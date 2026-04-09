Photo: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

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Today in Free Expression, columnist James B. Meigs explains that the Artemis II mission is one small step towards getting Americans back on the moon; Bethel McGrew muses on the long history of Christian astronauts; and Shawn Regan and Jarrett Dieterle argue that fights over climate change are keeping our National Parks from getting the help they need.

But first, New York’s smiling socialist prematurely pats himself on the back . . .

Mayor Mamdani’s 100-Day Follies

—Jack Butler

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has only been in City Hall for 100 days, but he’s ready to celebrate. He’s holding a rally this weekend in Queens to mark the milestone.

Mr. Mamdani deserves credit for making it this far without the wheels coming off. He survived two snowstorms of the sort that often derail the dreams of new mayors. He is decently well-liked, even by Donald Trump. A recent Marist Poll put his job approval at 48%, with 30% disapproving.

Do the math, though: That leaves almost a quarter unsure. Even this early on, it’s easy to see why. Nineteen people died outdoors during a cold snap. These deaths arose from the Mamdani administration’s stubborn commitment to a left-wing view that involuntary commitment is a last resort. That’s cold comfort for corpses.

Dogmatic leftism is at Mr. Mamdani’s core. Proclaiming victory on Election Night, he promised to prove that “there is no problem too large for government to solve, and no concern too small for it to care about.” And at his inauguration, he vowed to replace “the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism.”

That spirit suffuses his mayoralty. He stacked the city government with fellow-travelers, including an activist who has called homeownership “a weapon of white supremacy” and says she wants to “seize” private property. He wants Albany to raise taxes on top earners and businesses statewide or, he warns, he’ll be forced to raise property taxes in New York. This week, he announced a plan to embed “racial equity in government services and systems.”

Then there’s antisemitism. On his first day as mayor, he revoked several executive orders combating antisemitism that his predecessor had issued. He’s appointed Jew-haters and Islamic radicals to plum posts. He served dinner at Gracie Mansion to Columbia activist Mahmoud Khalil, who has justified the attacks of Oct. 7, 2023. And don’t forget Mr. Mamdani’s Hamasnik wife.

Mr. Mamdani can only coast on charisma for so long. His ideological blinders are already leading him to neglect the basics of governance that make or break a mayoralty, and to fight for policies that actively make the city worse. New Yorkers got a taste of this last month. After a foiled attack by ISIS-inspired teenagers on a right-wing protest in front of his home, the mayor initially condemned that protest’s organizer forcefully, and by name, while elliptically calling violence at a protest “unacceptable.” That was his gut reaction to terrorist wannabes who could’ve killed people had their IEDs worked.

New Yorkers may have elected Mr. Mamdani. But Eric Adams, his predecessor, was more popular at the same point in his mayoralty. If the new mayor can’t put radical leftism behind him and start delivering on the city’s needs, then neither he nor New Yorkers will have much to celebrate in the end.

Big Gulp : New York University student Barron Trump is a tall drink of yerba mate. The president’s baby boy is among the named directors of a drinks business preparing to launch a new line of caffeinated herbal teas next month. This has prompted gurgles of outrage from self-certified ethicists who see the dauphin’s venture as yet another example of Trump scions wetting their beaks in the trough of semipublic corruption. Of all the ways to cash in on daddy’s name, selling 12-packs of pineapple-/coconut-flavored tea has got to be one of the hardest. Does Barron paint at all? — Matthew Hennessey

Bug Juice: Pokémon card collecting has always been sick and weird. Its Japanese inventor, Tajiri Satoshi, was a childhood insect freak. His friends called him “Mr. Bug” when they got together to exchange dead beetles and stuff. He gave his early Pokémon designs psychotic names like Caterpie and Weedle. Over the years, Pokémon aficionados have turned from sick and weird children into sick and weird adults. Wherever demented hobbies persist, you’ll eventually find criminal gangs looking to exploit the shame and perversion. Stores carrying Mr. Bug’s famous trading cards are now being targeted by robbery gangs. “This year alone, collectible shops from Las Vegas and New York City to those in Vancouver, Canada, and Nottingham, England, have all been hit, totaling over $500,000 in stolen cards,” reports CNN. Somebody install a bug zapper. — M.H.

Mr. Bug’s twisted legacy. Photo: Kin Cheung/Associated Press

Screen Time: The short-attention-span generation once accused of cooking cinema is now the most active moviegoing cohort. A new Fandango study finds that Gen Zers attend more films a year than their elders. Why not wait for a movie to hit streaming? For the young adults surveyed, getting off the couch is the attraction. The movie theater is the hot new social club. Sitting in silent darkness is apparently more appealing than making small talk with strangers. But don’t expect box-office tallies to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels. Major chains are closing older theaters and splurging to upgrade new ones. Gen Z won’t settle for just any in-person experience. No “mid” screens, sound systems or snacks allowed. — Mary Julia Koch

James B. Meigs

Exploration is part of the great human adventure. Our ancestors ventured to every corner of the globe. That willingness to take risks is one reason our species survives.

Today, we are becoming a spacefaring people. Let’s make sure Americans keep leading the way.

Bethel McGrew

Photo: NASA/Associated Press

The contest between nihilism and a narrative that places the thinking, discovering, space-exploring man in conversation with the creator of the universe simply isn’t a fair fight. It never was.

Shawn Regan and Jarrett Dieterle

Photo: Richard Ellis/Zuma Press

Americans have many reasons to protect national parks. And unlike trying to mitigate global climate change, which would require sustained international cooperation over decades, protecting specific places is a challenge we can do something about right now.

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