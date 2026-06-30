A pro-Palestine protest at Columbia University on April 29, 2024. Photo: timothy a. clary/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

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When William Pallan arrived at the University of Pennsylvania his freshman year, he was set on studying the humanities. He wanted to engage with the great thinkers of the Western canon, from Plato and Aristotle to Alexis de Tocqueville and John Stuart Mill. But as he searched through Penn’s online course catalog and sat in on classes, he felt that the options on offer focused less on the great texts themselves and more on postmodernist interpretations of them. He recalls leaving the first lecture in an English course on Shakespeare midway through when the professor said they’d be approaching the bard’s work through a queer lens.

“I chose to go to Penn, not Hillsdale, so I don’t expect to find a conservative professor in every classroom,” said Mr. Pallan, who will be a junior in the fall. “But it’s not just not a matter of their political affiliation. A lot of them are blatantly hostile to the Western and American tradition.” He decided to study math and economics. “At least I feel like I’m actually learning stuff that’s true.”

It’s no secret that the Western tradition is in short supply on most campuses. All but one Ivy League school stripped their required curriculums of courses dedicated to the great books decades ago. Academic priorities have shifted away from American history and Western civilization in favor of “global history,” critical theory and identity-based frameworks. The result is a generation of college students whose understanding of American history is limited to the nation’s shortcomings.

“I’ve noticed an anti-American undertone among many of my peers and professors,” said Manu Anpalagan, who graduated from Yale last month with a major in political science and economics. He points to the campus protests over the war in Gaza and classroom discussions that frame “America as an extracting and dehumanizing entity.”

Students should interrogate the darker chapters of U.S. history involving race, gender, colonialism, immigration and other issues. The trouble is that these political and moral blemishes often earn more attention than countervailing notions of liberty, reform and the quest for a more perfect union.

Cynicism stems from shifting scholarship. Since the 1990s, left-leaning scholars with postmodernist inclinations have been marching through the institutions of elite American education. A prominent example is Dan-el Padilla Peralta, a Princeton professor of the Roman Empire, who has argued that freeing classics from “the stranglehold of whiteness” might require “the demolition of the discipline itself .” When he wasn’t theorizing about tearing down his own field, Mr. Peralta helped occupy a campus building to protest the war in Gaza and crusaded for Princeton to do more to fight racism after university trustees dropped Woodrow Wilson’s name from university buildings. Princeton was slated to promote him in 2024 from associate to full professor, though the activist-scholar decided to depart this summer for Arizona State University.

Meanwhile, the number of professors across higher education who are interested in teaching Western civilization has plummeted. James Hankins was among the last at Harvard, and he departed in December after concluding that the university allowed Western history to “die on the vine.” The number of college graduates who majored in English and history declined by about one-third from 2009-20. Career concerns are one reason why, yet students like Mr. Pallan report a deeper dissatisfaction with higher education’s retreat from the classical curriculum.

The consequences go beyond campus. Young college graduates express less confidence in American institutions than previous generations. Many prefer socialism to capitalism and express lower levels of national pride than older Americans. Not all college kids are crazy radicals—most prefer to go to the library rather than protest on the quad—but few can fully appreciate the American system since they rarely engage with the ideas that produced it.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t an appetite. “Students are hungry for courses about Western civilization and American history,” said John Kipp, a history major at Harvard. “They snap up the courses in these areas that are available.” More than 60 students packed a Harvard auditorium last fall to take “The Political Thought of the American Founding,” a high number for a demanding course that is purely an elective, says its professor, Eric Nelson.

Jesús Fernández-Villaverde, a professor of economics at Penn, says his classes on the political economy of early America and on the foundations of market economics are highly popular. “I am not trying to push an agenda about capitalism being evil, and they find that refreshing,” he said. “If these kinds of courses are so popular, I don’t understand why Penn isn’t offering more of them.”

Some Ivies have recently taken a step in the right direction. Stanford and Yale launched civics institutes, and Princeton and Yale support programs dedicated to Western thought. Yet there’s a big gap to fill. During the American Founding, universities sought to cultivate young citizens to lead the new republic and uphold the democratic experiment. They ought to recall this rich heritage. As Harvard graduate John Adams wrote, “Liberty cannot be preserved without general knowledge among the people.”

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.