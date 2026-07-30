Photo: Associated Press

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If the blue Dodge Caravan my family had when I was growing up wasn’t cool, nobody told me. I couldn’t wait to drive myself to high school in it.

For decades, the humble minivan was known as the lamest car on the road. Not anymore. Spacious and relatively inexpensive, these dependable standbys are taking on new life as ’90s kids grow into adulthood. The minivan’s resurgent popularity proves it never deserved the hate.

Minivans are cheaper than SUVs and tend to have better gas mileage while offering about the same amount of space. Sales increased 21% last year, according to car info website Edmunds. Yet new minivan maxifans nonetheless have to overcome their doubts. Kelsey Spencer, an Illinois mother of three, told CNN she was afraid people would scoff at her 2026 Kia Carnival. Instead, Ms. Spencer says they’re enraptured.

Where do those fears come from? A 2024 article in the Atlantic pronounced “The Death of the Minivan,” describing it as “the least cool vehicle ever designed, yet the most useful.” That utility became a millstone for the minivan, making it omnipresent, especially where it most fulfilled its potential: the suburbs.

We’re supposed to hate the suburbs. You know the arguments. They were born in racism and perpetuate it. They’re environmentally unfriendly. They encourage conformity and materialism. Pop culture dictates that anyone interesting leave the suburbs as quickly as possible. People with pretensions to rule over others are constantly searching for ways to hem in the suburbs.

It’s in the suburbs that minivans reign. They navigate neighborhood streets, full of kids wearing soccer cleats. They maneuver through school drop-off lines, Costco parking lots or wherever else ordinary people go. And they’re not intimidating, like SUVs can be.

The swagger wagon’s comeback refutes the idea there’s something wrong with suburban life. These cars are being driven by my fellow millennials, many of whom grew up in what they once considered to be stiflingly bourgeois suburbs. Now they’re putting away childish things—and returning to something they can trust to keep their children safe. As Emma Cedar, mother of two, told CNN of a time when she had only one child, “it was so much easier to get him in and out. It just feels more comfortable.”

Don’t underrate nostalgia. I think longingly of our blue Dodge Caravan. It met the many needs of my seven-person family. We took it everywhere. Church. Swim meets. Vacations. Before such vehicles came with fancy TVs, we jerry-rigged one onto the console to watch movies on long trips.

Alas, before I got my driver’s license, a vehicle backed into our minivan on one of those vacations. No one was hurt, but the car was totaled. Thus ended my dream of driving it to high school. But it didn’t end my dream of living the kind of life that requires a minivan. Nor my hope that someday I’ll be behind the wheel of one.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.