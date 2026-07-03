By Allysia Finley

Lionel Messi and teammates in Auburn, Ala., on June 9. Photo: Butch Dill/Associated Press

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Few would consider Argentina’s legendary striker Lionel Messi an underdog. But the top-scoring player in World Cup history is in one respect. Although he’s a mere 5 feet 7 inches tall—which might be with cleats on—he regularly goes toe to toe with defenders a full head taller. Yet it’s hard not to gape in amazement as he makes mincemeat of his opponents with his sharp cuts.

An overlooked beauty of the beautiful game is that being slight in stature confers advantages whereas it’s typically a handicap in most sports. This may help explain the sport’s global popularity since players and countries can be competitive even if they’re not naturally endowed with tall genes.

Men in northern European countries average roughly 6 feet tall, versus about 5-foot-9 in the U.S. and southern Europe and between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8 in much of Latin America, Africa and Asia. These height disparities probably owe in part to nutrition, but evolution and genetics also result in some countries simply having more tall people.

Height is certainly an advantage for goalkeepers who must guard 192 square feet of net. Longer legs are also an asset for defenders when chasing down attackers or trying to poke a ball out from attackers’ feet. But midfield workhorses and strikers are often middling or small in size for reasons related to simple physics.

Shorter players have lower centers of gravity. This helps Mr. Messi hold his ground as defenders try to push him off the ball. While tall players have an advantage when jockeying for balls in the air, they can also more easily be pushed or caught off balance. And if they fall, they suffer a greater impact.

A lower center of gravity also reduces the strain on the joints during quick twists, making shorter players less vulnerable to ligament injuries. A 2013 study of male adolescent soccer players found taller players were two-thirds more likely to suffer injuries than shorter ones.

A low center of gravity is also what enables Mr. Messi to pull off his signature double-body feint, which involves a deceptive shift of his hips and shoulders followed by an explosive burst that leaves defenders in the dust. Because smaller bodies have less mass and thus less momentum, they can change direction more quickly. Shorter legs also make it easier to maintain tight ball control. With his graceful pivots and pirouettes, Mr. Messi resembles a ballroom dancer.

He has enjoyed plenty of short company on the pitch, including Panama’s César Yanis (5-foot-3), Colombia’s Jáminton Campaz (5-foot-5), Australia’s Nestory Irankunda (5-foot-5), Paraguay’s Andres Cubas (5-foot-6) and the U.S.’s Alejandro Zendejas (5-foot-6).

No matter what country you call home, these underdogs are worth rooting for. They ought to inspire kids who aren’t destined to be giants.

Ms. Finley is the Life Sciences columnist at the Journal.