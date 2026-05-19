Mark Twain, with his wife Olivia, center, and daughter Clara, left, in London in 1900. Photo: Associated Press

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The great novelist of American boyhood once published a book about a French girl—and called it his favorite. “I like Joan of Arc best of all my books,” wrote Mark Twain. “And it is the best.”

This means that “Personal Recollections of Joan of Arc” tops the tales of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn, at least according to their author. Many readers don’t know what to make of this striking claim or Twain’s pious story about a 15th-century saint, whose feast day is on May 30. Scholars often seem equally confused. The 1896 novel challenges popular perceptions that Twain was possibly an atheist.

Their standard solution is to dismiss the most surprising book of Twain’s career as an aberration. “With Joan, Twain set aside his worldly cynicism and wrote in worshipful terms,” Ron Chernow wrote in his big biography of Twain, published last year (and coming out in paperback on June 2). He added that Twain’s “searing skepticism about religion vanished as he venerated a young woman guided by voices and visions from God.” Mr. Chernow went on to accept the conventional view that Twain “rejected” faith at the end of his life.

Dwayne Eutsey, an independent scholar, proposes a different idea: “The reports of Mark Twain’s atheism have been greatly exaggerated.” His line plays on what may be Twain’s best-known quip: “The report of my death was an exaggeration,” spoken to a journalist who was investigating a rumor in 1897. It’s also the opening sentence of Mr. Eutsey’s book, “There Is No Humor in Heaven,” published last year by the University of Missouri Press.

Until his actual death in 1910, Twain was “a seeker”—a person who searches for spiritual truth but doesn’t settle into a single system of belief, Mr. Eutsey told me in an interview: “He was genuinely trying to discern the divine.”

There’s no getting around the fact that Twain routinely satirized Christians. In “The Innocents Abroad,” the 1869 travelogue that made him famous, he described a church-led tour group as “a funeral excursion without a corpse.” His subsequent writings are full of irreverent episodes, such as when Tom Sawyer appears before a judge whom he wants to impress and blurts out that the first two disciples of Jesus were “David and Goliath.” The sense of unbelief is strongest in “The Mysterious Stranger,” a short novel published posthumously. In it, a Satan-like figure persuades the narrator that God is fake and human life is a bad dream. For decades, this grim view shaped opinions about Twain’s faith, or his lack of it.

In 1963, however, the scholar John S. Tuckey revealed that “The Mysterious Stranger” was assembled by editors who twisted Twain’s meaning. Mr. Eutsey draws from Tuckey’s published work as well as his unpublished notes to show that Twain’s eccentric beliefs were fed by liberal religious doctrines in the 19th century rather than nihilism. “He had his dark nights of the soul, but he never gave into it,” says Mr. Eutsey

The best evidence that Twain was more than an atheist with a sense of humor remains hidden in plain sight: his novel about Joan of Arc. Its narrator calls the French heroine “the most noble life that was ever born into this world save only One.” Twain seems to have meant every word of it, in a book that presents Joan’s supernatural encounters and her Christian ardor with genuine earnestness. He even avoids cracking a joke that Tom and Huck would have found irresistible: Joan of Arc? Wasn’t she Noah’s wife?

Twain’s fondness for Joan began before he took his pen name, back when he was still Samuel Clemens. In an apocryphal story repeated by many biographers, the young Clemens once spotted a piece of paper blowing down a street in his hometown of Hannibal, Mo. He picked it up and discovered that it was a page from a book about Joan. It inspired him. Over time, he grew to admire Joan’s rise from peasant obscurity to military leadership, her victories over the English, and her martyrdom at the age of 19, when she was burned at the stake.

A believer might be tempted to see Twain’s encounter with a windswept page as the work of the Holy Spirit. Several scholars have speculated that as the father of three daughters, Twain was drawn to an idealized portrait of a remarkable girl. Whatever the source of his interest, Joan of Arc became a lifelong devotion.

In the 1880s, when Twain was well established as an author, Joan’s story turned into a project. He read everything he could find about her, even historical accounts in French. He studied the transcript of her trial. He discussed her constantly. Mr. Chernow quotes Twain’s daughter Clara: “For years, around the dinner table he talked and talked about the character and feats of Joan, until it became a family joke that ‘Papa loves two women—Mamma in the present and Joan retrospectively.’ ”

When “Personal Recollections of Joan of Arc” was finally published, Twain was broke. He had suffered from bad investments and needed money. The novel was a commercial flop, but he didn’t complain. Instead, he was at peace: “It was written for love.”

Mr. Miller is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.