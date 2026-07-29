WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Bill Prehl's avatar
Bill Prehl
1h

Hey Mike,

My sister's former husband worked at McDonald's in Greenfield, MA, back in the 70s (he even attended Hamburger University). He collected all those glasses. Sadly, he passed away last year, and my sister inherited the crazy character glasses. She knows they are a collector's item. I often wondered whether they connected with others our age at the time.

Thanks for sharing... I really enjoyed the trip down the steps - those were times that really helped us learn our limits without parents around.

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