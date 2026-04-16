Photo: Ted Shaffrey/Associated Press

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After nearly two decades of teaching American politics, I’ve noticed a striking shift among my students. They’re arriving to campus not only skeptical of free markets, but openly embracing democratic socialist ideas. The problem isn’t that students have rejected capitalism. It’s that many have never been taught how it works or why it matters.

When we discuss housing, inequality or wages in my course on politics and geography, my students come to conclusions quickly and confidently: Rent control is necessary. Housing is a human right. Markets have failed. But when I ask simple follow-up questions, such as how housing actually gets built if returns are capped, the class goes silent.

These aren’t weak students. The issue is that they aren’t debating economic ideas; they’re blindly inheriting them. This is a failure of curriculum, not intelligence.

Up to three-quarters of college students never take an economics course, and only about 3% of colleges require one. By the time students encounter formal economic reasoning, if they ever do, their moral intuitions and political frameworks are already set.

Those frameworks aren’t emerging in a vacuum. They’re shaped by a cultural ecosystem that delivers simple, emotionally compelling claims habitually amplified on social media: The system is rigged. You’ll never get ahead. Billionaires shouldn’t exist. Capitalism harms the masses. These arguments travel well because they’re moral and immediate. They require no understanding of trade-offs.

Young people’s concerns are rational. Housing costs are high. Debt is burdensome. Economic mobility feels uncertain. But the explanations they receive are frequently partial, and the range of solutions they encounter is narrow.

Recent surveys show a majority of Americans under 30 now view socialism favorably, while far fewer feel favorable toward capitalism. In New York, Zohran Mamdani’s victory was powered by younger voters backing rent freezes, expanded public provision and redistribution of wealth. In Seattle, similar dynamics have elevated candidates who speak the same moral language. These outcomes are the predictable result of an education system that fails to teach students the basic tenets of economic literacy.

This must be fought from the front line—on campus. Universities, especially those receiving federal funding, should require students to complete at least one course in economics or statistics before graduating. Students don’t need to study advanced theory, but they’d be well-served to acquire foundational literacy on how prices work, how incentives shape behavior, how trade-offs operate and how to interpret data. Institutions that shape how young Americans think about policy, inequality and democracy ought to ensure their graduates can reason through basic economic questions.

The study of statistics matters, too. In a world saturated with data, students must be able to distinguish correlation from causation and evaluate competing claims. Without this capacity, even well-intentioned arguments can mislead. And we’d continue sending young people into a world of complex economic questions and social policy challenges armed only with slogans.

The goal is exposure, not indoctrination. Students should encounter the best arguments on all sides and be equipped to evaluate them. If some ultimately prefer democratic socialism, they could at least provide a reasoned explanation. As it stands today, far too few can appreciate or understand the gift of free markets and the miracles of capitalism.

Mr. Abrams is a professor at Sarah Lawrence College and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.