Photo: Ioann Maria Stacewicz/ZUMA Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist James B. Meigs defends the Supreme Court; Dominic Green cuts Andy Burnham down to size; and Shira Kaplan champions Taylor Swift fans in the face of naysayers.

But first, the Big Apple collapse could come any day . . .

Look Out Below

—Matthew Hennessey

There was some heavy symbolism in the big story out of New York Tuesday. A high-rise building on 42nd Street came close to collapsing. It was a run-for-your-life situation. Only the quick actions of serious professionals prevented disaster.

Official diagnosis: structural concerns.

That put me in mind of something City Comptroller Mark Levine said last month about Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s recently passed $126 billion blowout budget: “This agreement gets the city through an exceptionally difficult year, but it does not resolve the structural challenges ahead,” Mr. Levine said. (Emphasis mine.) Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission, echoed that sentiment, saying the city has a “huge structural budget problem.” (Again, my emphasis.)

The city’s finances are just like the Pfizer building; they’re on the verge of collapse. Everything is being held together with temporary shoring and emergency jacks. The day will come, perhaps soon, when the mayor, the comptroller, the City Council and every retired teacher, cop and firefighter will need to run for their financial lives.

Listen closely and you can hear beams buckling all around the city.

Crime is falling. Murders and shootings are way down. All that looks good on the surface. But the New York Police Department is rushing headlong toward a staffing and manpower crisis that could bring all the progress on crime crashing through the sidewalk.

The NYPD headcount is already at dangerously low levels. After antipolice activists attacked Mr. Mamdani for a plan to hire more officers, he backed down. Morale on the force is sagging. With retirement outpacing recruitment, the bottom could soon drop out.

The fire department has a similar problem. The FDNY is hemorrhaging Emergency Medical Service workers. Response times are rising. We aren’t far from a situation where someone calls 911 and has to wait 10 minutes or more for an ambulance.

As the Journal reports, the construction on the Pfizer building is part of an effort to increase housing supply by “repurposing empty office space.” The city surely needs more housing, but it also needs levelheaded leaders who understand the strains and stressors of the real world. Mr. Mamdani has instead stocked his administration with inexperienced true believers who think saying something out loud makes it so.

Ahmed Tigani, the city’s buildings commissioner, said Tuesday the Pfizer building’s conversion plan had gone through an “extensive, exhaustive review.” Mr. Tigani, 34, isn’t an engineer. Like many of Mr. Mamdani’s hires, his chief qualification is having worked in government all his life. On LinkedIn he calls himself “a researcher, organizer, planner and legislative strategist working to achieve substantive gains on progressive policy in local and state government.” From 2022-25 he was the chief diversity officer of the city’s department of housing preservation and development.

I’m also not an engineer, so I don’t pretend to know how to convert an office building into an apartment block. But I do know that the idea of an “extensive, exhaustive review” is incompatible with the idea of structural collapse. Physics is undefeated.

When Mr. Mamdani took office in January, he had the good sense to retain Jessica Tisch as NYPD commissioner. She is competent and effective. The numbers don’t lie. But if she goes, as well she might, the roof is likely to cave in on that vital department of city government.

Mr. Mamdani’s sunshine socialism looks good on paper. His happy talk sounds great on TikTok. But the day will come when the weight of his progressive promises overwhelms what the city can actually support. That’s the structural reality.

Self-Driving Narc : The autonomous vehicles already in use in Los Angeles and other cities may not have humans at the wheel. But two teens in San Mateo, Calif., found out the hard way that doesn’t mean anything goes. According to the Los Angeles Times, police arrested two 15-year-olds drinking and shooting toy guns out of the Waymo in which they were passengers after the vehicle itself contacted the police. They were arrested in a parking lot in which the car had stopped. Perhaps someday soon Robocop will come and cut out the middleman. — Jack Butler

Slither: Why did it have to be snakes? Devastating floods in southern China caused by a recent typhoon are bad enough in themselves. But the rising waters made their way into an area snake breeding farm, unleashing the scaly reptiles into the world. Among their number are venomous cobras. At least one local has already been bitten. Residents are being advised to report sightings rather than attempt to catch or kill the creatures themselves. Most of us probably don’t need that advice. — J.B.

Do not pet. Photo: Skanda Gautam/Zuma Press

Wild West Virginia: God made the country, man made the city, and the devil made the small town. The town of Barrackville, W.V., (pop. 1,211) is currently without a police force. The chief resigned last week, and the two remaining officers were placed on “inactive status” this week. Oh, and the police clerk also stepped down. The reason for all this sudden turnover is clouded in mystery. It has something to do with a break-in at the evidence room and allegations that maybe members of the town council were involved. Since there’s no one left to investigate, it isn’t clear what comes next. But if you’re a Barrackville resident who likes to jaywalk, double park and fish without a license, now’s the time to let loose. — M.H.

James B. Meigs

The Supreme Court isn’t intended to be a third branch that reflects the will of the people. It also isn’t meant to be under the control of Congress or the White house.

It’s designed to be a check when the other branches overstep the Constitution or misapply the law.

Andy Burnham, King of the North 3:15 PM Rather than bring Manchesterism to London, Mr. Burnham wants to Manchesterize Britain. Other people’s money will subsidize the devolution of local powers and budgets to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.



By Dominic Green Read full story

Let Swifties Be Swifties Shira Kaplan · 3:13 PM A cynic could dismiss Swifties’ interest as celebrity worship, but that would miss the bigger sociological implication. Where religious service attendance and civic club membership dwindles, celebrity lore acts as a sort of secular liturgy. Read full story

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