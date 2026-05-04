The audience at a Florence + the Machine concert. Photo: zoltan balogh/Shutterstock

“I’m going to ask you all to do something very strange,” the lead singer of Florence + The Machine said to the audience in the middle of singing her hit song, “Dog Days Are Over,” at the New York stop of her tour last month. A tambourine jingled in the background, teasing the song’s first chorus. The stadium hushed. “I want you to trust me,” she continued. “Do you trust me?”

Uhhh . . . maybe? Standing in the crowd, I was preparing for the bohemian-styled, fiery-haired Florence Welch to lead us all in an exorcism. Or cast some spell. Her new album has a track called “Witch Dance,” after all.

What instead transpired was far less mystical yet equally transcendent. “I would now like every single person in here, and all the way up there”—the singer announced politely in her British accent while motioning to the stadium’s upper rafters—“to be so brave, and put their phone away. Everyone always wants to film this song, but if you’re filming this song, then you’re not experiencing this song. And that’s what you came here to do, right?”

Ms. Welch has been asking fans to unplug at her concerts for years. You could call her Florence against The Machine. She got ahead of a hot new trend. Artists from Bob Dylan to Beyoncé have implemented phone restrictions on tour, some even requiring fans to lock their devices in pouches for the duration of the show. As one such artist, Tobias Forge of the Swedish rock group Ghost, explained: “If you have 10,000 people at a concert and 8,000 of them are holding a phone, there’s something deeply disconnected.” That disconnect scales to absurdity at Coachella, a festival so saturated with content it’s been dubbed the “Olympics of influencers.” Pinterest launched a phone-free campaign at the festival last month in an effort to strip it back to its carefree roots.

One might argue that full-grown adults don’t deserve a scolding about their phones like they’re middle-school students texting in class. And as concert tickets turn into luxury goods, fans ought to be free to immortalize the night by capturing it all on video. But let’s be real: How often will we watch that footage? It’s better to carry blurry mental images and an unshakeable memory of how we felt in the moment than to come away with a camera roll of crystal-clear recordings we were too busy capturing to experience in real-time. Plus, you can’t really dance when you’re worried it’ll spoil your Instagram shot.

The Florence + The Machine fans didn’t hesitate to obey Ms. Welch’s command. They roared with glee. “YES!” screamed a woman right behind me, like her football team had just scored a touchdown, probably because my own phone had been obstructing her view of the stage. But now, the sea of screens hovering above the crowd fell away as concertgoers paused their recordings and shoved their phones back into their pockets.

The dog days are over, the dog days are done. The chorus commenced and the crowd leaped into action, bouncing and belting as one singular unit. How strange to have two free hands you could wave in the air! I scanned the stadium and couldn’t spot a single person standing stationary to film the moment. The young, madly in-love couple to my left, the two best friends in matching dresses in front, the older woman who’d come here alone: All jumping up and down like madmen in flower crowns.

You’d think we had been put under some spell by the sorceress on stage. But there was no magic involved. This was just real life—or the way it used to be.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.