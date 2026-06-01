By Kyle Smith

Martin Scorsese in Paris on Oct. 12, 2015. Photo: Patrick Kovarik/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

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One of my favorite moments in any Martin Scorsese film is the scene in “Mean Streets” (1973) in which two gangland-adjacent men (Tony, a bar owner, and Michael, a loan shark) are approached by youths who ask about obtaining (illegal) fireworks. Tony and Michael are dismissive until the kids tell them they have $40. The men take the money, promise to come back with the goods, and drive off. Score.

Then they count the cash. “What do you know,” says Michael. “We got stiffed by them kids. They only gave me $20.”

The cheater has been cheated. The injustice! You can’t trust anyone anymore. How can a man make a dishonest buck if no one is going to be straight with him?

Call it a throwaway moment, but I don’t think so. Brevity notwithstanding, it hints at the core of the Scorsese worldview: The world we live in is endlessly corrupt, fallen and kind of funny. Plan accordingly.

The theme is everywhere in Mr. Scorsese’s work and even some of his most somber films, such as “Silence” (2016), contain bubbling, lava-like undercurrents of extreme irony. In a sneaky, backdoor way, Mr. Scorsese is the king of comedy, albeit the blackest and bleakest variety.

Mine isn’t the usual take. Flipping through the impressive new coffee-table book “Martin Scorsese: All the Films,” which exhaustively documents everything from shorts, student films and the Michael Jackson “Bad” music video to the enduring classics of cinema, there is much talk about sin, and the punishment and difficulty of finding redemption, but very little about the cosmic comedy.

In “Martin Scorsese: A Journey,” the book’s subject says of “Mean Streets” that “in fact, it is funny, but it wasn’t meant to be.” He also once said that though “The King of Comedy” (1982) is very funny, it isn’t a comedy. That trait is broadly applicable.

In “Gangs of New York” (2002), the filmmaker’s sense of humor flares up like the flames on the roof of a building hit with stray fireworks. Two fire crews arrive, only to start fighting each other. They fight to get in the buildings so they can rob them, then rob a neighboring building that isn’t even aflame. Narrating events, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Amsterdam Vallon notes, “The municipal police fought the metropolitan police. The metropolitan police, they fought the street gangs. There were 37 amateur fire brigades and they all fought each other.” Life is a struggle to out-cheat all others, even among the nominally benevolent such as firefighters and police.

Amsterdam’s list of combatants echoes another narrator’s world-weary observation in another Scorsese film: Sam “Ace” Rothstein’s litany of well-justified mistrust in “Casino” (1995). On the earthly plane—Las Vegas—“Everybody’s gotta watch everybody else. Since the players are looking to beat the casino, the dealers are watching the players. The box men are watching the dealers. The floor men are watching the box men. The pit bosses are watching the floor men. The shift bosses are watching the pit bosses. The casino manager is watching the shift bosses. I’m watching the casino manager. And the eye in the sky is watching us all.”

That eye in the sky isn’t God (it’s a security camera), but it might as well be; it’s a hint of the perpetual Scorsese tension between the celestial frame and ugly reality, or between the all-seeing, all-judging silent power above and puny humanity, forever teetering on the edge of damnation.

That contrast between the elevated and the swinish could be the ultimate source of Mr. Scorsese’s ebony-colored irony. Recall that both “Taxi Driver” (1976) and “The King of Comedy” wind up in essentially the same place: with Robert De Niro’s psychopathically detached character being celebrated in the media. In the former movie, Travis Bickle becomes known as an urban vigilante who saves an innocent girl by killing decadent pimps, when we know that he started out trying to kill a politician and switched to a softer target upon whom to unleash his wrath only because he was scared of the security men at a political rally. In “The King of Comedy,” after Rupert Pupkin goes to prison for kidnapping a talk-show host, he emerges to write a memoir that makes him famous for being infamous. He hoped to make his name as an artist; instead, he made it as a criminal. Either way, he made it.

Mr. Scorsese’s Christian faith almost always emerges in terms of tension between the Almighty’s expectations and what we’re doing with our lives. His characters try to locate some kind of twisted liturgy in the daily chaos. Mr. Scorsese’s “Mean Streets” alter ego, Charlie (Harvey Keitel), thinks to himself, “You don’t make up for your sins in church. You do it in the streets. You do it at home. The rest is bulls—.”

In “Silence,” three Jesuit priests suffer persecution as they try to spread their faith in 17th-century Japan, where Christianity is punishable by torture and death. Even this seemingly grave film is a thicket of gnarled ironies. All of the people we observe becoming martyrs to the faith, it turns out, aren’t really Christians in the first place and so have died for nothing. Toward the end of the film, Andrew Garfield’s Fr. Rodrigues learns from a senior priest, Liam Neeson’s Fr. Ferreira, that the Japanese Christians who have been suffering and dying have, due to mistranslations and cultural differences, failed to understand the tenets of the religion and so aren’t really Christians.

Moreover, instead of suffering on behalf of humanity like Christ, Fr. Rodrigues has been relatively well-treated while others have been subjected to agonies for following him. The most Christlike thing Fr. Rodrigues could do is repudiate Christ: By committing a public act of apostasy (stepping on an image of the Savior), he can liberate others from torture. They’ve already apostatized anyway. Fr. Rodrigues finally acts when Christ himself tells him, “It’s all right. Step on me.” Since faith is what’s in the heart, not in the mechanics of where one’s foot is at any given moment, Fr. Rodrigues is perhaps more driven by stubborn pride than Christlike love for his fellow man. He tries to do right but leaves a bloody trail.

Such conundrums are the architecture of Mr. Scorsese’s universe. Everywhere you look, the means are there to make a fool of you, or to use you to make a fool of others. The eye in the sky belongs to a jester. Maybe you should just laugh along with it.

Mr. Smith is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.