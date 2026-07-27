Photo: Nyc Mayor’s Office Via YouTube/Handout/Reuters

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Kyle Smith praises Sophie Cunningham, the WNBA’s most wholesome superstar; Mary Julia Koch thanks capitalism for leisure time; and Jonathan Shapiro explains why L.A. never embraced LeBron James.

But first, there’s trouble brewing in old New York . . .

Hizzoner Hears a Hoot

—Matthew Hennessey

New York’s smiling socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani had one of those weeks last week.

It started with a meek admission that his tub-thumping talk about arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was a promise as hollow as Donald Trump’s plan to build the wall and make Mexico pay for it.

When you’re running for office, some things sound so great coming out of your mouth that you can’t help but keep saying them. The smart politician is careful not to get high on his own supply. Campaign crowds ate it up when Mr. Mamdani said he was going to make the NYPD enforce the International Criminal Court’s dubious arrest warrant for Mr. Netanyahu. Mr. Mamdani must have loved the buzz. Were he more experienced, or less of a zealot, he might realize that being mayor comes with responsibilities that a rabble-rouser in a kaffiyeh never needs to consider.

The week ended with two guys getting stabbed by a maniac yelling “Allahu akbar” on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. One of the guys was wearing a kippah and had just left the Jewish Center on West 86th Street. The other guy was Asian, as Mr. Mamdani keeps mentioning in a transparent attempt to muddy up public perception of an obviously antisemitic rampage.

Mr. Mamdani and his allies play definitional games: We aren’t antisemitic, they say, only anti-Zionist. But that rings false when you make such a big show of saying the leader of the world’s only Jewish state has the blood of children on his hands—and in his teeth and hair. You may think you’re making a clever distinction, or that your limp assertions about hate having no home in the city will absolve you of all blame when someone believes what you say and starts trying to kill Jews while shouting “Allahu akbar.” It won’t.

As President John F. Kennedy said in a different context, “There’s always some son of a b— who doesn’t get the message.”

The New York Post reported over the weekend that families of 9/11 victims have a message of their own for the mayor ahead of the coming 25th anniversary commemoration: They don’t want him there.

Families of 9/11 victims are demanding NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani be banned from the 25th anniversary of the attacks at Ground Zero, branding him an apologist for Islamic terror whose presence would be an insult to the memories of nearly 3,000 people murdered. “Our objection is based on his public record—his failure to meaningfully acknowledge the horror of that day, and his employment of, support for, or association with individuals who have minimized 9/11, defended terrorists, or even suggested America ‘deserved’ the attacks,” said Giovanni Galante—whose 29-year-old wife Grace Catherine Galante was among 2,977 innocents killed by al-Qaeda terrorists.

A petition drive to keep the mayor away has collected more than 1,100 signatures.

This is one tricky problem for Mr. Mamdani. If he shows up on Sept. 11, he’s likely to get hooted at by lifelong New Yorkers with an actual historical claim to victimhood (as opposed to the recent arrivals who consider a delivery truck blocking a bike lane a human-rights violation). If he doesn’t show, he’ll be lambasted for his cowardice. It’s a toughie. Heavy hangs the head.

Don’t waste your sympathy on Mr. Mamdani. He made this particular political bed. Chickens need somewhere to roost.

Better Than a Washing Machine: Fears of mass job loss are fueling intense opposition to artificial intelligence in the U.S. But what if most AI usage doesn’t even take place in the office? A report released by Google last week found that more than 86% of interactions with conversational AI happen outside work. Chatbots assist people with questions pertaining to “household management, researching purchases, interior design and help with appliances and tools.” Far from the all-powerful capabilities of frontier models, these are humdrum tasks like making recipes, shopping for new sofas or fixing broken dishwashers. If AI helps people save merely 30 minutes a week on household labor, the researchers estimate, “the unpaid productivity gains in the US alone could be worth approximately $100 billion.” Even the AI naysayers will be cashing in on that. — Mary Julia Koch

Jack Flash: Indefatigable aerobics instructor Mick Jagger celebrated his 83rd birthday Sunday. What a life it’s been for the hip-swivelling Rolling Stones frontman. Like a handful of Englishmen of his generation, he achieved worldwide fame in his early 20s. It’s proved permanent. The only price was his privacy. Next time you hear Carly Simon sing “You’re So Vain,” listen for his voice in the background. Once you pick it out, you’ll never unhear it. — M.H.

The song wasn’t about him. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tickemachus: People are still going to theaters in droves to see Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of “The Odyssey.” A special class of obsessives won’t settle for anything less than the full aspect ratio Mr. Nolan intended. In New York City, only one theater fits the IMAX bill. The problem: Showings are fully booked through Aug. 19. According to Gothamist, desperate fans are going to Odyssean lengths to snag tickets anyway: compulsively browsing dedicated Reddit forums (beware scammers!), downloading ticket-alert apps, and even waiting at the theater to check the ticket kiosks there. The lattermost approach worked for one fan, who says she was mysteriously handed a ticket by someone who said nothing to her before disappearing. You never know when the gods will smile kindly on you. — Jack Butler

Kyle Smith

Summer 2026 has brought a new World Cup champion, a new British prime minister and a new “Odyssey” adaptation. Also, we got a new goddess.

In a league of surly players with hateful hearts, Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham is an ambassador of fun.

Enjoy Your Free Time? Thank Capitalism Mary Julia Koch · 2:04 PM It often feels like we have no free time these days. A corner of the internet is blaming the beating heart of the American economy: capitalism. Such resentment is unmoored from historical reality. Read full story

LeBron James Says Goodbye to Hollywood 2:03 PM No athlete consistently gave L.A. fans more reason to love him than LeBron James did. Yet when he left, there wasn’t a wet eye in the place. That’s because L.A. is a mean town. Our lack of sentiment is a strength and a curse.



By Jonathan Shapiro Read full story

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