By Meghan Cox Gurdon

Novelist Adam Johnson. Brice Portolano.

After Adam Johnson won the Pulitzer Prize for his 2012 novel, “The Orphan Master’s Son,” there was a bit of grumbling. The book is set in contemporary North Korea and some critics complained that it was cheeky for Mr. Johnson, a white American, to write about a people and a society to which he doesn’t belong.

For those with ears to hear, the controversy, though mild, was a warning bell. Fiction writers were being put on notice. If a novelist was telling a story not his own it was becoming, as the saying went, “not his story to tell.” Identity politics were intensifying and people were getting touchy.

By 2016, writers were in real trouble. Lionel Shriver, who is white, was castigated for including a black character in her dystopian novel, “The Mandibles.” Ms. Shriver was so annoyed by the burgeoning hysteria over “cultural appropriation” in literature that she later donned a sombrero at a books festival. Heads exploded.

By 2020, society was in full neurotic tumult. Jeanne Cummins had sold three million copies of “American Dirt,” a novel that presents a sympathetic portrait of Mexican migrants to the U.S., when haters and rivals arose to decry her “harmful, appropriating” approach. How dare she write about Mexicans, when she isn’t Mexican! That the author had a Puerto Rican grandmother won her no credit with the grievance-mongers—nor, in the mind of any sensible person, ought it to have figured at all. But in those days power lay with accusers. Ms. Cummins’s critics got her book tour canceled, they got her to apologize for her “privilege,” and they got her publisher, Flatiron, to promise to buy more manuscripts from Latinos.

Others in the industry were knocked about by similar forces. Things became especially weird in the world of children’s literature, where anonymous gossip could get a writer blackballed and “problematic” books, even ideas for books, were strangled before they could make it to print.

And then—what? Uneasy quiet. Until now.

Now Mr. Johnson is back, showing that it is again permissible for fiction writers to choose any subject they like.

Over the past decade, while the book business was writhing under denunciations and cancellations, Mr. Johnson, who is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, was researching and writing “The Wayfinder,” an epic set many centuries ago in bloody, briny Polynesia. The Journal named the book one of the 10 best of 2025. In his review, Journal fiction critic Sam Sacks praised it as “good enough, wondrous enough, to endure.”

The book is wondrous, certainly, and at 710 pages, not a page too long. Readers are swept into a dark, thrilling, salt-sprayed world touched by magical realism that is sometimes droll—there’s a parrot who recites poetry—and sometimes terrifying, as when a Tongan chief extracts the souls of the dying by slicing their flesh open with oyster shells.

Not so long ago, such a tale might have brought a tide of criticism. How dare Mr. Johnson write about Pacific Islanders, when he isn’t a Pacific Islander? There is no such bleating now, which makes “The Wayfinder” not merely an astounding feat of imagination and narrative art. It makes it a sign that, in fiction at least, the worst of the nonsense may be behind us.

Ms. Gurdon is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.