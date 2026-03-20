Photo: Mary Julia Koch

America’s baby bust is shrinking more than nuclear families—it’s thinning out entire family trees. As the U.S. average fertility rate of 1.6 births per woman compounds across generations, extended family members are dropping in numbers at a faster rate than siblings. Among the branches being cut are what was once a staple of childhood: cousins.

My generation might be the last to experience the chaotic fun of a close-knit crew of cousins. Even those who have cousins today often see them as strangers. Stretched by geographic mobility, a more individualistic culture and the decline of neighborhood life, cousins are growing more distant from each other. The erosion of this built-in family friend group mirrors the decline of other communal institutions, leaving people all the lonelier.

I’m lucky to have a dozen cousins—less than the U.S. peak in 1950, but greater than the average number today—since each of my parents was one of four children. My cousins on my mother’s side are almost all boys, and I’m the second youngest. Our childhoods became intertwined during visits to Arkansas over Thanksgiving and New York each summer. That meant I got to tag along on all the fun—and upon my pleading, learn to throw a football.

Growing up, our cousinly crew spanning toddlers to 20-somethings became its own little league. And we loved to play games. In hide-and-go-seek, the youngest cousin could win by squeezing into any cabinet. In makeshift family relay races, the oldest (and tallest) ones would vie to take the cake. No one was left out: The starting lines were set in our backyard according to age, so my 5-year-old little brother could have a big head start compared with my 6-foot-6 cousin. Whoever won earned bragging rights. Whoever lost would try to get a bit stronger by next summer.

Things could get competitive, as with any set of energetic youngsters. But our pack prized fairness above all else. If you got caught slipping a few extra cards in your hand during a round of spoons, you’d never live it down. If you lost a game of whiffle ball, you’d be embarrassed to storm off the field. The coolest response was to ask for a rematch.

At family dinners, we tested our confidence and found our curiosity. Crowding around the table and fighting over french fries, we’d toss out riddles and debate the answers to no end. A foot shorter than all the others, I’d have to speak up to enter the conversation. It was always worth it. I’ll never forget the economics lecture that ensued when my 12-year-old self asked for the meaning of a word they kept saying: “inflation.” It was also at that table that I eventually took my first sip of wine. The taste was awful, the memory indelible.

My cousin-filled childhood is almost an anomaly these days. Of course, people who weren’t born into big families can’t create them out of thin air. But younger generations might pick up the slack. Gen Zers and millennials seem eager for a strong support system, popularizing the idea of “chosen families”—groups of friends and mentors in place of biological relatives.

DNA shouldn’t be a prerequisite for a loved one showing up in crisis or celebrating the holidays with you. However, it isn’t quite the same as the loyal kinship that can be found with someone who relates to both your genetics and family quirks. Neither can it compete with the feeling of growing up as part of a pack. And even those with smaller family networks can try to stay close by reviving the increasingly old-fashioned tradition of a family reunion—even if it’s a Zoom call to wish someone a happy birthday.

As my cousins and I entered adulthood, our extended clan grew by several spouses and 10 babies, one of whom is my goddaughter, with more on the way. Our annual reunions involve coordinating cribs and strollers across cities, and our meals sometimes feature too much baby talk and spaghetti spills. Our cousin group chat also helps us stay in touch.

It might be messy. But it’s a joy to witness a new batch of big and boisterous families begin. We joke about the relay races we’ll someday organize for this next generation of cousins and wonder if they’ll enjoy riddles as much as we did. We’ll certainly have to pull up a few more chairs to the dinner table.

My cousins and I can’t reverse “The Great Cousin Decline” on our own. But our little league is doing its part. And perhaps others will, too.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.