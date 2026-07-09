A Taylor Swift fan outside Madison Square Garden on July 3. Photo: Tom Weller/dpa/ZUMA Press

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I grew up with an older sister and two older female cousins. We didn’t all live in the same state. We didn’t have the same interests or after-school activities. But one thing we’ve always shared? Taylor Swift.

Nowadays there are new jobs, babies and husbands we could discuss. Yet Taylor Swift is the topic that’s been buzzing in our group chat—specifically, the details of her grand, 1,000-person Madison Square Garden wedding to Travis Kelce on July 3.

A cynic could dismiss this as celebrity worship, but that would miss the bigger sociological implication. Where religious service attendance and civic club membership dwindles, celebrity lore acts as a sort of secular liturgy. We have our sacred texts (the song lyrics), our prophecy (the “Easter eggs” she leaves us) and our small-c communion (the concerts).

From a statement released by Taylor Swift’s publicist, we only know the basics: Taylor and Travis are married! They both wore Christian Dior Haute Couture, Adam Sandler officiated, Jason Kelce was the best man and Austin Swift was the man of honor. Other than that, nothing.

Firsthand accounts and rare blurry videos and photos have slowly trickled out since the ceremony. From an eBay listing of a monogrammed lace handkerchief with lyrics from “Blank Space,” we know about one of the party favors. From a watermarked screenshot of one guest’s invitation and social-media posts from the woman who caught the bouquet, we learned of the color scheme and the dress code.

Offer my group chat the name of a confirmed wedding guest and we’ll chart their connection with red yarn on a conspiracy board. Tom Hanks? Ms. Swift just sang the credits song for “Toy Story 5” in which he starred. Brad Pitt? He was a guest on Mr. Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights.” Adam Sandler? He’s a longtime Swiftie and Mr. Kelce’s co-star in “Happy Gilmore 2.” Laura Dern? She played Ms. Swift’s evil stepmother in the music video for her song “Bejeweled.”

All throughout Ms. Swift’s career and reaching a fever pitch during the 2023-24 Eras Tour, there have been dedicated social-media accounts tracking her every move. We would sound like conspiracy theorists if the object of our theories hadn’t spent years confirming that she does, in fact, leave these breadcrumbs intentionally.

Every Taylor Swift-dedicated space allows the fan to act as an exegete: poring over CD liners with hidden messages, going frame-by-frame in music videos to find secret clues, analyzing the words she uses in interviews and in social-media posts. We care so deeply because we are watching her complete a 20-year romantic quest we’ve followed since childhood.

My cousin group chat has found itself on a partial reward system, an addicting cycle where we receive just enough prized information about this year’s most exciting event to keep us hanging on for more and texting away in the meantime.

How can there be so much to discuss? There was a proposal, then there was a wedding. That’s how these things go. But Taylor Swift’s wedding was the rewarding finale of a shared journey with my family, and with all her fans.

Let us enjoy the peak of the true love mountain.

Ms. Kaplan is Free Expression’s video editor.