New York City, March 21. Photo: Bianca Otero/ZUMA Press

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Odds are that at some point in your life you’ll encounter a dog who shares your name. Try to meet that moment with enough dignity for the both of you.

It’s no secret that pets with human names are becoming more common. According to the American Kennel Club, last year’s top names for male dogs included Hank, Charlie and Jack. Top female dog names included Lucy, Ellie, Mia and Chloe. Both lists feature traditionally human names that’ve declined in human popularity—names like Gus, Maggie and Penny. The pet site Rover claims that “Luther” was among the fastest-rising dog names last year.

Celebrities have embraced the trend with a host of anthroponymic dog names: Diana (Nick Jonas), Luke (Oprah), Mary Jane (Miley Cyrus), Clyde (Jennifer Aniston), Myron (Ariana Grande), and Kevin (Kylie Jenner). Ms. Jenner named her human children, meanwhile, Stormi and Wolf (subsequently changed to Aire).

Cultural contagion has long affected names. One can throw a stick into a crowd of American girls born during the craze around the TV show “Friends” and almost certainly hit a woman sharing Ms. Aniston’s first name. The same goes for dogs. The “Twilight” series helped make “Bella” the most popular female dog name in 2012.

Pop culture is part of the explanation, but scholars of onomastics, the study of proper names, confirm that this drift isn’t only due to movies and TV. Deeper mechanics are at work: more childless couples, fewer kids per household and greater social isolation lead many people to treat pets as family members. “Rick” sounds more like kin than “Rover.”

In our polarized era, one might ask whether dog names differ in red and blue states. Apparently this is one area where Americans still agree. According to the pet insurance site Trupanion, “Daisy” and “Luna” predominate in both Republican and Democratic trifecta states. What further unites across the political divide is how many top dog names in both camps sound like people: Charlie, Cooper, Lucy, Finn, Molly, Winston, Frankie. The third most-popular dog name in Vermont, which hasn’t given its electoral votes to a Republican since 1988, is—brace yourself—Tucker. In fairness to both Mr. Carlson and Vermont dogs, it’s unlikely that either has been named for the other.

There’s always been some name spillover between pets and people, this being man’s best friend. Who hasn’t met an Irish setter named Maggie, or read “Harry the Dirty Dog” when he was a kid? Many of us know a Benjamin who goes by “Benji.” I once had to introduce a dog named Cody to a human visitor of the same name. I got the impression it wasn’t a first for either. I wonder what it was like the first time Beau Biden met his dad’s boss’s dog, Bo Obama. Hopefully someone explained the spelling difference.

Cody the human was unperturbed, but he didn’t know that his name was being eclipsed. According to the Social Security Administration’s database of baby names, “Cody” has plummeted from #60 in 2000 to #318 last year. “Cody” among dogs, meanwhile, sits like a good boy at #210.

Relative name popularity aside, there’s a harsher question: Who, among those who share a name, is the most well-known? How many men named Doug, for example, are as famous as Doug the Pug, who has 3.8 million followers on Instagram alone? Interior Secretary Doug Burgum? Ontario politician Doug Ford? Former Walmart CEO Doug McMillon? How many of us have been surpassed by a dog and didn’t even know it?

Not that any of us should mind. Read the headlines. It’s clear who the better species is.

For all you cat-lovers itching to fire off a letter to the editor, I’ll note that this trend isn’t confined to dogs. Meet Taylor Swift’s cats, for example: Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin (who indeed goes by “Benji”). And it extends well beyond cats. In a recent essay David Sedaris mentioned a donkey named Cameron. He shared this in a vignette about a friend bitten by a dog named—wait for it—Becky.

Mr. Woodlief is a writer in North Carolina.