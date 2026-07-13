Photo: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Kyle Smith laments the pessimistic turn in American politics; Emma Camp explains capitalism through the story of one vintage refrigerator; and Megan Pidcock admires a truly American art movement.

But first, the lost art of minding your manners . . .

Stay Classy

—Matthew Hennessey

The best thing you can do when someone dies is say a prayer. If that isn’t your thing, find something nice to say. If neither of those options works for you, there is a third option: Shut up.

Politics creates winners and losers. Losing creates bitterness. In those who weren’t raised right, or are a little stupid, that bitterness will express itself in ugly ways. Social media practically demands it.

The death over the weekend of Lindsey Graham brought out the ugliness. The four-term U.S. senator from South Carolina had all the right enemies. The radical left, Islamic jihadists, repressive autocrats and certain lowlife podcasters all longed for his downfall.

If you hate freedom and you hate America, you hated Lindsey Graham.

Graham was a partisan conservative and a strong supporter of Israel. He believed that the American-led world order would collapse if the U.S. military wasn’t occasionally willing to mow the lawn and take out the trash. He was rightly called a hawk. I don’t think he considered it an insult.

From his perch on the Senate Judiciary Committee he played a central role in Supreme Court confirmation hearings, including the Brett Kavanaugh brouhaha in 2018. He never ran from a political fight—or a TV camera. He was scheduled to appear on “Meet the Press” on Sunday morning to talk about his recent trip to Ukraine.

Many social-media nightcrawlers used the occasion of Graham’s death to show the world the blackness of their souls. I understand bitterness. I understand resentment. But I’ve never understood the impulse to speak ill of the dead. The time will come. You’ll have your say. Would it kill you to hold your tongue?

When Margaret Thatcher died in 2013, I experienced a profound ambivalence. People use that word in casual speech to mean indifference. That’s incorrect. Ambivalence implies conflicting emotions, not a lack of emotion.

In the house where I grew up, Thatcher’s name was synonymous with evil. I understood her to be a heartless monster who let 10 men starve to death out of spite. She was utterly lacking in compassion. I was led to believe she hated Catholics, workers and the Irish. Becasue of this, we could say whatever we wanted about her. And we did.

As I grew older I developed a more nuanced view of Thatcher’s life and career. I developed the ability to function, as F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote, with two opposing ideas in my mind at the same time. When she died, I elected to sit with my ambivalence. Rather than try to convince myself that Thatcher was all good or all bad, I let my conflicting emotions simply conflict.

I took the best option available and held my tongue. The world kept turning.

This is a great country. We have free speech. You can say whatever you want about someone, living or dead. But you also have the right to remain silent. Some of you nightcrawlers might think about doing it more often.

Only Rock’n’Roll: Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger wagged a wrinkly finger at smooth-faced proleterian Bruce Springsteen this weekend, saying what probably shouldn’t need to be said: Fans don’t go to concerts to hear political lectures. The criticism is a bit rich coming from the writer of 2005’s “Sweet Neocon.” First verse: “You call yourself a Christian, I think that you’re a hypocrite / You say you are a patriot, I think that you’re a crock of s—.” At least the Stones have demonstrated respect for their paying customers. According to internet sites that track this sort of thing, the band has never played “Sweet Neocon” in concert. — M.H.

He Doesn’t Like It: On the other hand, Keith Richards, Mr. Jagger’s well-preserved partner, recently decided to give Americans a small lecture of his own. In an interview with the Sunday Times about the band’s latest album, Mr. Richards addressed speculation that one track was aimed at President Trump. America is “a bit of a disappointment at the moment,” he said. Mr. Richards isn’t disappointed enough to have left his leafy patch of Connecticut, which has been his primary residence for four decades. — Jack Butler

Sorry to disappoint. Photo: DARRYL DYCK/Associated Press

A Tale of Two Generations: Are your 40s the new 30s? What counts as being “middle aged” is changing as women live a decade or two longer than previous generations and traditional milestones happen later, argues a Journal essay. Actress Anne Hathaway is pregnant at 43; Natalie Portman at 45. In 2025 the median age of a first-time home buyer reached 40. Yet as the timeline of adulthood stretches, adolescence is also extending, in part because of economic pressures and a “failure to launch.” Young adults today are leaving home, getting married and having children later than their parents did. While 40-somethings may feel “a sense of endless opportunities,” 20-somethings are struggling to keep up. — Mary Julia Koch

Kyle Smith

Populism on the right and socialism on the left are generating a lot of well-justified unease. But what if they’re rooted in the same problem?

Call it the pessimism crisis. Can a politics of optimism return? I’m not so sure.

How to Fish With 20-Minute Rich Jul 10 A stranger I met on the beach helped remind me that I have a lot to learn—and a lot to teach.



By Christopher Arbisi Read full story

Bashing Communism Is an American Tradition Jul 10 Trump has esteemed predecessors in this regard. But will it work in a post-Cold War world?



By Tevi Troy Read full story

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