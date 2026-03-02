University of Michigan students at a fraternity house on Sept. 1, 2016. Photo: Mark Bialek/Zuma Press

Young Americans are lonelier than ever. We’re eating alone and working alone. The percentage of teenagers regularly hanging out with friends has nosedived. Parties are falling out of fashion. The media calls it the “loneliness epidemic.”

I’m in my 20s and I’m here to tell you: Loneliness isn’t an epidemic, it’s a choice. My generation has decided that avoiding embarrassment or rejection is more important than developing a thriving social circle. The main social obstacle facing Gen Zers isn’t social media, or “overstimulation,” it’s their own trepidation.

I’ve made it my mission to reverse the antisocial trend. In 2025, I threw 27 house parties ranging from celebrations that strained the limits of my 900-sq.-foot Washington, D.C. rowhome to discussion-based dinner parties with a dozen friends. I hosted so much that the party invitation app Partiful sent me a trophy.

I love both the social and creative elements of hosting. There’s something theatrical about it—orchestrating the cocktail menu, curating the playlist and putting up the perfect decorations feels almost like I’m setting the stage for a play. I’m at the height of my powers floating from group to group—chatting with a friend I haven’t seen in a while, helping another person decide what drink to try, leaving discreetly when the guy and girl I introduced become absorbed in each other’s conversation.

After more than three years living in Washington, I had my house party routine down to a science—and a triple-digit invite list. But then, two days after a final, glorious New Year’s Eve celebration, my husband and I packed up and moved to an apartment in Brooklyn. In a brand-new city, my invite list instantly dwindled to around a dozen.

Not to be deterred, I quickly undertook a project of aggressive recruitment. I reached out to acquaintances, determined to turn them into friends. I said yes to every happy hour and offer to grab coffee. When I attended a friend-of-a-friend’s house party, I resolved to leave with at least three phone numbers. I ended up nabbing twice that. When I sent out the invite to my inaugural party as a New Yorker, I directed my new friends to bring plus ones and twos.

In all, around 50 people showed up to my debut as a New York hostess last month. The night was a fantastic success—one that made this reluctant New Yorker start to feel truly content with her new home.

It wasn’t destined to be this way. I didn’t have a big and active social circle until well into college. I had to learn how to party well through trial and error. And more important than my ability to shake a cocktail or set a dinner table was my development of a thick social skin. I’ve stopped caring whether I come off as too eager or “too much” when seeking new friendships. Nor do I trouble myself much with the invites I send out that go ignored. Teenage Emma would hardly recognize this adult version of herself.

Unfortunately, my enthusiasm hasn’t proved contagious. I still have work to do. Only a handful of my friends throw regular parties. A close friend even declared he was done with hosting because the people he invited to his party never bothered to throw parties of their own. And to be fair, making friends entails social risk. I probably annoyed some prospective guests by peppering them with invitations. Others might’ve found my eagerness to swap numbers off-putting. Oh well. I can’t find another 100 people to invite to my house without a little embarrassment.

The way out of this supposed “epidemic” is for young people to show a modicum of social bravery. A life spent trying to be cool and unrejectable is inevitably going to be a small and lonely one. We can’t let fear of rejection overwhelm us. A life full of friendship and great parties is waiting for you. Don’t be afraid. All you have to do is ask.

Ms. Camp is senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.