A male TikTok influencer hammering his cheekbone for a perfectly angular jaw, an online trend appealing to young men eager to boost their physical attractiveness. Photo: chris delmas/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

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A new Netflix documentary takes viewers into “the manosphere,” a loose network of YouTubers, podcasters, live-streamers and online pranksters. Those interviewed in Louis Theroux’s documentary, “Inside the Manosphere,” claim to teach young men how to become dominant, wealthy and irresistible to women. They pitch a specific idea about male worth. Women enter the world with innate value, they say, though they often contradict this by telling their followers to mistreat women. A man must earn his value, the logic goes, through money, sex and status. Otherwise, he is worthless.

This is a bleak message. It is also a brilliant sales strategy. First you convince young men that they are nothing. Then you charge them to become something. It’s one of the oldest cons in the world, updated for the age of the algorithm.

At first glance, the documentary seems to confirm what critics already suspect. The manosphere is toxic and extreme. But the film reveals the gap between persona and reality. The influencers selling this lifestyle often don’t live it themselves.

Early in the film, Mr. Theroux asks influencer Justin Waller a simple question: How many kids do you have? The man hesitates. Later, we learn he lives with his two children and their mother—he describes her as his “wife” though they are not legally married—who is pregnant with their third child. The man leads a fairly conventional family life, yet he spends much of his online career telling followers that men should dominate women, avoid commitment and establish a rotation of multiple partners.

One influencer known as Myron Gaines brags privately to Mr. Theroux that he plans to have multiple wives. But when Mr. Theroux raises this idea of “one-way monogamy” in front of Gaines’s girlfriend, his facial expression immediately changes. He then says, “Who knows? Maybe I’ll only wanna be with one girl after all.” The credits of the documentary reveal that the girlfriend eventually left him.

One of the most candid moments in the film comes when the British influencer Harrison Sullivan (known online as “HSTikkyTokky”) speaks to Mr. Theroux over breakfast. When asked why he behaves so outrageously online, Mr. Sullivan gives a blunt answer: “I don’t give a f—, I’m doing it for money.” If he attracts attention, he can monetize it. Whether his statements are sincere doesn’t matter. He can profit from them.

The manosphere influencers peddle luxury beliefs that are costly for their audience but relatively harmless for themselves. Romantic commitment and engagement with the real world for me; hedonism and manufactured rage for thee. The young men who take the manosphere message most seriously are the ones most likely to suffer from it.

Some manosphere influencers claim that “the Jews” control society for profit through economic and sexual manipulation of the general public. This is straightforward psychological projection. Many of these influencers run operations that extract money from fans through crypto scams, fake online universities and overpriced subscription services. Mr. Sullivan, who at one point in the documentary says “f— the Jews,” profits from sexual content by advertising OnlyFans creators on his Telegram channel.

A revealing moment is when one of the influencers says kids shouldn’t be watching his content and that their parents should be more responsible about overseeing what their kids consume. The filmmakers then show the same influencers on the street taking selfies with adolescent male fans. The young men depicted in the film seem to be looking for structure, discipline and a sense of belonging.

Mr. Theroux correctly noted on a recent podcast that it’s striking how many of these influencers as well as their fans grew up without fathers. After describing himself as a “progressive,” Mr. Theroux claims that all family structures “can work.” The second claim sits uneasily beside the first.

The progressive view that children are equally likely to flourish in any family arrangement is undercut by decades of research showing that children raised in stable, married, two-parent homes do better across nearly every measure. When that fact is overlooked or dismissed, boys seek guidance elsewhere.

A culture that prizes individual fulfillment over duty, and personal liberation over stable relationships, leaves young men adrift. The manosphere is loud and ugly. But it didn’t create the hunger it feeds on.

Mr. Henderson is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and the author of “Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class.”