Photo: Nick Ut/Pool/Associated Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Louise Perry ponders the mystery of falling fertility; Rob Henderson explains why Michael Jackson evades cancellation; and Mary Julia Koch examines China’s campaigns to influence local politicians.

But first, the truth won’t always set you free . . .

Mistrial of the Century

—Matthew Hennessey

The O.J. Simpson episode—crime, trial, aftermath—was one of those things that made the entire country worse off in every way. It was a national net negative. Nothing good came of it.

The victims and their families obviously suffered most directly. But tally up the losers. The prosecution team failed to secure a conviction. The defense team got an acquittal, but in the process shredded the remnants of the legal profession’s reputation by giving the world a long look at lawyerly cravenness. Judge Lance Ito let the trial become a circus. Witnesses like houseguest Kato Kaelin and criminologist Dennis Fung all became laughingstocks, their lives forever tainted by the gutter stink of quasicelebrity. The ratings-hungry media revealed itself willing to go lower than anyone thought possible in search of the salacious. The public reaffirmed its rock-solid preference for soap operas and sensationalized whodunits over sober coverage of the news. The defendant ended up going to jail anyway.

Losers all.

Then there is Mark Fuhrman, who died this week at 74. The LAPD detective who investigated the double murder in Brentwood on June 12, 1994, was perhaps the biggest loser.

The strategy of those on Simpson’s legal team was to play what they openly called “the race card.” They essentially put Fuhrman on trial by accusing him of planting the infamous bloody glove and, more believably, being a racist, a claim for which they brought receipts.

Audiotapes Fuhrman had recorded as part of a screenplay project were admitted as evidence. On them he could be heard using the N-word repeatedly and suggesting that cops often did despicable things to put bad guys in jail.

Fuhrman quickly became as much of a lightning rod as Simpson himself. You either thought he was a good cop doing a tough job in a dirty and disgusting city, or you thought he was police corruption incarnate.

Fuhrman, who had served as a Marine in Vietnam, inadvertently became the hinge character in a drama completely out of his control. His downfall was tragic in the Greek sense. The arc of his destruction was set in motion long before he got the call about the two dead bodies at 875 South Bundy Drive. His gun and shield made him a king on the streets. But once on the stand he was powerless to defend himself.

When asked if he’d planted evidence against Simpson, Fuhrman pleaded the Fifth. That was pretty much game over. Simpson was acquitted of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman on Oct. 3, 1995.

It isn’t possible to defend Fuhrman, even now. He was a bad cop. But we can, with hindsight, see he was among the first to suffer the total reputational annihilation that has become a hallmark of life in the digital era, where everything you say—or have ever said—will one day be used against you in the court of public opinion.

Mark Fuhrman was a loser for sure. But that 16-month national obsession left a lasting legacy of defeat. Nobody came away a winner.

Digital Decay: They say what goes on the internet lasts forever. Turns out, not everything. Thousands of articles from the now-defunct polling analysis site FiveThirtyEight recently disappeared at the behest of owner ABC News. Lots of content across the internet is also vanishing: Pew Research found more than one-third of webpages that existed in 2013 are no longer available, as news articles, tweets and government pages get deleted over the years. It’s a reminder that you can’t retrieve what gets sucked into the black hole of the online world—including the amount of time we spend on it. — Mary Julia Koch

Cribs Don’t Lie: Uncle Sam’s taxmen aren’t alone in hounding after money whenever, wherever they can find it. Colombian pop star Shakira has been fighting with Spanish tax authorities who wanted her to prove she didn’t live in the country. Spain’s national court recently ruled in her favor and ordered the state to fork back over €55 million plus interest. For Shakira, this is perfection. — Jack Butler

Home is where the hips are. Photo: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

Lit Slop: An award-winning short story published in the literary magazine Granta appears to have been generated, at least in part, by AI. According to a write-up in Literary Hub, the story—titled “The Serpent in the Grove,” by author Jamir Nazir—allegedly contains several hallmarks of AI-generated text, like “parallelism, epistrophe, and lists of three.” The story was also allegedly deemed AI-generated by AI-detection software Pangram. While the accuracy of AI-detection software is hotly debated, another detail caught the eye of one internet sleuth: The author’s headshot also has the suspicious sheen of an AI-generated image. Granta is standing by Mr. Nazir—for now. “The suggestion that writers have submitted material not authentically their own is a charge we take seriously,” a statement from Granta’s publisher reads. However, until there is a definite conclusion, “we will keep these stories on our website.” — Emma Camp

Louise Perry

The data on fertility rates tend to function as a Rorschach test. Conservatives blame the collapse of marriage rates and the rise of feminism. Progressives blame a lack of affordable child care and fathers failing to do enough housework. Housing advocates blame property prices. Environmentalists blame the climate crisis.

Everyone has an explanation that supports a pre-existing political agenda.

Rob Henderson

Photo: Glen Wilson/Lionsgate/Associated Press

Cancellation activates not when an artist’s behavior is bad but when the conditions for public sanctioning are favorable. People tell themselves they’re weighing the evidence and rendering judgment. In many cases, though, they’re doing something simpler: They’re reading the room.

Mary Julia Koch

Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Associated Press

There has been a long string of alleged Chinese influence campaigns on American soil. Yet too many Americans are echoing Beijing’s own dismissals of these threats, blinded by misplaced cultural relativism.

The former vice president has been predicting climate doom for so long it’s become a joke.

By Kyle Smith

The New York representative may have forgotten or never learned what makes the Fourth of July special.

By Matthew Continetti

The director’s version of the epic will stand or fall on whether it finds epic visions in the American demotic.

By Dominic Green

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