trump, the cultural penalties for actors and musicians identifying as conservative are even steeper. You have your rights—you can vote for whomsoever you please. But you’d better shut up about it, or you ain’t going nowhere in this town, kid.

An exception, perhaps, is Nashville, which knows that Republicans listen to music, too. But while country is a massive market, and sometimes pushes up a crossover star, it isn’t the mainstream of the culture. It isn’t where elite opinions are formed. That honor belongs to New York and Los Angeles—which still, in 2026, view the great interior mass of the country as a brainwashed backwater of poor taste.

All of this may strike you as obvious, but it’s prologue and essential context for what happened last week. Organizers of the Great American State Fair, which will take place during the nation’s semiquincentennial celebrations in Washington this summer, announced an unobjectionable lineup of C-list musical performers. On the bill were country singer Martina McBride, hair-metal veteran Bret Michaels, funk and soul kings the Commodores, ’90s rappers Vanilla Ice, Young MC and C+C Music Factory, and others.

I say “unobjectionable,” because unless you’re an incorrigible snob or an al-Qaeda sympathizer, you and your family would have a blast some summer evening eating ice cream and singing along to “Ice, Ice Baby,” “Bust a Move” and “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” in the nation’s capital. Lighten up. It’s just music.

The social-media backlash against the artists was immediate. It hit them in the softest of industry soft spots: We can’t believe you’re OK with performing for President Trump. Within hours performers started pulling out. Each offered a version of the standard excuse: I had no idea this was a political event and wouldn’t have agreed to play if I’d known.

But is Freedom 250 really a political event? What makes people think it is? The Journal reports:

The fair is being planned by the Trump-aligned group Freedom 250. Critics say it caters to MAGA fans. Freedom 250 says the events are nonpartisan. Another group, America250, was established by Congress as a bipartisan initiative and is hosting its own events, including a New Years Eve-like ball drop in New York’s Times Square.

Ah, critics say. I see.

“Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be part of,” wrote Mr. Michaels to announce his withdrawal from the event. But it was always intended to be a celebration of our country. The undefined “evolution” he’s talking about was really an old-fashioned entertainment industry cancellation campaign. Mr. Michaels’s social media blew up with negative comments from the left. He and the others got the message.

You can visit the Freedom 250 website if you like. There’s no divisiveness there. It’s mainly informational. There’s an AI-powered chatbot that can answer your questions about this summer’s planned celebrations. I asked it to help me find something to do in New York on July 4. It suggested I check out the International Naval Review & Sail 4th 250, which it called “a massive armada of tall ships and naval vessels from over 30 countries will sail into New York Harbor for a spectacular parade and naval review, featuring a flyover by the Blue Angels.” I may actually do that.

When I asked the Freedom 250 chatbot questions unrelated to the semiquincentennial— “Who is Burt Reynolds?”, “What does MAGA mean?” and “Was the 2020 election stolen?—it pointedly refused to answer. “I’m here to help you explore America’s 250th anniversary celebration. I don’t have information about that topic in our records.”

If Freedom 250 is meant to cater only to Republicans, or only to Mr. Trump’s hardcore fanbase, it’s doing a poor job. The Trumpiest thing about the Freedom 250 site is a few photos (among several dozen) of the current American president doing presidential things, like giving a speech to Navy sailors while wearing a red USA hat and watching fireworks with his wife.

Mr. Trump evidently had his feelings hurt by the backlash. Over the weekend, he threatened to cancel the concert and replace it with a political rally. So the critics may have actually conjured into existence the very politicization they claimed they were worried about. Funny, that.

Concern about mixing politics and music is generally limited only to artists who associate with Republicans. Recall that a few days before Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021, performers including Carole King, Will.i.am, James Taylor and Fall Out Boy participated in a televised (because of Covid) fundraiser for the president-elect. A fundraiser! Critics may or may not have called that one political. I profess I don’t remember.

On the evening of the inauguration itself, a televised special hosted by Tom Hanks featured performances from Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, Foo Fighters, Tim McGraw, Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Legend, Demi Lovato and Katy Perry. It was called “Celebrating America.” My guess is it won’t be safe to celebrate America again until Mr. Trump is gone from the scene and the White House is safely back in Democratic hands.

Everybody dance now.

Oysterman Ick : Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner had a tough weekend. The Journal reported on “sexually explicit texts with several women” that Mr. Platner’s wife found on his phone and reported to the campaign. Once upon a time a “character issue” like this would’ve sunk a first-time candidate for office. Add a Nazi tattoo and sketchy social-media posts and even Mr. Platner’s Hotchkiss friends might have turned their backs on him. Sadly, we don’t live in those times anymore. We live in the post-Lewinsky, post-“Access Hollywood” tape era. The political world can still be this guy’s oyster. — M.H.

Rude Nude Dude Screwed: A transgender-identifying man named Sammy hasn’t made it very fun for San Franciscans to stay at the YMCA. Sammy, who identifies as a woman despite retaining his man parts, has since 2024 been flaunting it in the women’s locker room of the Stonetown Y. The XXs at the Y were understandably distraught by the insistent intrusion of an XY in the private space designated for them. Even more so because Sammy would upbraid women in the locker room as “intolerant” for complaining. The Y has now changed its locker-room policies to limit nudity. Sammy hasn’t been seen since. Sometimes, you can go too far even for San Francisco. — Jack Butler

Young man, put your pride on the shelf. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press

Savvy Spencer: Once the villain of reality TV, Spencer Pratt is refusing to become the villain of the L.A. mayoral race. Asked by NBC News’s Tom Llamas if he wanted President Trump’s endorsement, Mr. Pratt stood strong. “I don’t need anyone’s endorsement but mothers’,” he said, explaining that “it’s Democratic moms that do not feel safe that’re putting me in office in five days.” Pressed again for his opinion on the president, Mr. Pratt offered nothing that could’ve become a soundbite for Democratic opposition ads, only the reasonable observation that “this conversation is what’s destroyed local elections.” The unlikely candidate has a chance at pulling this thing off on Tuesday. — Mary Julia Koch

Kyle Smith

In a sneaky, backdoor way, Mr. Scorsese is the king of comedy, albeit the blackest and bleakest variety.

A new coffee-table book about the director contains much talk of sin and redemption, but very little about humor. This is a mistake.

Tom Elliott

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The consumer-price index is doing exactly what it was designed to do. The trouble is that what it was designed to do isn’t what most Americans assume it does.

Mary Julia Koch

Photo: HBO/Associated Press

TV geared toward today’s young people has become darker, steamier and unapologetically more provocative. It’s making them grow up too fast—or not at all.

WATCH: Jack Butler’s conversation with pianist and conductor Ignat Solzhenitsyn. And a little more.

The president has alienated a decisive bloc of Republican senators who could cause him trouble.

By Matthew Continetti

Phoebe Maltz Bovy’s new book is an affectionate tribute to women’s unrequited desire.

By Emma Camp

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