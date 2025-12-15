Photo: Kirsty O’Connor/Zuma Press

Spend enough time online and you’ll be drawn into battle. Though the mode of combat is contemporary, the contested ground is as old as time: the relationship between men and women.

On one side, men with millions of followers rail against “modern women.” On the other, those same modern women fire back with viral posts about why they’d never date a knuckle-dragging conservative man. The irony of this new front in the ongoing war is that the fiercer the fighting, the further apart the sides drift. No one wins. Vilifying the opposite sex as the enemy online only inflames an actual crisis in the real world: America’s downturn in dating and marriage.

In case you hadn’t noticed, people aren’t doing a great job of coupling these days. Most single men and women are pessimistic about the prospects of finding a partner. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that fewer than half of U.S. households in 2025 were married couples. Fifty years earlier, nearly two-thirds were.

This romantic recession is particularly striking among youth. The Survey Center on American Life found that only 56% of Gen Z adults were involved in a romantic relationship at any point as teenagers. That’s a significant decline from earlier generations. More than 75% of Baby Boomers and Gen Xers report dating as teens.

A key factor fueling the dating dearth is the gender gap in politics. Young women are becoming more liberal, while young men are becoming more conservative. The rift is affecting how both men and women are planning their futures—and whether they want to see each other in the first place.

“Politics is usually a top-three deal-breaker these days,” says Anna Morgan, a Boston-based professional matchmaker with clients mostly on the East Coast. “It comes up almost every time I ask someone what they’re looking for.” The other top deal breakers? Smoking and an unhealthy lifestyle.

Ms. Morgan says the women she works with tend to be pickier about politics than her male clients. It’s common for female clients to say they won’t go on dates with men who voted for President Trump. “They could be an amazing match—they might have the same goals, the same socioeconomic status,” she says. But many of the women she works with draw the line at crossing the political tracks. The trend is national. Nearly 75% of college-educated single women say they would be less likely to date a Trump supporter.

Ms. Morgan says she advises clients that “liberal” and “conservative” are merely labels. She prods them to define the core values they seek in possible partners. Still, she says, there’s often an assumption that liberal people will be more open-minded, while conservatives are linked to a lack of compassion or respect for women: “Political preference has almost become a quality on its own.”

While the political prerequisites of Ms. Morgan’s pickiest female clients may seem extreme, let’s be honest about the drift toward misogyny in some prominent corners of the online right. Certain male commentators have grown incredibly popular by flirting with—if not openly embracing—regressive views about women’s proper place in society. They say women can’t be trusted. That working outside the home isn’t women’s natural role. That wives are the property of their husbands.

Some don’t even think women should have the right to vote.

Many of these so-called “red-pilled men” came of age during the #MeToo movement and a cultural reckoning with “toxic masculinity.” In response, they’ve come to see feminism as a social ill designed to marginalize men and grant women disproportionate power.

The resentment cuts both ways. There’s also no shortage of women online expressing their distaste for conservative men. Dating a conservative man equates to “dating colonialism,” one TikTok user wrote on a video with more than 300,000 likes. Another user wrote: “It’s the ultimate power move. To cage a free, independent, critical thinking soul—it’s the hardest catch of their life.”

According to this mindset, dating isn’t about passion, or partnership, or the sparks that ignite between two people and slowly grow into a flame called love. No, it’s about the patriarchy.

Progressive rhetoric presents marriage and motherhood “as though it’s a prison for women,” says Erika Bachiochi, a fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center who opposes sexual libertarianism and advocates Catholic feminism. On the other side of the political spectrum, “the internet manosphere has created more concern about women ending up with a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

Ms. Bachiochi says that as women witness female degradation in online forums and pornography, many are asking themselves: “Who are the men out there? What do they think about women? Do they even respect me?” Even those who once dreamed of getting married are concluding that it might be best to go it alone.

This preference for independence is trickling down to a rising generation of Gen Z women. A recent Pew survey found that in 2023, 61% of 12th grade girls said they are “most likely to choose to get married,” a 22 percentage-point drop from 1993. For 12th grade boys, the rate was essentially unchanged.

One reason for this shift is the expansion of career opportunities and financial independence for women over that time. “The narrative has taken hold that marriage is a riskier proposition than perhaps it once was, particularly for young women who have professional ambitions,” says Daniel Cox, director of the Survey Center on American Life and an American Enterprise Institute senior fellow. “That is a qualitatively different message than what young women were hearing a generation ago.”

It’s worth applauding the fading stigma around singlehood. There’s nothing wrong with choosing to stay unattached. But it’s dangerous when an attitude of independence warps into a rejection of men at large. That’s the same fight the manosphere is waging against women.

“The young men who are the most divorced from dating, marriage and family life are the ones most attracted to marginal figures like Nick Fuentes,” says Brad Wilcox, a sociology professor at the University of Virginia who directs the National Marriage Project. He cites Hannah Arendt, who in “The Origins of Totalitarianism”(1951) argued that extremist ideologies thrive in societies where people feel lonely and bereft of meaningful social ties. Isolation begets extremism, which begets more isolation.

The projection of provocative views online—whether by radical feminists or so-called Groypers like Mr. Fuentes—doesn’t mean those views are genuinely held or widespread. Online commentators think their job is to provoke engagement. They know that the tendency of any user is to click on the craziest thing on the feed.

But negative perceptions are sticky. Just as men are reluctant to date women who disparage masculinity, women are less interested in dating men who ridicule femininity. The red-pilled man who seeks to reclaim “alpha” status is “a major turn-off for women,” conservative commentator Brett Cooper says. “Even women who might share your values or politically agree with you.”

The unlikely lovers kiss in “Shrek the Musical,” in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 19, 2020. David Crosling/Shutterstock

There are signs that some Gen Z women fed up with this culture are seeking older partners—not as part of the age-old search for wealth or status, but out of a desire for greater emotional maturity. A viral dating trend has emerged that promotes dating someone who is less attractive and often older with the hope of receiving better treatment. It’s called “Shrekking”—inspired by the green ogre who married a princess way out of his league.

“More and more Gen Z women are trying to date millennial men because they missed the red pill stuff, so millennial men are more normal than Gen Z men,” a leftwing political influencer who goes by Tilly said in a video that earned more than 750,000 views. She said that while she’s in a happy relationship, it feels like she caught “the last helicopter out of ’Nam.”

The general takeaway for heterosexual relationships is that the more women feel vilified by male-dominated discourse, the less inclined they are to pursue relationships with men they associate with those attitudes. In turn, many men grow more defensive and detached, interpreting women’s withdrawal as confirmation of their worst assumptions.

It’s a destructive feedback loop. Both sides reinforce the very behaviors they resent. Is there any way to break it?

Young people need more examples of how to embrace both familial and professional life, Ms. Bachiochi says. “What every society has always needed is wonderful role models of men who can use their strength in service of vulnerable others and the common good.” She says that for women, too, there is a short supply of female exemplars who are dedicated professionally while also leading happy lives as wives and mothers.

Another remedy lies in looking toward the mirror, not the screen. Each sex should think about getting its own house in order—becoming a better man, or a better woman—rather than pointing to problems across the way. “We ought to take responsibility for becoming morally excellent ourselves,” says Ms. Bachiochi. “It’s necessary for a happy family life and to live together in a republic.”

And here’s an old-fashioned idea: spend time together. More face-to-face interaction with people of the opposite sex, and especially with those who hold different political views, can help deflate the internet’s exaggerated caricatures. It might help men and women to put down their swords and abandon the battlefield. Because it’s harder to see “modern women” as evil when you’re dating one. And it’s harder to call dating “colonialism” when you’re falling in love.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.