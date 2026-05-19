WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
steve petarra's avatar
steve petarra
9h

Its actually a pretty good book and a good entry way into the whole Joan of Arc rabbit hole. Amazing woman and amazing story, and to boot we have the entire court transcript that is easily accessed on line.

Reply
Share
Sweigs1's avatar
Sweigs1
10h

I began reading Chernow's biography of Twain a few weeks ago - great middle of the night reading. Haven't gotten to the part about Joan yet but now am looking forward to it. Thanks for this timely post. Next I will look for Twain's book on Joan of Arc.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture