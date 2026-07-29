By Mike Kerrigan

Photo: Shutterstock

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America’s 250th anniversary recalled for me the time around our bicentennial. While the semiquincentennial was the memory’s fuse, a vintage McDonald’s drinking glass I saw recently in the Sleepy Poet Antique Mall, a campy store near my Charlotte, N.C., home, provided the spark.

It was the summer of 1977, and what seems crazy now didn’t then. Many childhood memories fall under the heading, “It seemed like a good idea at the time.” My then-best friend Matt and I were pedaling around John Ward Elementary School in Newton, Mass.

It was perfectly natural for two 6-year-old boys to ride bikes on their own in midsummer, beyond the long-arm jurisdiction of parental supervision. We took devilish delight in tearing around the very place that imposed so many rules upon us during the rest of the year.

After ample time spent successfully popping wheelies and unsuccessfully attempting bunny hops (where both wheels catch air), Matt realized we needed to up our game. Mine, anyway. “I dare you to ride down that flight of stairs,” Matt said, pointing to a set of steps.

I was cautious by nature but also a boy of my times. A dare carried with it a chance at glory if achieved but certainty of shame if declined. Having disregarded a third possibility—pain if unsuccessfully attempted—I intrepidly accepted the challenge.

I made it halfway down the stairs and was surprised by my good showing. But pride comes before the fall, and tumble I did, my bike and I a miserable mix of man and metal, down to the unforgiving concrete below.

Matt darted back to my house, a quick cycle away, and got my mother, who immediately arrived on the accident scene. I doubt Matt mentioned his dare when recounting the essential facts to her; I wouldn’t have if the roles were reversed.

Donna Kerrigan, a woman of natural science, had a more defining supernatural sense of what her eldest son did and didn’t need. With eyes like X-rays she sized up my scuffed limbs, confidently said “you’re fine” and walked my bike and me home. It’s what happened next that I’ll never forget.

We went to McDonald’s, which was more a venue for birthdays than a random weeknight meal. After dinner, she handed me a glass featuring Mayor McCheese, the oddest member of an already odd gang. I’ve felt a connection to the meaty public servant ever since.

The small kindness was just what I needed. I remember it vividly almost a half-century later, but only now realize something important: No true gesture of love is small. It’s a foretaste of something boundlessly greater.

Such memories are a blessing. They find me grateful for life’s knuckleheaded friends who keep things interesting, a Generation X childhood worthy of Huck Finn and, most of all, a mother’s love.

Mr. Kerrigan is an attorney in Charlotte, N.C.