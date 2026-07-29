Behold the Spriggina. Photo: Alamy

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It’s rough out there for us lefties. Research published earlier this month establishes the earliest known evidence of behavioral handedness in a species that lived over 500 million years ago. The Spriggina, a genus of creature who shows up in the fossil record looking like an armored centipede, seems to have been partial to his right side.

Scientists determined that the Spriggina were likely partially fossilized in motion, since many of them are bent—generally to the right. To put it in human terms, they are right-handed. This comes hundreds of millions of years before the earliest evidence of Neanderthal side dominance, which also suggested they were generally right-handed.

These studies help prove what us lefties have known for a long time: It’s always been a right-handed person’s world. We’re just living in it.

If you’re right-handed, you’re part of the 90%. You may not be aware of how often your dominant hand matters in day-to-day life. Kitchen appliances, computer mice and school desks are only a few of the everyday objects that favor right-handers. Every time I sit down with others to eat, I consider how to position myself so I’m not knocking anyone’s elbow. Among ourselves, we talk reverently of the lefty Holy Grail: left-handed scissors, a sight rarely seen in the real-world, though you can buy them online.

I am the resident lefty in my immediate family. My dad likes to joke that I’m a freak of nature; I like to laugh that I’m actually an oppressed minority. It’s an acceptable fun fact if I’m grasping at straws when introducing myself. As a child, it gave me a huge advantage in lacrosse and other sports, though I also had to adapt to other kids passing to the wrong side automatically.

In previous generations, however, the consequences of being left-handed were more than simply a constant low-level awareness or inconvenience. My great-grandfather, for example, was originally left-handed, but was forced to write right-handed by his school because teachers thought it was a sign of the devil. There’s a long tradition of depicting the devil on the left or as left-handed in Christian art.

It isn’t only the Christian West. Islam discourages the use of the left hand for eating and drinking because Mohammed depicted Satan doing so. Time magazine once detailed Japan’s longstanding and deep-seated prejudice against lefties. China and other Asian countries also forced right-handedness on left-handed children. It’s a worldwide phenomenon.

Connecting left-handedness with unluckiness or evil exists even in language. The word “sinister,” used to describe something that has the suggestion of evil, comes from a Latin root which means “on the left side.” Conversely, the more-positive “dexterous” comes from the Latin root dexter, which means on the right.

Despite the historical discrimination and modern-day practical challenges, left-handedness has undeniable perks. It builds character to interact with a world oriented for the wrong side. It’s always exciting to come across another lefty in the wild; it provides an immediate connection with total strangers. And it means I (and the rest of us) have had to be essentially ambidextrous from birth, something that has only served me well in life.

When I think about the minority of lefty Spriggina who once slithered in the mud of what’s now South Australia, I feel a kinship. They, too, were adapting to a world not meant for them. Perhaps, like me, they ended up better for it.

Ms. Pidcock is Free Expression’s social media editor.