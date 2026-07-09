WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Dan McRae's avatar
Dan McRae
1h

A very good article, Matthew. About this- “Mr. Tigani, 34, isn’t an engineer. Like many of Mr. Mamdani’s hires, his chief qualification is having worked in government all his life.” You put your finger on the reason that progressives don’t like math- There is only one right answer.

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Steven, HsD — Forensic Jester's avatar
Steven, HsD — Forensic Jester
3hEdited

What a grossly clickbaity and misinformational headline. I honestly expect more from... oh, I thought this was a Bulwark post. Carry on, WSJ. You're acting exactly as I expect of you.

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